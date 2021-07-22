Capital Senior Living Announces June 2021 Occupancy

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its June 2021 occupancy.

June marks the fourth month of consecutive growth for the Company with occupancy at 79.1%, an increase of 380 basis points from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021.

Several factors continue to contribute to increased occupancy:

Increasing vaccination rates among the Company’s resident population; nearly all residents now fully vaccinated

Less restrictive visitation, full in-person tours, communal dining, group activities and events

The continued implementation of differentiated resident-centric programs, such as the Magnolia Trails memory care program

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.

