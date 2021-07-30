DGAP-News: Conico Ltd. / Key word(s): Drilling Result Conico Ltd.: FURTHER MINERALISATION/SIGNIFICANT AT RYBERG AND SIGNIFICANT MAGNETIC ANOMALY HIGHLIGHTS (news with additional features) 30.07.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

30 July 2021

FURTHER MINERALISATION/SIGNIFICANT AT RYBERG AND SIGNIFICANT MAGNETIC ANOMALY

HIGHLIGHTS

MIDD003 is complete and preliminary investigations show that it has intersected sulphide matrix mineralisation over 2.9m from 96.8 - 99.7m downhole.

A downhole magnetic survey of drill-hole MIDD001 has highlighted an area of significant magnetic anomalism that is currently being tested by MIDD004 and MIDD005.

Hole MIDD002 is complete and preliminary investigations show that it has intersected a zone of highly altered gneiss, with trace sulphides from 278 - 280m downhole.

All drill-holes are collared within the Miki magmatic sulphide prospect and core will be processed and assayed as soon as possible.

The aeromagnetic survey across the entire Ryberg License is ongoing, inclusive of the Miki Fjord Macrodyke, and has the potential to identify additional targets that potentially host sulphide mineralisation.





Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" or "the Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland") is pleased to announce preliminary results from drill-holes MIDD002 & MIDD003, and downhole magnetic results from MIDD001. All holes are collared within the Miki magmatic sulphide prospect, located within the Ryberg Project in Greenland.

MIDD003 encountered brecciated gneiss supported by a matrix of sulphide mineralisation containing pyrrhotite. The sulphide conforms to the foliation within the gneiss, most likely a result of infiltration of a sulphide-rich liquid. The sulphides represent approximately 20% abundance in the rock over a length of 2.9m from 96.8m downhole.

MIDD002 encountered trace chalcopyrite mineralisation within gneiss, the sulphides constitute approximately 1% abundance in the rock over a length of 2m from 278.0m drilled depth.

The results are preliminary in nature as no drill core has yet been sent for analysis, with results in this announcement coming from observation of the core by a suitably qualified and experienced geologist.

A downhole magnetic survey of drill-hole MIDD001 has shown an area of significant magnetism to the north. The magnetic readings are deemed significant as they regularly exceeded the maximum threshold for operational range of the instrument, commencing at 115m downhole. This is now subject to drill investigation by drill-holes MIDD004 and MIDD005.

Longland CEO Thomas Abraham-James said:

"The downhole magnetic survey is believed to be due to accumulations of sulphide minerals proximal to MIDD001 where disseminated, matrix and semi-massive sulphide were intercepted from approximately 78 metres downhole depth. The two holes currently underway are drilling the source of the magnetic anomalism and it's very exciting."

Re-logging of the MIDD001core over the last few days has also identified the presence of Chalcopyrite at 117.5m downhole.

This release contains preliminary results from drill-holes recently completed at the Miki magmatic sulphide prospect. Drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 were both completed on the 29th of July, with the rigs now having moved and been established on holes MIDD004 and MIDD005. Details of the results for drill-hole MIDD001 can be found in an ASX release made by the Company on the 26th of July 2021.

Drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 were targeting electromagnetic (EM) anomalies identified in a 2020 survey. Drill-hole MIDD003 was collared 20m to the east of MIDD001 and was designed to further investigate the modelled EM plate that MIDD001 had successfully penetrated. The sulphide matrix breccia that was encountered is shallower than that in MIDD001, and visually contains more sulphide - with the most readily identifiable mineral being pyrrhotite.

MIDD002 was collared on the northern EM modelled plate and represents the first drill-hole into this target. While mineralisation was minimal, it did encounter a significant zone of alteration in the gneiss, extending from 237 to 282m drilled depth. It is possible that this is due to the hole passing nearby a mafic intrusive. The trace chalcopyrite is associated with quartz veins in the altered gneiss.



A downhole magnetic survey was conducted on hole MIDD001 that yielded readings exceeding the maximum threshold for operational range (readings in excess of 100,000 nT). The highly anomalous magnetism began at 115m downhole, persisting to end of hole at 214m drilled depth. The source of magnetism is to the north of drill-hole MIDD001, with drill-holes MIDD004 and MIDD005 designed to intercept this area of interest. Additional downhole magnetic surveys have been conducted on holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 with interpretation by a consulting geophysicist underway. The magnetism is thought to be due to the presence of pyrrhotite, a highly magnetic sulphide mineral that was encountered in MIDD001 and MIDD003. The source of the magnetic anomaly is also toward the Miki Fjord Macrodyke, a Tertiary mafic intrusion that exhibits sulphide mineralisation at surface.



About the Miki Cu-Ni-Co-Pd-Au Prospect

The Miki Prospect is within the Ryberg Project that is located on the east coast of Greenland, approximately 350km NW of Iceland. Conico subsidiary Longland is the 100% owner and operator of the licences that cover an area of 4,521km2.

The Miki Prospect contains magmatic sulphide mineralisation associated with Tertiary mafic dykes/sills that have intruded Archaean basement gneiss and Cretaceous sediments. There are well developed showings of copper-palladium-gold-rich sulphides at surface, with mineralisation occurring as globular sulphides up to ~15 cm in diameter consisting of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite.

Grab samples by Longland from surface rocks returned up to 2.2% copper, 0.8% nickel, 3.3g/t palladium and 0.15 g/t gold. A second nickel-rich sulphide phase is also present, with surface samples grading up to 0.8% nickel and 0.1% cobalt.

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.



Annex 1

Drill-hole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 217.0m MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 180.0m

All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N

Annex 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. * Sampling of MIDD002 and MIDD003 was conducted using standard industry practices with diamond drilling. Magnetic readings were taken using a Reflex EZ-Trac downhole survey tool. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. * Drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 were angled to optimally intersect the interpreted electromagnetic conductor. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. * Mineralisation in drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 has not been quantitively determined and is awaiting assay. The determination in this report is qualitative, based on visual observation made by the Competent Person who is a geologist on site. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). * Wireline diamond drilling using a 56.5mm diameter drill bit and standard tube. The core has not been orientated but has been surveyed using a Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot tool. The drill rig is a CDI heli-portable fly rig operated by Cartwright Drilling Inc. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. * All drill core has been geotechnically logged with core recovery measured per drill core run (3m). Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. * The drill crew was notified of the target depth and likelihood of intersecting sulphides, accordingly they eased pressure on the drill bit from that depth onward to minimise the chance of core destruction. All drill core was then placed in trays with lids to ensure that no core was lost during transportation from the drill site to core logging facility. The drill core was then reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle by the geologist. Depths were checked against depths indicated on the core blocks. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. * Not applicable as no assays have been conducted to date. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. * All drill core has been geologically and geotechnically logged by a qualified geologist to a level of detail that supports appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. * The logging is qualitative. All drill core was photographed.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. * Drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 have been logged in full.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. * No sampling has been undertaken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. * Not applicable as the drill-hole is core. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. * Not applicable as no assaying has occurred. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. * Downhole magnetic readings were taken using a Reflex EZ-Trac. Readings were taken every 3m at completion of drilling, with the survey beginning at bottom of hole and working up. The tool protruded beyond the drill string by 3m to ensure no interference from the rods. The magnetic roll is 0° to 360° with an accuracy of ±0.35°. The magnetic range is 0 to 100,000 nT with an accuracy of ±50 nT. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established. * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying has occurred. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. * Consultants utilised by the Company have verified the findings of the on-site geologists. The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no twinned holes have been drilled. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. * All logging data was entered into a computer on site, with daily backups taken and stored on hard drives and the cloud. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. * Not applicable as no assaying has occurred. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. * Drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 were located using a handheld Garmin GPS with an accuracy of ±4m. Specification of the grid system used. * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. * Topographic information was sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy). Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. * Not applicable as the drill-holes are targeting specific electromagnetic targets. Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. * Not applicable as the drill-holes are targeting specific electromagnetic targets. Whether sample compositing has been applied. * Not applicable as no sampling has occurred. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

* The strike and dip of drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003 were designed to intersect the electromagnetic targets at an adjacent angle, not along strike. Therefore, the sampling conducted by the drill-hole is considered unbiased.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. * There are no known biases caused by the orientation of drill-holes MIDD002 and MIDD003. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. * The drill core is stored onboard the Company's charter vessel which is considered highly secure. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. * No audits or reviews have been carried out at this time.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38, located on the east coast of Greenland. They are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. * The tenure is secure and in good standing at the time of writing. There are no known impediments. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey) was planned and managed by Longland Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

* Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted by Platina Resources Ltd and University of Leicester. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. * Deposit type: Magmatic.

* Geological setting: The project area is located within the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area of approximately 1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of the largest volcanic events in history. Volcanism is associated with the opening of the North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume (what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The project area represents an erosional interface where the flood basalts have been removed, revealing the basement geology beneath. The project area is adjacent to a triple junction (failed rift) and consists of Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within the sedimentary basin has been intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders to the overlying plateau basalts. There are also feeder dykes and layered mafic intrusions - it is likely that there is also a large ultramafic body present at depth, evidence for this is in the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by magma conduits.

* Style of mineralisation: magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

- easting and northing of the drill hole collar

- elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

- dip and azimuth of the hole

- down hole length and interception depth

- hole length. * Refer to Annex 1. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. * This is not the case. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying has occurred. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying has occurred.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths - These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

- If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

- If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known'). * The geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill-hole angle is not known. All reported lengths are in reference to down-hole length, true width not known. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. * Refer to Figures 3 and 5. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying has occurred. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. * Previous exploration results are detailed in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'. Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East Greenland projects via acquisition of Longland Resources'. Holwell et al, Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). * The Company is in the process of acquiring (200m line spacing) regional magnetic data over the entirety of the licence areas.

* Diamond drilling testing for lateral extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale step-out drilling. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. * Refer to Figures 3 and 5.

