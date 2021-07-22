checkAd

Manchester United Teams Up With Renewable Energy Group to Create a More Sustainable Future

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability through a global partnership with Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI), a leading producer of renewable fuels, with a shared mission to tackle climate change and create a cleaner world.

Renewable Energy Group teams up with Manchester United to create a more sustainable future. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dedicated to providing high-quality and easy-to-use renewable fuels, Renewable Energy Group recycles waste and by-product fats and oils into sustainable fuels. This enables organizations and individuals to become more environmentally friendly, without sacrificing quality or performance.

The Club and Renewable Energy Group will work together to raise awareness of the company’s biofuel products and encourage positive environmental change among Manchester United’s global fanbase and beyond.

Manchester United was among the first football clubs in the world to launch a carbon reduction programme in 2008 and since then has reduced annual emissions from its operations by 2,700 tonnes. The Club will be seeking to build on this record through its new partnership with Renewable Energy Group.

“As one of the most popular sports teams in the world, the Club has a powerful platform to help raise awareness of how people can contribute towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for our planet,” said Collette Roche, Manchester United Chief Operating Officer.

“We are already an environmental leader among football clubs after 12 consecutive years of reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions. We will now work with Renewable Energy Group to explore ways of shrinking our carbon footprint further. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against climate change, and the goal of developing a greener, cleaner planet.”

“As a leading producer of cleaner, bio-based diesel, it’s a natural fit for Renewable Energy Group to partner with another sustainability-minded leader like Manchester United,” said Renewable Energy Group President and Chief Executive Officer Cynthia “CJ” Warner. “The world is at a critical juncture in which we are all recognizing that we must do more to reduce harmful emissions, and there is a growing desire to secure more immediate and practical low carbon solutions. Together, alongside Manchester United, we will amplify our simple-to-adopt opportunities for individuals and organizations to reduce carbon now.

