UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP Consortium) has decided to expand the ongoing proteomics study of 53,000 participants to the new Olink Explore 3072 platform, providing access to Olink´s expanded library of approximately 3,000 carefully curated and validated assays.

The UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP), a partnership between UK Biobank and biopharmaceutical companies, is currently performing one of the world’s largest scientific studies of blood protein biomarkers conducted to date of 53,000 UK Biobank participants. The study aims to enable better understanding of disease biology and support innovative drug development for more effective therapies. Initially funded by ten biopharmaceutical companies, the consortium has now grown to twelve companies, further emphasizing the value of this important work.

By expanding the study from Olink Explore 1536 to the new Olink Explore 3072 platform, utilizing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) as a read-out to measure plasma protein concentration, UKB-PPP will double the number of available assays from almost 1,500 to close to 3,000.

“We are very pleased that the growing consortium has decided to expand the study from Olink Explore 1536 to the Olink Explore 3072 platform. It underscores the confidence in Olink and our proprietary Proximity Extension Assay technology, which combines high throughput, high-quality protein-level measurements into data that can be trusted to uncover actionable insights”, says Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

UK Biobank is a large-scale, biomedical database and research resource containing in-depth genetic and health information from half a million UK participants. The database, which is regularly augmented with additional data, is globally accessible to approved researchers and scientists undertaking vital research into the most common and life-threatening diseases.

The project includes analysis of 56,000 samples from 53,000 participants and is funded by the twelve participating companies in UKB-PPP. Read the press release from UK Biobank dated December 7, 2020, about launching one of the largest scientific studies measuring circulating proteins, to better understand the link between genetics and human disease.

For more information please contact: CEO Jon Heimer Email: jon.heimer@olink.com

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.olink.com.

