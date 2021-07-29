Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at The Moosehead Project, Central Newfoundland

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman, says: “Drilling continues to confirm high-grade gold at Moosehead and provide insights into the complex geological controls on the high-grade mineralization. Our methodical approach is paying off as we continue to intersect and extend the interpreted high-grade shoots that lie within the larger envelope of gold mineralization. With high-grade gold existing in all known zones within an area at least 700 m in strike, up to 200 m in width, and at least 250 m vertical: the potential to link these zones as well as expand the footprint of the Moosehead system is high. Drilling will continue with two rigs and arrival of the barge rig on the property is expected to be two – three weeks. The barge is ready and will be mobilized immediately on receipt of the Water Resources permit, which is the only permit outstanding. We will be posting all Phase 6 drill hole summaries on our website as soon as compilation and updating of sections and plans are complete.”

75 Zone

While waiting on assays for South Pond the drill was relocated to the 75 Zone to assess the southern extension of the Eastern Trend. Borehole MH-19-75 was originally drilled in the fall of 2019 and returned a 5.80 m intersection (core length) grading 6.93 g/t Au starting at 87.50 m downhole, including two visible gold-bearing veins that assayed 30.42 g/t Au over 0.30 m (from 88.95 m), and 32.99 g/t Au over 0.80 m (from 92.50 m). The initial follow-up program around MH-19-75 was based on 25 m step outs which the Company has determined to be less than ideal for evaluating these complex shear systems. MH-21-203 returned 13.67 g/t Au over 2.85 m from 98.15 m downhole – a 10 m step out to the south from MH-19-75. MH-21-205 – a 15 m step out from MH-19-75 (and up-dip from MH-21-203) intersected four veins with visible gold, returning 2.88 g/t Au over 4.25 m including 7.89 g/t Au over 1.25 m. Given these results the drill will continue at the 75 Zone.