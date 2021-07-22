Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $8.8 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021, and $20.0 Million for the First Six Months of 2021

checkAd

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $8.8 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.18 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $20.0 million, or $0.33 per average diluted common share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 included a $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement as noninterest expense, which was previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2021. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 were impacted by the effect of $14.4 million in pre-tax current expected credit losses (“CECL”) related provision for credit losses on loans, driven by forecasted effects on economic activity from the Coronavirus pandemic and $2.5 million of pre-tax merger-related costs in the first six months of 2020. All results are unaudited.

“Reflective of an improving local economy, we delivered solid second quarter earnings, supported by higher levels of loans on both a year-over-year and linked quarter basis. Core loans, excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and residential mortgage loans, increased by $65.6 million, or 3%, from a year ago, and increased by $59.6 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2021. Total loans increased by $138.4 million, or 5%, from a year ago, and increased by $120.1 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2021, while total deposits were higher by $444.2 million, or 11%, year-over-year, and increased $65.4 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. Our disciplined approach to managing core operating expenses also contributed to profitability during the second quarter of 2021,” said Mr. Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, second quarter results benefitted from the recapture of ($493,000) in credit losses on loans, compared to a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.1 million taken in the second quarter of 2020.”

“From the onset of the pandemic, we have been an active participant in the SBA PPP loan program,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “PPP loans generated interest and fee income of $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, and $6.9 million for the first six months of 2021.” As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total of $286.5 million in PPP loans outstanding and $6.9 million of remaining net deferred fees outstanding.

“Our credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declined ($2.9) million, or (32%), at June 30, 2021 to $6.2 million, from $9.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $587,000 from $5.6 million at March 31, 2021. In addition, net recoveries totaled $153,000 for the current quarter, compared to $373,000 in net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “We believe that with our healthy capital and liquidity positions, strong earnings power, conservative credit culture, and dedicated employees, we remain well positioned for growth as we head into the second half of the year.”

SBA PPP Loan Program:

In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank has now funded two rounds of PPP loans. At June 30, 2021, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $91.9 million and “Round 2” PPP loans were $194.6 million. In total the Bank had $286.5 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at June 30, 2021. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, and the PPP loan outstanding balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:

                               
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   At or For the Six Months Ended:
PPP LOANS   June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest income   $ 831     $ 784     $ 582     $ 1,615     $ 582  
Fee income, net     1,876       3,401       637       5,276       637  
Total   $ 2,707     $ 4,185     $ 1,219     $ 6,891     $ 1,219  
                               
Deferred origination costs (contra expense)   $ 41     $ 766     $ 1,240     $ 807     $ 1,240  
                               
PPP loans outstanding at period end:                              
Round 1   $ 91,849     $ 170,391     $ 324,550     $ 91,849     $ 324,550  
Round 2     194,612       179,353             194,612        
Total   $ 286,461     $ 349,744     $ 324,550     $ 286,461     $ 324,550  
                               
Deferred fees outstanding at period end   $ (7,747 )   $ (8,757 )   $ (10,430 )   $ (7,747 )   $ (10,430 )
Deferred costs outstanding at period end     869       1,099       1,155       869       1,155  
Total   $ (6,878 )   $ (7,658 )   $ (9,275 )   $ (6,878 )   $ (9,275 )

On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the “Act”) which revised rules regarding PPP loans, provided supplemental PPP loan funding for new and existing borrowers and expanded the types of business expenses that are forgivable under the PPP program. On January 6, 2021, Treasury issued new Interim Final Rules (“IFRs”) to address the Act’s creation of PPP Second Draw Loans as well as other changes to the PPP program requirements. The IFRs codified aspects of the PPP program not specifically addressed in the Act:

  • Extending the application deadline to submit a PPP loan application to May 31, 2021, and the SBA approval deadline to June 30, 2021.
  • Allowing new PPP borrowers to use either 2019 or 2020 for business records in determining maximum loan amount.
  • Maintaining a $2 million loan amount necessity certification safe harbor.
  • Allowing borrowers who returned or did not originally accept PPP loan proceeds to reapply for receipt of those funds.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”):

On April 7, 2020, U.S. banking agencies issued the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus. The statement describes accounting for COVID-19-related loan modifications and clarifies the interaction between current accounting rules and the temporary relief provided by the CARES Act. Initially, the Bank made accommodations for payment deferrals for a number of customers with a window of up to 90 days, with the potential of an additional 90 days of payment deferral (180 days maximum) upon application. The Bank also waived all customary applicable fees. Of the loans for which deferrals were originally granted, nearly all have returned to regular payment status. At June 30, 2021, there were three remaining second deferments totaling $1.8 million.

In addition to its portfolio of SBA PPP loans, the Bank also had a portfolio of SBA 7(a) loans totaling $46.5 million as of June 30, 2021. The following table reflects the status of these SBA 7(a) loans as of June 30, 2021:

           
SBA 7(a) LOANS         Number
(in $000’s, unaudited)     Balance   of Loans
SBA 7(a) loans (monthly payments are made          
through the CARES Act)   $ 28,075   158
CARES extended SBA payment     17,858   81
Payments Not Made / NSF / Returned     410   2
New loans / No payment due     120   5
Total Portfolio   $ 46,463   246

The CARES Act was amended in December 2020 to include $3.5 billion of extended debt relief payments for SBA borrowers. The program was subsequently modified by the SBA to provide two additional monthly payments of principal and interest totaling a maximum of $9,000 per month and an additional three payments to borrowers considered “underserved” as defined in the amended legislation.

Credit Quality and Performance

At June 30, 2021, NPAs declined by ($2.9) million, or (32%), to $6.2 million, compared to $9.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased by $587,000, or 10% from $5.6 million at March 31, 2021.   The change in NPAs at June 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, resulted primarily from the sale of underlying properties and the payoff of related loans and the paydown of other loans, partially offset by additional loans that went on NPA status during the first six months of 2021. Classified assets increased to $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and decreased from $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.

The Company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table provides a breakdown of such loans as a percentage of total loans for the periods indicated:

                   
    % of Total     % of Total     % of Total  
    Loans at     Loans at     Loans at  
HIGHER RISK SECTORS (unaudited)      June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  
Health care and social assistance:                  
Offices of dentists   1.88 %     2.06 %     1.79 %  
Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)   0.76 %     0.89 %     0.76 %  
Other community housing services   0.23 %     0.24 %     0.27 %  
All others   2.12 %     1.99 %     2.21 %  
Total health care and social assistance   4.99 %     5.18 %     5.03 %  
Retail trade:                  
Gasoline stations with convenience stores   2.42 %     2.54 %     1.90 %  
All others   1.91 %     2.16 %     2.44 %  
Total retail trade   4.33 %     4.70 %     4.34 %  
Accommodation and food services:                  
Full-service restaurants   1.41 %     1.56 %     1.38 %  
Limited-service restaurants   0.56 %     0.64 %     0.79 %  
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels   0.81 %     0.86 %     0.89 %  
All others   0.68 %     0.75 %     0.70 %  
Total accommodation and food services   3.46 %     3.81 %     3.76 %  
Educational services:                  
Elementary and secondary schools   0.58 %     0.58 %     0.65 %  
Education support services   0.44 %     0.46 %     0.40 %  
All others   0.20 %     0.24 %     0.24 %  
Total educational services   1.22 %     1.28 %     1.29 %  
Arts, entertainment, and recreation   1.31 %     1.40 %     1.26 %  
Purchased participations in micro loan portfolio   0.39 %     0.50 %     0.80 %  
Total higher risk sectors   15.70 %     16.87 %     16.48 %  

The decrease in higher risk sector loans at June 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the forgiveness of PPP loans.


Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.15 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.18 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.19 for the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 for the first six months of 2021, compared to $0.21 for the first six months of 2020.

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Return on average tangible assets   0.73 %     0.99 %     1.01 %     0.85 %     0.62 %  
Return on average tangible equity   8.84 %     11.50 %     11.06 %     10.16 %     6.45 %  


  The decrease in the return of average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, was primarily due to the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement.
  • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, remained relatively flat at $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans decreased (5%) to $69.8 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to $73.5 million for the first six months of 2020, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate and decreases in yields on investment securities and overnight funds, which were partially offset by interest income and fees on PPP loans.

    • The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 46 basis points to 3.00% for the second quarter of 2021, from 3.46% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest income and fees on PPP loans. The FTE net interest margin decreased 22 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 from 3.22% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, and a decrease in fees on PPP loans.

    • For the first six months of 2021, the FTE net interest margin contracted 73 basis points to 3.10%, compared to 3.83% for the first six months of 2020, primarily due to the impact of decreases in the yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by additional interest and fee income from PPP loans.

  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 4.92% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, and an increase in the average balances of lower yielding residential mortgages and PPP loans relative to the average yield on core bank and asset-based lending loans, partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on PPP loans.
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $ 2,293,398     $ 26,004   4.55 %   $ 2,369,004     $ 27,694   4.70 %  
SBA PPP loans     334,604       831   1.00 %     231,251       582   1.01 %  
PPP fees, net           1,876   2.25 %           637   1.11 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     48,993       2,772   22.69 %     44,574       2,562   23.12 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     113,467       981   3.47 %     31,219       197   2.54 %  
Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans     14,602       110   3.02 %     25,542       210   3.31 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (10,643 )     865   0.15 %     (14,497 )     963   0.16 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 2,794,421     $ 33,439   4.80 %   $ 2,687,093     $ 32,845   4.92 %  


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 5.24% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on loans, and an increase in the average balance of lower yielding residential mortgages, and a decrease in fees on PPP loans.


    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $ 2,293,398     $ 26,004   4.55 %   $ 2,225,342     $ 25,581   4.66 %  
SBA PPP loans     334,604       831   1.00 %     319,168       784   1.00 %  
PPP fees, net           1,876   2.25 %           3,401   4.32 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     48,993       2,772   22.69 %     48,094       2,650   22.35 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     113,467       981   3.47 %     22,194       119   2.17 %  
Purchased CRE loans     14,602       110   3.02 %     17,162       172   4.06 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (10,643 )     865   0.15 %     (11,626 )     1,129   0.21 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 2,794,421     $ 33,439   4.80 %   $ 2,620,334     $ 33,836   5.24 %  


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 5.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans, and an increase in the average balance of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in fees on PPP loans.


    For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $ 2,259,558     $ 51,588   4.60 %   $ 2,395,469     $ 57,798   4.85 %
SBA PPP loans     326,928       1,615   1.00 %     115,669       582   1.01 %
PPP fees, net           5,276   3.25 %           637   1.11 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     48,546       5,422   22.52 %     46,022       5,439   23.77 %
Purchased residential mortgages     68,083       1,099   3.26 %     32,147       427   2.67 %
Purchased CRE loans     15,875       281   3.57 %     26,441       459   3.49 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (11,132 )     1,994   0.18 %     (15,339 )     2,285   0.19 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 2,707,858     $ 67,275   5.01 %   $ 2,600,409     $ 67,627   5.23 %


  In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $10.1 million at June 30, 2021.
  • The average cost of total deposits was 0.11% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.17% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.12% for the first quarter of 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

  • During the second quarter of 2021, there was a recapture of ($493,000) in credit losses on loans, primarily due to recoveries on previously charged-off loans, compared to a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans taken in the second quarter of 2020, and the recapture of ($1.5) million in credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2021. There was a recapture of ($2.0) million in credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a $14.4 million provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

    • The higher provision for credit losses on loans for the first six months of 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

  • Total noninterest income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

    • For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total noninterest income decreased to $4.5 million, compared to $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of lower service charges and fees on deposits during the first six months of 2021, and a $791,000 gain on disposition of foreclosed assets and a $270,000 gain on the sale of securities during the first six months of 2020.

  • Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $25.8 million, compared to $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased from $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the reserve for a legal settlement, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits during the second quarter of 2021.

    • Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $49.0 million, compared to $46.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a reserve for a legal settlement, partially offset by higher merger-related costs during the first six months of 2020.
    • The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
MERGER-RELATED COSTS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,    June 30,       June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Salaries and employee benefits   $     $   $   $   $ 356
Other     (24 )     58     59     34     2,127
Total merger-related costs   $ (24 )   $ 58   $ 59   $ 34   $ 2,483


  Full time equivalent employees were 330 at June 30, 2021, and 340 at June 30, 2020, and 325 at March 31, 2021.
  • The efficiency ratio was 69.58% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 56.76% for the second quarter of 2020, and 62.38% for the first quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 65.97%, compared to 59.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement, the efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the second quarter of 2021, and 60.59% for the first six months of 2021.

  • Income tax expense was $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.3 million for both the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.1%, compared to 28.7% for the second quarter of 2020, and 27.8% for the first quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.3 million, compared to $5.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 26.7%, compared to 29.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

    • The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets reached $5.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 10% from $4.61 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased 1% from $5.00 billion at March 31, 2021.

  • Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $146.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $323.6 million at June 30, 2020, and $196.7 million at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $130.9 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $15.1 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2021 was $4.3 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $8.7 million at June 30, 2020, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $4.9 million at March 31, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.

  • At June 30, 2021, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $421.3 million, compared to $322.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $306.5 million at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $361.1 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $60.2 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $141.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.53% and an average life of 5.84 years. During the first six months of 2021, the Company purchased $182.0 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.53% and an average life of 5.36 years.
  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total     
Commercial   $ 557,686     20 %     $ 559,698     20 %     $ 553,843     21 %    
Paycheck Protection Program Loans     286,461     10 %       349,744     13 %       324,550     12 %    
Real estate:                                
CRE - owner occupied     583,091     21 %       568,637     21 %       553,463     21 %    
CRE - non-owner occupied     742,135     26 %       700,117     26 %       725,776     27 %    
Land and construction     129,426     4 %       159,504     6 %       138,284     5 %    
Home equity     107,873     4 %       104,303     4 %       112,679     4 %    
Multifamily     198,771     7 %       168,917     6 %       169,637     6 %    
Residential mortgages     205,904     7 %       82,181     3 %       95,033     3 %    
Consumer and other     21,519     1 %       19,872     1 %       22,759     1 %    
Total Loans     2,832,866     100 %       2,712,973     100 %       2,696,024     100 %    
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (8,070 )       (8,266 )       (9,635 )    
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees    $ 2,824,796     100 %     $ 2,704,707     100 %     $ 2,686,389     100 %    


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $138.4 million, or 5%, to $2.82 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.69 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased $120.1 million, or 4% from $2.70 billion at March 31, 2021. Total loans at June 30, 2021 included $286.5 million of PPP loans, compared to $324.6 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2020 and $349.7 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2021.
     
  Commercial and industrial line usage remained flat at 27% at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and 28% at March 31, 2021.
     
  At June 30, 2021, 44% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.
     
  At June 30, 2021, approximately 44% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans.
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,    June 30,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020  
Balance at beginning of period   $ 44,296     $ 44,400     $ 44,703     $ 44,400     $ 23,285    
Charge-offs during the period     (105 )     (263 )     (465 )     (368 )     (1,138 )  
Recoveries during the period     258       1,671       92       1,929       343    
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period     153       1,408       (373 )     1,561       (795 )  
Impact of adopting Topic 326                             8,570    
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period     (493 )     (1,512 )     1,114       (2,005 )     14,384    
Balance at end of period   $ 43,956     $ 44,296     $ 45,444     $ 43,956     $ 45,444    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 2,824,796     $ 2,704,707     $ 2,686,389     $ 2,824,796     $ 2,686,389    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 6,180     $ 5,593     $ 9,125     $ 6,180     $ 9,125    
Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans     1.56   %     1.64   %     1.69   %   1.56   %     1.69   %
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     711.26   %     791.99   %     498.02   %   711.26   %     498.02   %  


  The ACLL was 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 711.26% at June 30, 2021. The ACLL was 1.69% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 498.02% at June 30, 2020. The ACLL was 1.64% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 791.99% at March 31, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.73% at June 30, 2021, 1.92% at June 30, 2020 and 1.88% at March 31, 2021.
     
  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under CECL for each of the first two quarters of 2021:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL       
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ALLL at December 31, 2020   $ 44,400  
Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2021     1,408  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2021     313  
Economic and qualitative factor changes during the first quarter of 2021     (1,825 )
ACLL at March 31, 2021     44,296  
Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2021     153  
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2021     2,153  
Economic and qualitative factor changes during the second quarter of 2021     (2,646 )
    ACLL at June 30, 2021   $ 43,956  


  Net recoveries totaled $153,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $373,000 for the second quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.
     
  The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:


    End of Period:  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total  
CRE loans   $ 2,923   47 %   $ 2,973   53 %   $ 3,679   40 %
Commercial loans     1,793   29 %     1,985   36 %     2,416   27 %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     889   14 %     51   1 %     668   7 %
Consumer and other loans     407   7 %     407   7 %     1,464   16 %
Home equity loans     168   3 %     177   3 %     898   10 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,180   100 %   $ 5,593   100 %   $ 9,125   100 %


  NPAs totaled $6.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.1 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.
     
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, or March 31, 2021.
     
  Classified assets increased to $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and decreased from $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021.
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
DEPOSITS   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total    Balance      % to Total    Balance      % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,840,516   42 %   $ 1,813,962   42 %   $ 1,714,058   42 %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,140,867   26 %     1,101,807   26 %     934,780   24 %
Savings and money market     1,174,587   27 %     1,189,566   28 %     1,091,740   28 %
Time deposits — under $250     42,118   1 %     42,596   1 %     49,493   2 %
Time deposits — $250 and over     110,111   3 %     102,508   2 %     93,822   3 %
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                
money market and time deposits     36,273   1 %     28,663   1 %     16,333   1 %  
Total deposits   $ 4,344,472   100 %   $ 4,279,102   100 %   $ 3,900,226   100 %


  Total deposits increased $444.2 million, or 11%, to $4.34 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.90 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits increased $65.4 million, or 2%, from $4.28 billion at March 31, 2021.
     
  Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $415.4 million, or 11%, to $4.16 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.74 billion at June 30, 2020. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS increased $50.6 million, or 1%, to $4.16 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2021.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2021, as reflected in the following table:
                               Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   Basel III PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirement (1)
Total Capital   15.6 %     15.0 %     10.0 %     10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   13.3 %     13.9 %     8.0 %     8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   13.3 %     13.9 %     6.5 %     7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   8.6 %     9.0 %     5.0 %     4.0 %

       (1)   Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2021   2021   2020
Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale   $ 2,673     $ 3,113     $ 5,767  
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities                  
available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity     243       252       280  
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (6,142 )     (6,148 )     (4,865 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (8,504 )     (8,699 )     (6,707 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     198       214       345  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (11,532 )   $ (11,268 )   $ (5,180 )
                   
  • Tangible equity was $400.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $388.6 million at June 30, 2020, and $398.1 million at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.65 at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.49 at June 30, 2020, and $6.64 at March 31, 2021.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:     For the Six Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,         June 30,       June 30,       Percent  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020     2021   2020   Change  
Interest income   $ 36,632     $ 36,761     $ 37,132   0   %   (1 ) %   $ 73,393     $ 78,074   (6 ) %
Interest expense     1,756       1,803       2,192   (3 ) %   (20 ) %     3,559       4,554   (22 ) %
Net interest income before provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     34,876       34,958       34,940   0   %   0   %     69,834       73,520   (5 ) %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     (493 )     (1,512 )     1,114   67   %   (144 ) %     (2,005 )     14,384   (114 ) %
Net interest income after provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     35,369       36,470       33,826   (3 ) %   5   %     71,839       59,136   21   %
Noninterest income:                                                   
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     659       601       650   10   %   1   %     1,260       1,619   (22 ) %
Increase in cash surrender value of                                              
life insurance     458       456       458   0   %   0   %     914       916   0   %
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance     396       66         500   %   N/A       462         N/A    
Servicing income     104       182       205   (43 ) %   (49 ) %     286       388   (26 ) %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     83       550         (85 ) %   N/A       633       67   845   %
Gain on sales of securities                 170   N/A     (100 ) %           270   (100 ) %
Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets                   N/A     N/A               791   (100 ) %
Other     469       446       595   5   %   (21 ) %     915       1,220   (25 ) %
Total noninterest income     2,169       2,301       2,078   (6 ) %   4   %     4,470       5,271   (15 ) %
Noninterest expense:                                                     
Salaries and employee benefits     12,572       13,958       12,300   (10 ) %   2   %     26,530       26,503   0   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,247       2,274       1,766   (1 ) %   27   %     4,521       3,538   28   %
Professional fees     1,771       1,719       1,155   3   %   53   %     3,490       2,590   35   %
Other     9,185       5,293       5,791   74   %   59   %     14,478       14,155   2   %
Total noninterest expense     25,775       23,244       21,012   11   %   23   %     49,019       46,786   5   %
Income before income taxes     11,763       15,527       14,892   (24 ) %   (21 ) %     27,290       17,621   55   %
Income tax expense     2,950       4,323       4,274   (32 ) %   (31 ) %     7,273       5,142   41   %
Net income   $ 8,813     $ 11,204     $ 10,618   (21 ) %   (17 ) %   $ 20,017     $ 12,479   60   %
                                               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                                 
(unaudited)                                                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.15     $ 0.19     $ 0.18   (23 ) %   (19 ) %   $ 0.33     $ 0.21   59   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.15     $ 0.19     $ 0.18   (24 ) %   (19 ) %   $ 0.33     $ 0.21   57   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     60,089,327       59,926,816       59,420,592   0
   %   1   %     60,008,071       59,353,759   1   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     60,730,141       60,404,213       60,112,423   1   %   1   %     60,572,457       60,152,487   1   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     60,202,766       59,932,334       59,856,767   0   %   1   %     60,202,766       59,856,767   1   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13   0   %   0   %   $ 0.26     $ 0.26   0   %
Book value per share   $ 9.69     $ 9.71     $ 9.60   0   %   1   %   $ 9.69     $ 9.60   1   %
Tangible book value per share   $ 6.65     $ 6.64     $ 6.49   0   %   2   %   $ 6.65     $ 6.49   2   %
                                               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                                      
(unaudited)                                                      
Annualized return on average equity     6.06   %     7.85   %     7.45 %   (23 ) %   (19 ) %     6.95   %     4.36 %   59   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity     8.84   %     11.50   %     11.06 %   (23 ) %   (20 ) %     10.16   %     6.45 %   58   %
Annualized return on average assets     0.70   %     0.95   %     0.96 %   (26 ) %   (27 ) %     0.82   %     0.59 %   39   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     0.73   %     0.99   %     1.01 %   (26 ) %   (28 ) %     0.85   %     0.62 %   37   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.00   %     3.22   %     3.46 %   (7 ) %   (13 ) %     3.10   %     3.83 %   (19 ) %
Efficiency ratio     69.58   %     62.38   %     56.76 %   12   %   23   %     65.97   %     59.38 %   11   %
                                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                                      
Average assets   $ 5,047,097     $ 4,773,878     $ 4,434,238   6   %   14   %   $ 4,911,242     $ 4,233,693   16   %
Average tangible assets   $ 4,863,814     $ 4,589,861     $ 4,247,522   6   %   15   %   $ 4,727,594     $ 4,046,583   17   %
Average earning assets   $ 4,678,084     $ 4,419,963     $ 4,075,673   6   %   15   %   $ 4,549,736     $ 3,870,412   18   %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 4,053     $ 3,458     $ 3,617   17   %   12   %   $ 3,757     $ 2,941   28   %
Average total loans   $ 2,790,368     $ 2,616,876     $ 2,683,476   7   %   4   %   $ 2,704,101     $ 2,597,468   4   %
Average deposits   $ 4,307,555     $ 4,048,953     $ 3,720,850   6   %   16   %   $ 4,178,968     $ 3,524,331   19   %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,808,638     $ 1,712,903     $ 1,660,547   6   %   9   %   $ 1,761,035     $ 1,549,745   14   %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,498,917     $ 2,336,050     $ 2,060,303   7   %   21   %   $ 2,417,933     $ 1,974,586   22   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,538,747     $ 2,375,851     $ 2,099,982   7   %   21   %   $ 2,457,749     $ 2,014,376   22   %
Average equity   $ 583,009     $ 579,157     $ 572,939   1   %   2   %   $ 581,094     $ 575,995   1   %
Average tangible equity   $ 399,726     $ 395,140     $ 386,223   1   %   3   %   $ 397,446     $ 388,886   2   %


                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,      September 30,      June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
Interest income   $ 36,632     $ 36,761     $ 36,145     $ 36,252   $ 37,132  
Interest expense     1,756       1,803       1,940       2,087     2,192  
Net interest income before provision                                
for credit losses on loans     34,876       34,958       34,205       34,165     34,940  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     (493 )     (1,512 )     (1,348 )     197     1,114  
Net interest income after provision                                
for credit losses on loans     35,369       36,470       35,553       33,968     33,826  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     659       601       608       632     650  
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
life insurance     458       456       465       464     458  
Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance     396       66                  
Servicing income     104       182       98       187     205  
Gain on sales of SBA loans     83       550       372       400      
Gain on sales of securities                 7           170  
Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets                            
Other     469       446       506       912     595  
Total noninterest income     2,169       2,301       2,056       2,595     2,078  
Noninterest expense:                                     
Salaries and employee benefits     12,572       13,958       12,457       11,967     12,300  
Occupancy and equipment     2,247       2,274       2,197       2,283     1,766  
Professional fees     1,771       1,719       1,396       1,352     1,155  
Other     9,185       5,293       5,507       5,566     5,791  
Total noninterest expense     25,775       23,244       21,557       21,168     21,012  
Income before income taxes     11,763       15,527       16,052       15,395     14,892  
Income tax expense     2,950       4,323       4,429       4,198     4,274  
Net income   $ 8,813     $ 11,204     $ 11,623     $ 11,197   $ 10,618  
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                     
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.15     $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.19   $ 0.18  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.15     $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.19   $ 0.18  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     60,089,327       59,926,816       59,616,951       59,589,243     59,420,592  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     60,730,141       60,404,213       60,247,296       60,141,412     60,112,423  
Common shares outstanding at period-end     60,202,766       59,932,334       59,917,457       59,914,987     59,856,767  
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
Book value per share   $ 9.69     $ 9.71     $ 9.64     $ 9.64   $ 9.60  
Tangible book value per share   $ 6.65     $ 6.64     $ 6.57     $ 6.55   $ 6.49  
                                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                     
(unaudited)                                     
Annualized return on average equity     6.06   %     7.85   %     7.99   %     7.73 %     7.45 %  
Annualized return on average tangible equity     8.84   %     11.50   %     11.75   %     11.41 %     11.06 %  
Annualized return on average assets     0.70   %     0.95   %     0.98   %     0.98 %     0.96 %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets     0.73   %     0.99   %     1.02   %     1.02 %     1.01 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.00   %     3.22   %     3.15   %     3.24 %     3.46 %  
Efficiency ratio     69.58   %     62.38   %     59.45   %     57.58 %     56.76 %  
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Average assets   $ 5,047,097     $ 4,773,878     $ 4,703,154     $ 4,562,412   $ 4,434,238  
Average tangible assets   $ 4,863,814     $ 4,589,861     $ 4,518,279     $ 4,376,533   $ 4,247,522  
Average earning assets   $ 4,678,084     $ 4,419,963     $ 4,338,117     $ 4,203,902   $ 4,075,673  
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 4,053     $ 3,458     $ 2,772     $ 5,169   $ 3,617  
Average total loans   $ 2,790,368     $ 2,616,876     $ 2,652,019     $ 2,664,525   $ 2,683,476  
Average deposits   $ 4,307,555     $ 4,048,953     $ 3,980,017     $ 3,846,652   $ 3,720,850  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,808,638     $ 1,712,903     $ 1,749,837     $ 1,700,972   $ 1,660,547  
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,498,917     $ 2,336,050     $ 2,230,180     $ 2,145,680   $ 2,060,303  
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,538,747     $ 2,375,851     $ 2,269,960     $ 2,185,439   $ 2,099,982  
Average equity   $ 583,009     $ 579,157     $ 578,560     $ 576,135   $ 572,939  
Average tangible equity   $ 399,726     $ 395,140     $ 393,685     $ 390,256   $ 386,223  


                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020  
ASSETS                                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,904     $ 36,534     $ 40,108     15   %   4   %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
in other financial institutions     1,286,418       1,406,520       885,792     (9 ) %   45   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     145,955       196,718       323,565     (26 ) %   (55 ) %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     421,286       306,535       322,677     37   %   31   %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     4,344       2,834       4,324     53   %   0   %
Loans:                             
Commercial     557,686       559,698       553,843     0   %   1   %
SBA PPP loans     286,461       349,744       324,550     (18 ) %   (12 ) %
Real estate:                             
CRE - owner occupied     583,091       568,637       553,463     3   %   5   %
CRE - non-owner occupied     742,135       700,117       725,776     6   %   2   %
Land and construction     129,426       159,504       138,284     (19 ) %   (6 ) %
Home equity     107,873       104,303       112,679     3   %   (4 ) %
Multifamily     198,771       168,917       169,637     18   %   17   %
Residential mortgages     205,904       82,181       95,033     151   %   117   %
Consumer and other     21,519       19,872       22,759     8   %   (5 ) %
Loans     2,832,866       2,712,973       2,696,024     4   %   5   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (8,070 )     (8,266 )     (9,635 )   (2 ) %   (16 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     2,824,796       2,704,707       2,686,389     4   %   5   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (43,956 )     (44,296 )     (45,444 )   (1 ) %   (3 ) %
Loans, net     2,780,840       2,660,411       2,640,945     5   %   5   %
Company-owned life insurance     77,393       77,421       76,944     0   %   1   %
Premises and equipment, net     10,040       10,220       9,500     (2 ) %   6   %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   %   0   %
Other intangible assets     15,177       15,931       18,593     (5 ) %   (18 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     121,887       120,635       124,322     1   %   (2 ) %
Total assets   $ 5,072,875     $ 5,001,390     $ 4,614,401     1   %   10   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                             
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,840,516     $ 1,813,962     $ 1,714,058     1   %   7   %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,140,867       1,101,807       934,780     4   %   22   %
Savings and money market     1,174,587       1,189,566       1,091,740     (1 ) %   8   %
Time deposits-under $250     42,118       42,596       49,493     (1 ) %   (15 ) %
Time deposits-$250 and over     110,111       102,508       93,822     7   %   17   %
CDARS - money market and time deposits     36,273       28,663       16,333     27   %   122   %
Total deposits     4,344,472       4,279,102       3,900,226     2   %   11   %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,832       39,786       39,646     0   %   0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     105,127       100,839       99,722     4   %   5   %
Total liabilities     4,489,431       4,419,727       4,039,594     2   %   11   %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                                 
Common stock     495,665       494,617       492,333     0   %   1   %
Retained earnings     99,311       98,314       87,654     1   %   13   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,532 )     (11,268 )     (5,180 )   (2 ) %   (123 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     583,444       581,663       574,807     0   %   2   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,072,875     $ 5,001,390     $ 4,614,401     1   %   10   %
                             


                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,      September 30,      June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
ASSETS                                   
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,904     $ 36,534     $ 30,598     $ 33,353     $ 40,108  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     1,286,418       1,406,520       1,100,475       926,915       885,792  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     145,955       196,718       235,774       294,438       323,565  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     421,286       306,535       297,389       295,609       322,677  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     4,344       2,834       1,699       3,565       4,324  
Loans:                              
Commercial     557,686       559,698       555,707       574,359       553,843  
SBA PPP loans     286,461       349,744       290,679       323,550       324,550  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     583,091       568,637       560,362       561,528       553,463  
CRE - non-owner occupied     742,135       700,117       693,103       713,563       725,776  
Land and construction     129,426       159,504       144,594       142,632       138,284  
Home equity     107,873       104,303       111,885       111,468       112,679  
Multifamily     198,771       168,917       166,425       169,791       169,637  
Residential mortgages     205,904       82,181       85,116       91,077       95,033  
Consumer and other     21,519       19,872       18,116       17,511       22,759  
Loans     2,832,866       2,712,973       2,625,987       2,705,479       2,696,024  
Deferred loan fees, net     (8,070 )     (8,266 )     (6,726 )     (8,463 )     (9,635 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     2,824,796       2,704,707       2,619,261       2,697,016       2,686,389  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (43,956 )     (44,296 )     (44,400 )     (45,422 )     (45,444 )
Loans, net     2,780,840       2,660,411       2,574,861       2,651,594       2,640,945  
Company-owned life insurance     77,393       77,421       77,523       77,059       76,944  
Premises and equipment, net     10,040       10,220       10,459       10,412       9,500  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     15,177       15,931       16,664       17,628       18,593  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     121,887       120,635       121,041       128,581       124,322  
Total assets   $ 5,072,875     $ 5,001,390     $ 4,634,114     $ 4,606,785     $ 4,614,401  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                                   
Deposits:                                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,840,516     $ 1,813,962     $ 1,661,655     $ 1,698,027     $ 1,714,058  
Demand, interest-bearing     1,140,867       1,101,807       960,179       926,041       934,780  
Savings and money market     1,174,587       1,189,566       1,119,968       1,108,252       1,091,740  
Time deposits-under $250     42,118       42,596       45,027       46,684       49,493  
Time deposits-$250 and over     110,111       102,508       103,746       92,276       93,822  
CDARS - money market and time deposits     36,273       28,663       23,911       19,121       16,333  
Total deposits     4,344,472       4,279,102       3,914,486       3,890,401       3,900,226  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,832       39,786       39,740       39,693       39,646  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     105,127       100,839       101,999       98,884       99,722  
Total liabilities     4,489,431       4,419,727       4,056,225       4,028,978       4,039,594  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                                   
Common stock     495,665       494,617       493,707       493,126       492,333  
Retained earnings     99,311       98,314       94,899       91,065       87,654  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,532 )     (11,268 )     (10,717 )     (6,384 )     (5,180 )
Total shareholders' equity     583,444       581,663       577,889       577,807       574,807  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,072,875     $ 5,001,390     $ 4,634,114     $ 4,606,785     $ 4,614,401  
                               


                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 5,291     $ 5,542     $ 8,457   (5 ) %   (37 ) %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                            
and still accruing     889       51       668   1643   %   33   %
Total nonperforming loans     6,180       5,593       9,125   10   %   (32 ) %
Foreclosed assets                   N/A     N/A    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,180     $ 5,593     $ 9,125   10   %   (32 ) %
Other restructured loans still accruing   $ 93     $ 152     $ 64   (39 ) %   45   %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (153 )   $ (1,408 )   $ 373   89   %   (141 ) %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ (493 )   $ (1,512 )   $ 1,114   67   %   (144 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 43,956     $ 44,296     $ 45,444   (1 ) %   (3 ) %
Classified assets   $ 32,402     $ 33,420     $ 31,452   (3 ) %   3   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.56   %     1.64   %     1.69 %   (5 ) %   (8 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     711.26   %     791.99   %     498.02 %   (10 ) %   43   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.12   %     0.11   %     0.20 %   9   %   (40 ) %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.22   %     0.21   %     0.34 %   5   %   (35 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %     7   %     7 %   0   %   0   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %     7   %     7 %   0   %   0   %
                             
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                 
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                 
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 400,636     $ 398,101     $ 388,583   1   %   3   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     11.50   %     11.63   %     12.46 %   (1 ) %   (8 ) %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     8.19   %     8.26   %     8.78 %   (1 ) %   (7 ) %
Loan to deposit ratio     65.02   %     63.21   %     68.88 %   3   %   (6 ) %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     42.36   %     42.39   %     43.95 %   0   %   (4 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.6   %     16.5   %     15.9 %   (5 ) %   (2
 ) %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.3   %     14.0   %     13.4 %   (5 ) %   (1 ) %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.3   %     14.0   %     13.4 %   (5 ) %   (1 ) %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.6   %     9.1   %     9.4 %   (5 ) %   (9 ) %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                            
Total capital ratio     15.0   %     15.8   %     15.1 %   (5 ) %   (1 ) %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %     14.7   %     14.0 %   (5 ) %   (1 ) %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %     14.7   %     14.0 %   (5 ) %   (1 ) %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.0   %     9.5   %     9.9 %   (5 ) %   (9 ) %
                             

       (1)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
       (2)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

                                 
    End of Period:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,      September 30,      June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 5,291     $ 5,542     $ 7,788     $ 9,661   $ 8,457  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     889       51       81       601     668  
Total nonperforming loans     6,180       5,593       7,869       10,262     9,125  
Foreclosed assets                            
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,180     $ 5,593     $ 7,869     $ 10,262   $ 9,125  
Other restructured loans still accruing   $ 93     $ 152     $ 169     $ 98   $ 64  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (153 )   $ (1,408 )   $ (326 )   $ 219   $ 373  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ (493 )   $ (1,512 )   $ (1,348 )   $ 197   $ 1,114  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 43,956     $ 44,296     $ 44,400     $ 45,422   $ 45,444  
Classified assets   $ 32,402     $ 33,420     $ 34,028     $ 33,024   $ 31,452  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.56   %     1.64   %     1.70   %     1.68 %     1.69 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     711.26   %     791.99   %     564.24   %     442.62 %     498.02 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.12   %     0.11   %     0.17   %     0.22 %     0.20 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.22   %     0.21   %     0.30   %     0.38 %     0.34 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %     7   %     7   %     7 %     7 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %     7   %     7   %     7 %     7 %  
                                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                     
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 400,636     $ 398,101     $ 393,594     $ 392,548   $ 388,583  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     11.50   %     11.63   %     12.47   %     12.54 %     12.46 %  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     8.19   %     8.26   %     8.85   %     8.88 %     8.78 %  
Loan to deposit ratio     65.02   %     63.21   %     66.91   %     69.32 %     68.88 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     42.36   %     42.39   %     42.45   %     43.65 %     43.95 %  
Total capital ratio     15.6   %     16.5   %     16.5   %     16.0 %     15.9 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.3   %     14.0   %     14.0   %     13.5 %     13.4 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.3   %     14.0   %     14.0   %     13.5 %     13.4 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.6   %     9.1   %     9.1   %     9.3 %     9.4 %  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                
Total capital ratio     15.0   %     15.8   %     15.8   %     15.2 %     15.1 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %     14.7   %     14.6   %     14.1 %     14.0 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %     14.7   %     14.6   %     14.1 %     14.0 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.0   %     9.5   %     9.5   %     9.7 %     9.9 %  

       (1)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
       (2)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
                Interest      Average               Interest      Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                        
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 2,794,421   $ 33,439     4.80 %   $ 2,687,093   $ 32,845     4.92 %  
Securities - taxable     479,419     1,944     1.63 %     611,709     3,155     2.07 %  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     62,257     511     3.29 %     76,160     612     3.23 %  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
in other financial institutions     1,341,987     845     0.25 %     700,711     648     0.37 %  
Total interest earning assets (3)     4,678,084     36,739     3.15 %     4,075,673     37,260     3.68 %  
Cash and due from banks     42,449                37,716             
Premises and equipment, net     10,147                9,096             
Goodwill and other intangible assets     183,283                186,716             
Other assets     133,134                125,037             
Total assets   $ 5,047,097              $ 4,434,238             
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                    
Deposits:                                    
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,808,638              $ 1,660,547             
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     1,139,090     477     0.17 %     890,158     525     0.24 %  
Savings and money market     1,179,321     528     0.18 %     1,009,078     794     0.32 %  
Time deposits - under $100     15,335     8     0.21 %     17,825     18     0.41 %  
Time deposits - $100 and over     133,935     164     0.49 %     127,877     277     0.87 %  
CDARS - money market and time deposits     31,236     2     0.03 %     15,365     1     0.03 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,498,917     1,179     0.19 %     2,060,303     1,615     0.32 %  
Total deposits     4,307,555     1,179     0.11 %     3,720,850     1,615     0.17 %  
                                   
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,802     577     5.81 %     39,617     577     5.86 %  
Short-term borrowings     28         0.00 %     62         0.00 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,538,747     1,756     0.28 %     2,099,982     2,192     0.42 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,347,385     1,756     0.16 %     3,760,529     2,192     0.23 %  
Other liabilities     116,703                100,770             
Total liabilities     4,464,088                3,861,299             
Shareholders’ equity     583,009                572,939             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,047,097              $ 4,434,238             
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin            34,983     3.00 %            35,068     3.46 %  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)            (107 )                 (128 )       
Net interest income          $ 34,876                 $ 34,940         


(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,192,000 for the second quarter of 2021 (of which $1,876,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $773,000 for the second quarter of 2020 (of which $637,000 was from PPP loans).
(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

         

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021  
                Interest      Average               Interest      Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                        
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 2,794,421   $ 33,439     4.80 %   $ 2,620,334   $ 33,836     5.24 %  
Securities - taxable     479,419     1,944     1.63 %     436,858     1,728     1.60 %  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     62,257     511     3.29 %     66,513     542     3.30 %  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                        