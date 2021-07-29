checkAd

EQS-Adhoc INFICON strongly on track

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
INFICON strongly on track

Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510
matthias.troendle@inficon.com

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, July 29, 2021

  • Second quarter sales of USD 126.3 million 31.3% over previous year and 2.9% over first quarter 2021 figures
  • Operating profit of USD 22.8 million, operating profit margin of 18.1% after 16.6% a year ago
  • Higher Sales Guidance of USD 480-500 million (previously USD 450-480 million) at operating profit margin of 18-20%
  • Half-year report ready for download at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-results-and-presentations/

reports a markedly stronger (+31.3%) and record-high sales volume for its second quarter 2021 of USD 126.3 million compared with a weak prior year. Excluding currency (4.8 percentage points) and minimal acquisition (0.2 percentage points) effects, the organic plus was 26.3%. Compared with the first three months of the current year, sales increased by another 2.9%. In the Semi & Vacuum Coating market (USD 63.4 million; +18.3% over previous year; + 3.4% over Q1), especially the semiconductor business contributed to the strong sales development. INFICON benefitted here both from the globally ongoing high demand of the equipment manufacturers as well as the end users. INFICON's biggest target market contributed in the reporting quarter as well as in the first half year just over 50% to Group sales. The sales generated in the Refrigeration, Air Conditioning & Automotive market (USD 26.4 million; +58.1% over previous year; +6.9% over Q1) reached a new high and accounted for a solid 20% of Group sales. Towards the warmer season, sales of service tools for traditional refrigeration and air conditioning applications picked up. In the automotive business, growth especially stemmed from testing and quality assurance applications for lithium ion batteries on all manufacturing levels. The sales recorded in the industrially broadly rooted General Vacuum market reached (USD 30.3 million; +30.6% over previous year; -7.9% over Q1) and thus contributed a fourth to Group sales. This business remained quite stable on a high level, despite the fact that a decline resulted compared with the strong first three months. Sales in the Security & Energy market were appealing with USD 6.2 million. The massive growth rates of +129.6% compared with the same period of last year and of +63% over Q1 reflect, however, also the weak comparison values.

