Troika Media Group Taps Aesthetic.com for NFT Design and Smart Contracts

“Aesthetic is ahead of the curve on smart contracts, which are the backbone of NFTs and the entire metaverse,” said Kyle Hill , Head of Digital Assets at Troika IO, “and the fact that their NFT studio is blockchain agnostic makes them the perfect partner for Troika because their technology is flexible and adaptable. We look forward to working with the entire Aesthetic team to build unique NFT experiences on Bitcoin, Ethereum and other blockchains for the world’s top brands.”

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its subsidiary, Troika IO , the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group, is collaborating with New-York based Aesthetic.com to build dynamic, gamified experiences using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts in the world of media, entertainment, sports, gaming and e-commerce for global brands.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Troika on enabling brands to create and launch their own NFT experiences,” said Nathanael Smith, CEO of Aesthetic.com, “We’ve barely scratched the surface of learning how brands can leverage NFTs to enhance customer experiences, and the Troika IO team understands this future as well as anyone.”

Troika’s collaboration with Aesthetic represents Troika’s continued pursuit of providing the best products and services in media, sports, entertainment and cryptocurrencies. By utilizing Aesthetic’s expertise in smart contracts, the Troika IO team will be able to focus on its strengths, which include ushering brands into Web 3.0 technology using Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets. According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap is $1.46 trillion and topped $2 trillion in April 2021.

About Aesthetic

Aesthetic, Inc. raised a $3.1 million Seed Round from A.Capital Ventures and 18 other venture investors on Apr 28, 2020. Aesthetic's NFT ecommerce platform lets brands create custom storefronts and gamified purchase experiences for their NFT inventory without writing code.

About Troika IO

Troika IO is a global media, entertainment and brand consultancy platform that offers crypto products and services for global brands using Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets. Troika IO is the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group.