checkAd

Western Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 20:15  |  16   |   |   

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2021.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

The Western Union Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable September 30, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
Pfizer Provides Update on U.S. FDA Review of Abrocitinib and XELJANZ Filings
PG&E Announces Major New Electric Infrastructure Safety Initiative to Protect Communities From ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Western Union to Release Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten