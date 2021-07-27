Lattice sensAI Solution Stack Wins its 6th Industry Award with Elecfans AI Excellence Innovation Award

“This marks the sixth industry award our sensAI solution stack has won since its launch three years ago,” said Deepak Boppana, Sr. Director of Segments and Solutions Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “With the sensAI stack, Lattice customers can quickly add compelling AI/ML applications to new or existing Edge product designs for a range of markets, including Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer, while conforming to power and form factor budgets.”

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice sensAI solution stack won a 2021 China AI Excellence Innovation Award from Elecfans magazine. Lattice sensAI is a comprehensive collection of machine learning software models, compiler tools, neural network IP cores, and reference designs that help developers rapidly create AI/ML applications running on low power Lattice FPGAs for use in Edge devices.

Optimized for the Lattice Nexus FPGA platform, Lattice sensAI solution stack brings new levels of power and performance to smart vision customer applications in the Surveillance/Security, Robotics, Automotive, and Computing markets. For applications like smart vision that require higher Edge AI performance, Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs built on the Lattice Nexus platform running the latest sensAI software deliver twice the performance at half the power when compared to prior releases of the solution stack.

To learn more about the sensAI solution stack from Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com/sensAI.

