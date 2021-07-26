Dalrada Precision Enters Eco-Friendly Cleaning & Degreaser Market With Ignite Industrial Technologies
Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce to shareholders and the public that its subsidiary, Dalrada Precision, has entered the eco-friendly degreaser global market. The launch of Dalrada Precision’s Ignite Industrial Technologies’ revolutionary biodegradable cleaner & degreaser products provides a safe and more environmentally responsible solution to improving manufacturing efficiencies without harsh chemicals (mineral spirits, butyl-based products, caustics, and alkaline detergents).
Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada states, “As a bespoke parts manufacturer, Dalrada Precision has firsthand experience of how to increase productivity and extend equipment life by effectively eliminating dirt and grease. Ignite Industrial Technologies’ products are extremely effective, cost-effective, and, compared to traditional chemicals used in the cleaning & degreasing market, are safer for people and the environment.”
The proprietary ingredient profile of Ignite Industrial Technologies’ uniquely enhanced products is the first of its kind for the cleaning and degreaser market. Engineered by industry veterans as a safer, more effective, and cost-effective product line to revolutionize manufacturing efficiencies, the formulation acquired by Dalrada is now the Company’s intellectual property.
The cleaner & degreaser market is projecting growth. Global market statistics include:
- Cleaner & Degreaser Aftermarket Market - valued at USD 36.83 Billion in 2018, aftermarket growth is projected to reach USD 42.63 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8 % from 2019 to 2026.
- Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers Market – valued at over USD 37.5 billion in 2017, the industry expects consumption at over seven billion gallons by 2024.
IGNITE INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES’ ECO-FRIENDLY CLEANERS & DEGREASERS
All of Ignite Industrial Technologies’ products – Precision Ignite, Precision Extreme, and Precision Max – are concentrated, biodegradable industrial degreasers & cleaners that quickly remove coker charge, asphalt tar, paraffins, drag-reducing agents, crude oil, and tenacious soils. Formulated for all surfaces that are suitable for water, Ignite Industrial Technologies products are butyl-free, water-soluble, non-flammable, non-fuming, non-combustible, non-caustic, non-corrosive, non-toxic, and leave a light citrus scent as it removes stubborn oils and dirt.
