Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PHD) today reported sources of distribution for July this fiscal year to date.
|
Distribution Period
|
July 2021
Distribution Amount Per Share
$0.0625
The following table sets forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
Make up of
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
Make up of
|
Distributions
|
Distributions
|
|
|
Current
|
Current
|
Fiscal Year
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
|
Distribution
|
Distribution
|
to Date
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare