Hercules Capital Reaches $1.0 Billion Milestone in Annual Debt and Equity Commitments for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 12:00   

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that it has originated more than $1.0 billion year-to-date in annual total debt and equity commitments for the fourth consecutive year.

“We could not be more pleased to achieve this milestone which is a testament to the strength, scale and brand reputation of the Hercules platform,” said Scott Bluestein, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Hercules Capital. “Given that we are only slightly past the mid-point of the year, we are well positioned to surpass our previous one-year record for total annual total debt and equity commitments of $1.47 billion. We saw strong performance from both our Technology and Life Sciences teams in the first half of the year which is contributing to our record year-to-date performance on originations. Our ability to deliver this level of performance on an ongoing basis is attributable to our best-in-class investment team who are able to identify some of the most innovative and promising companies in our core markets.”

Select Achievements Since December 2003

  • More than 530 highly diversified portfolio companies have chosen Hercules as their debt financing partner
  • Partnered with more than 1,000 different venture capital and private equity sponsors who have backed the innovative growth portfolio companies we have financed
  • Over 200 Hercules portfolio companies have experienced an IPO or M&A liquidity event
  • The U.S. venture capital community has invested over $1.4 trillion since 1997, according to Dow Jones Venture Source and Pitchbook-NVCA Venture Monitor through Q2 2021.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $12.0 billion to over 530 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has one retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file under the Exchange Act.

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Hercules’ most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Hercules believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

