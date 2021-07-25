Anthem, Inc. Invests in Nearly $90 Million in Affordable Housing in Indiana as part of Commitment to Improving Lives and Communities

Anthem, Inc. has invested in affordable housing funds totaling $87.9 million across the state of Indiana as part of its continuing efforts to improve lives and communities. The funds support the whole health needs of local individuals, families and communities providing 1,139 affordable housing apartment units, townhomes and single-family homes in Avon, Bloomington, Columbia City, Culver, Fort Wayne, Gary, Kokomo, Lawrenceburg, New Castle, Spencer and Vincennes.

Anthem’s statewide affordable housing investment was announced on July 24 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community health fair in Culver with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at the recently completed Paddocks project. The Paddocks six buildings encompass 48 units, providing housing for more than 20 children under 18 years of age. Representatives from Anthem, The Paddocks and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority join Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at the ribbon-cutting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anthem has committed over $410 million to affordable housing in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. The multi-year effort will address and create a more stable housing environment for many vulnerable individuals, families and even those who are living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. Anthem will continue to be part of these developments and communities providing on-site health and support services to help residents monitor and promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

“I am pleased to join Culver and the surrounding community to celebrate this Stellar milestone,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The Paddocks is the perfect example of local leaders working together to meet the needs of residents. Indiana continues to attract new jobs and new workers to the state, making housing a critical component to our state’s infrastructure. With this affordable housing development complete, Marshall County is addressing its workforce housing needs. I want to commend Anthem on its continued local efforts that will positively impact so many across the state and provide access to affordable and reliable housing opportunities.”