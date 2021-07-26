checkAd

JetBlue Renews Long-Term Partnership Agreements with Barclays and Mastercard

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a multi-year extension of their co-branded credit card agreements with both Barclays and Mastercard. The partnership renewal will extend and expand their consumer and small business credit card portfolios. The agreement will center on the continued delivery of innovative, digital-centric card offerings that meet consumer’s evolving needs and foster engagement and loyalty.

“We have had a highly successful collaboration with both Barclays and Mastercard. Building on our current best-in-class products, we are already acting on a plan that will disrupt the industry and bring even more value to our cardmembers,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty, JetBlue. “Over time, we will introduce an enhanced product set, reimagined benefits, and a high degree of personalization and choice.”

Since 2016, Barclays has been the exclusive issuer and Mastercard has been the exclusive network of JetBlue’s co-branded credit card program in the United States.

“During the past five years, we have built a sizeable credit card portfolio with JetBlue. We are thrilled to have the privilege to continue our strong and collaborative partnership, and we look forward to providing JetBlue cardmembers with robust rewards, benefits and experiences for years to come,” said Bob Highland, head of cards and partnerships, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “Barclays’ ‘partner-first’ approach enables us to invest in highly customized solutions that outperform our brand-focused competitors in growing the size, scale, and customer penetration of our programs.”

“Mastercard’s suite of benefit offerings and Priceless platforms, coupled with the Barclays and JetBlue custom curated benefits, ensure that consumers can enjoy an enhanced travel experience from booking through departure,” said John Levitsky, EVP account management in North America for Mastercard. “With cardmember needs at the core of the partnership, Mastercard will also leverage its Test & Learn platform and loyalty solutions to enable continued innovation within the card offerings.”

JetBlue cardmembers will continue to see the same great benefits from both Barclays and Mastercard, as well as see enhanced value from a new, long-term exclusive agreement. ​​As part of the enhanced product set, they will creatively work together to help provide credit options to customers who may be unbanked or underserved.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com.

