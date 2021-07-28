RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (“RenaissanceRe” or the “Company”) announced today a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share on its common shares. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors approved a renewal of RenaissanceRe’s authorized share repurchase program, bringing the total current authorization up to $500.0 million, which includes the remaining amounts under prior authorizations. The program will expire when the Company has repurchased the full value of the shares authorized, unless terminated earlier by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to the program, RenaissanceRe may repurchase shares through open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions, and the decision to repurchase common shares will depend on, among other things, the market price of the common shares and the Company’s capital requirements.