RLI Named to Ward’s 50 Top-Performing Insurance Companies List for 31st Consecutive Year

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named to Ward’s 50 top-performing insurance companies list for the 31st consecutive year. RLI is one of only two companies that has been named to the list since its inception in 1991.

“We are proud to be named to this prestigious list and recognized as a top performer in the industry for the 31st consecutive year,” said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “The Ward’s 50 top performer distinction recognizes our continued commitment to financial strength, delivering superior long-term results and providing differentiated service to our customers. I want to thank our valued agents and brokers and congratulate our talented associates on this recognition.”

Ward benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. The Ward's 50 top-performing insurance companies list recognizes property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States that have passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over a five-year period (2016-2020). For further details and a complete list of the 2021 Ward’s 50 companies, visit ward.aon.com.

ABOUT RLI
 RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

