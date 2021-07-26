Dalrada Precision Enters Eco-Friendly Cleaning & Degreaser Market With Ignite Industrial Technologies

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce to shareholders and the public that its subsidiary, Dalrada Precision, has entered the eco-friendly degreaser global market. The launch of Dalrada Precision’s Ignite Industrial Technologies’ revolutionary biodegradable cleaner & degreaser products provides a safe and more environmentally responsible solution to improving manufacturing efficiencies without harsh chemicals (mineral spirits, butyl-based products, caustics, and alkaline detergents).

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada states, “As a bespoke parts manufacturer, Dalrada Precision has firsthand experience of how to increase productivity and extend equipment life by effectively eliminating dirt and grease. Ignite Industrial Technologies’ products are extremely effective, cost-effective, and, compared to traditional chemicals used in the cleaning & degreasing market, are safer for people and the environment.”