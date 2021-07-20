RLI Named to Ward’s 50 Top-Performing Insurance Companies List for 31st Consecutive Year

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named to Ward’s 50 top-performing insurance companies list for the 31st consecutive year. RLI is one of only two companies that has been named to the list since its inception in 1991.

“We are proud to be named to this prestigious list and recognized as a top performer in the industry for the 31st consecutive year,” said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “The Ward’s 50 top performer distinction recognizes our continued commitment to financial strength, delivering superior long-term results and providing differentiated service to our customers. I want to thank our valued agents and brokers and congratulate our talented associates on this recognition.”