Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA's') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, notifies the market that as at close of business on 30 July 2021 the issued capital of the Company consists of 109,722,736 ordinary shares of £0.10 each with one vote each. There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 109,722,736.

The above total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

