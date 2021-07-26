checkAd

Troika Media Group Taps Aesthetic.com for NFT Design and Smart Contracts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:30  |  59   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its subsidiary, Troika IO, the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group, is collaborating with New-York based Aesthetic.com to build dynamic, gamified experiences using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts in the world of media, entertainment, sports, gaming and e-commerce for global brands.

“Aesthetic is ahead of the curve on smart contracts, which are the backbone of NFTs and the entire metaverse,” said Kyle Hill, Head of Digital Assets at Troika IO, “and the fact that their NFT studio is blockchain agnostic makes them the perfect partner for Troika because their technology is flexible and adaptable. We look forward to working with the entire Aesthetic team to build unique NFT experiences on Bitcoin, Ethereum and other blockchains for the world’s top brands.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Troika on enabling brands to create and launch their own NFT experiences,” said Nathanael Smith, CEO of Aesthetic.com, “We’ve barely scratched the surface of learning how brands can leverage NFTs to enhance customer experiences, and the Troika IO team understands this future as well as anyone.”

Troika’s collaboration with Aesthetic represents Troika’s continued pursuit of providing the best products and services in media, sports, entertainment and cryptocurrencies. By utilizing Aesthetic’s expertise in smart contracts, the Troika IO team will be able to focus on its strengths, which include ushering brands into Web 3.0 technology using Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets. According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap is $1.46 trillion and topped $2 trillion in April 2021.

About Aesthetic

Aesthetic, Inc. raised a $3.1 million Seed Round from A.Capital Ventures and 18 other venture investors on Apr 28, 2020. Aesthetic's NFT ecommerce platform lets brands create custom storefronts and gamified purchase experiences for their NFT inventory without writing code.

About Troika IO

Troika IO is a global media, entertainment and brand consultancy platform that offers crypto products and services for global brands using Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets. Troika IO is the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group.

Seite 1 von 3
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Troika Media Group Taps Aesthetic.com for NFT Design and Smart Contracts LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrInvestview (“INVU”) Announces Strong Monthly Gross Revenue and Net Income for June 2021, Contributing to the Highest Quarterly Gross Revenue and Net Income in the Company’s History
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:59 Uhr6 Phrasen, die jeder Krypto-Investor kennen sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13:00 UhrDigihost and Bit Digital Announce Expansion of Strategic Collaboration to Further Increase Combined Hashrates by 2 EH
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11:00 UhrEverything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
10:36 UhrBitcoin – mit Amazon zu neuen Rekorden?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
09:43 UhrStudie der University of Surrey und des Unternehmens Arqit offenbart Quantenbedrohung für digitale Assets
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09:30 UhrVideoausblick: Aktienmärkte starten in Monster-Woche!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:22 UhrTagesausblick: Handelskrieg betrifft nur noch Chinas Börsen
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Bit2me: Ex-CEO von Coinbase UK Zeeshan Feroz wechselt zu Bit2Me
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Bit2me: Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten