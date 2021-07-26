checkAd

PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 12:30  |  73   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) (“PerkinElmer”) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire BioLegend, a leading, global provider of life science antibodies and reagents, for approximately $5.25 billion in a combination of cash and stock, subject to certain adjustments.

BioLegend provides its academic and biopharmaceutical customers with best-in-class antibodies and reagents in high-growth areas such as cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation and bioprocessing. The transaction will be the largest in PerkinElmer’s history and is expected to close by the end of the 2021 calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Privately-held BioLegend has more than 700 employees based primarily in the U.S., with estimated 2022 revenues of $380 million. Upon joining PerkinElmer, BioLegend will expand PerkinElmer’s existing life science franchise into new segments, and its state-of-the-art campus in San Diego, California will become PerkinElmer’s global Center of Excellence (CoE) for research reagent content development for the combined company.

Commenting on the agreement to acquire BioLegend, Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our technologies and innovative cultures together to create seamless solutions to push science and discovery forward. We believe joining our teams presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate discoveries that help life science researchers leverage ever-developing technologies and novel approaches to better understand and fight disease.”

Gene Lay, founder, president and chief executive officer of BioLegend, added, “We are very excited to join the PerkinElmer family. The combination will afford us the opportunity to continue to build on our two-decade foundation of innovative science and scale in new and highly attractive PerkinElmer areas such as clinical diagnostics and food safety testing. The BioLegend team is eager to enter this new chapter with PerkinElmer, furthering our mission of enabling legendary discovery from research to cure.”

Strategic Alignment of Deal Structure Expected to Lead to Faster Growth and Elevated Margins

PerkinElmer has fully committed bridge financing from Goldman Sachs Bank USA in place for the cash portion of the agreed upon purchase price. The combination is expected to be accretive to PerkinElmer’s existing revenue growth and margin profile and provide an estimated $0.30 of adjusted earnings per share accretion in the first full year following close and greater than $0.50 in the second year following close. The combined company will generate immediate revenue synergies which are expected to reach $100 million annually by the fifth year following the transaction close and no significant cost synergies are planned.

Seite 1 von 3
PerkinElmer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: PerkinElmer "For the Better" Der Laborausstatter für Chemie- und Medizintechnik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) (“PerkinElmer”) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire BioLegend, a leading, global provider of life science antibodies and reagents, for approximately $5.25 billion in a combination of cash and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:31 UhrPerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten