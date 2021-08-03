Pitney Bowes Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2021.
“We delivered a solid second quarter and first half of the year,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “Once again, each business made a positive contribution to the quarter. Importantly, Global Ecommerce made significant progress and was EBITDA positive in the quarter putting this business on-track to our commitment of EBITDA positive for the full year. SendTech and Presort Services also grew revenue and profit over prior year. We are well-positioned to reach our goal of achieving improved profitable revenue growth.”
Second Quarter 2021
- Revenue of $899 million, growth of 7 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent excluding the impact of currency
- GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS of $0.11
- EPS reflects a $0.03 tax benefit associated with a UK tax legislation change
- GAAP cash from operations of $79 million; free cash flow of $87 million
- Global Ecommerce EBIT margin improved by over 200 basis points compared to prior year; EBITDA was positive.
- Presort grew revenue and EBIT margin over prior year.
- SendTech grew revenue; EBIT grew over prior year for the third consecutive quarter.
Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below:
|
|
Second Quarter*
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
GAAP EPS
|
$0.11
|
($0.02)
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
GAAP EPS from continuing operations
|
$0.12
|
$0.00
|
Restructuring charges
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
Gain on sale of business
|
(0.02)
|
-
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
Gain on sale of equity investment
|
-
|
(0.05)
|
Tax on surrender of company owned life insurance policies
|
-
|
0.07
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$0.11
|
$0.04
* The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding.
Business Segment Reporting
Global Ecommerce facilitates domestic retail ecommerce shipping solutions, including delivery, returns and fulfillment, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
Presort Services provides sortation services to qualify large volumes of First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter for postal workshare discounts.
Sending Technology Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.
Global Ecommerce
|
|
Second Quarter
|
($ millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
Reported
|
% Change
Ex Currency
|
Revenue
|
$418
|
$398
|
5%
|
3%
|
EBITDA
|
$8
|
($2)
|
>100%
|
|
EBIT
|
($11)
|
($19)
|
43%
|
Revenue grew over prior year despite a tough comparison. EBIT and EBITDA benefited largely from Cross Border services and lower bad debt expense.
Presort Services
|
|
Second Quarter
|
($ millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
Reported
|
% Change
Ex Currency
|
Revenue
|
$135
|
$118
|
14%
|
14%
|
EBITDA
|
$23
|
$20
|
12%
|
|
EBIT
|
$16
|
$13
|
28%
|
Revenue grew across all mail classes and benefited from an easier prior year comparison. EBIT and EBITDA improved from prior year largely due to the revenue growth and higher gross margin.
SendTech Solutions
|
|
Second Quarter
|
($ millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
Reported
|
% Change
Ex Currency
|
Revenue
|
$346
|
$321
|
8%
|
6%
|
EBITDA
|
$115
|
$113
|
1%
|
|
EBIT
|
$107
|
$104
|
3%
|
Revenue benefited from growth in equipment sales, supplies, business services and support services, partly offset by a decline in financing. Revenue also benefited from an easier prior year comparison. EBIT and EBITDA improved from prior year largely due to the revenue growth.
Full Year 2021 Expectations
The Company’s full year 2021 expectations remain in-line with its previous communications. The Company continues to expect annual revenue to grow in the low-to-mid single digit range. The Company continues to expect adjusted EPS to grow over prior year driven largely by the improvement in Global Ecommerce, which is expected to be EBITDA positive for the full year. More specifically, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.42. The Company also continues to expect lower free cash flow as compared to prior year primarily due to certain items that benefited 2020 and are not expected to continue at the same level in 2021.
Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, EBIT and EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are attached.
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Revenue:
|Business services
|
$
|
567,022
|
|
$
|
528,990
|
|
$
|
1,137,476
|
|
$
|
973,369
|
|Support services
|
|
115,156
|
|
|
113,786
|
|
|
233,853
|
|
|
235,801
|
|Financing
|
|
73,453
|
|
|
85,462
|
|
|
151,265
|
|
|
174,540
|
|Equipment sales
|
|
86,267
|
|
|
57,837
|
|
|
173,070
|
|
|
134,110
|
|Supplies
|
|
38,655
|
|
|
32,773
|
|
|
80,879
|
|
|
78,482
|
|Rentals
|
|
18,650
|
|
|
18,644
|
|
|
37,857
|
|
|
37,458
|
|Total revenue
|
|
899,203
|
|
|
837,492
|
|
|
1,814,400
|
|
|
1,633,760
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of business services
|
|
482,814
|
|
|
454,311
|
|
|
982,348
|
|
|
828,976
|
|Cost of support services
|
|
37,679
|
|
|
36,725
|
|
|
74,396
|
|
|
76,485
|
|Financing interest expense
|
|
11,773
|
|
|
11,939
|
|
|
23,659
|
|
|
24,428
|
|Cost of equipment sales
|
|
61,561
|
|
|
47,920
|
|
|
123,401
|
|
|
105,279
|
|Cost of supplies
|
|
10,467
|
|
|
8,379
|
|
|
21,678
|
|
|
20,619
|
|Cost of rentals
|
|
6,013
|
|
|
6,022
|
|
|
12,460
|
|
|
12,400
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
236,190
|
|
|
233,631
|
|
|
474,292
|
|
|
482,264
|
|Research and development
|
|
11,059
|
|
|
7,467
|
|
|
22,375
|
|
|
19,583
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
4,844
|
|
|
4,922
|
|
|
7,733
|
|
|
8,739
|
|Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
198,169
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
24,346
|
|
|
26,446
|
|
|
49,504
|
|
|
52,329
|
|Other components of net pension and postretirement cost
|
|
312
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
235
|
|Other (income) expense
|
|
(13,646
|
)
|
|
(17,375
|
)
|
|
37,748
|
|
|
16,112
|
|Total costs and expenses
|
|
873,412
|
|
|
820,773
|
|
|
1,830,256
|
|
|
1,845,618
|
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
|
|
25,791
|
|
|
16,719
|
|
|
(15,856
|
)
|
|
(211,858
|
)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
4,915
|
|
|
17,016
|
|
|
(9,077
|
)
|
|
6,986
|
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
20,876
|
|
|
(297
|
)
|
|
(6,779
|
)
|
|
(218,844
|
)
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(1,020
|
)
|
|
(3,032
|
)
|
|
(4,906
|
)
|
|
7,032
|
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
19,856
|
|
$
|
(3,329
|
)
|
$
|
(11,685
|
)
|
$
|
(211,812
|
)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share (1):
|Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
(1.28
|
)
|Discontinued operations
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
0.04
|
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(1.24
|
)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1):
|Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
(1.28
|
)
|Discontinued operations
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
0.04
|
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(1.24
|
)
|Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share
|
|
178,979
|
|
|
171,478
|
|
|
173,367
|
|
|
171,167
|
|
(1
|
)
|The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited; in thousands)
|Assets
|
June 30,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
799,470
|
|
$
|
921,450
|
|Short-term investments
|
|
14,904
|
|
|
18,974
|
|Accounts and other receivables, net
|
|
309,177
|
|
|
389,240
|
|Short-term finance receivables, net
|
|
552,858
|
|
|
568,050
|
|Inventories
|
|
67,538
|
|
|
65,845
|
|Current income taxes
|
|
37,384
|
|
|
23,219
|
|Other current assets and prepayments
|
|
117,425
|
|
|
120,145
|
|Total current assets
|
|
1,898,756
|
|
|
2,106,923
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
429,785
|
|
|
391,280
|
|Rental property and equipment, net
|
|
38,814
|
|
|
38,435
|
|Long-term finance receivables, net
|
|
588,602
|
|
|
605,292
|
|Goodwill
|
|
1,130,164
|
|
|
1,152,285
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
144,692
|
|
|
159,839
|
|Operating lease assets
|
|
205,584
|
|
|
201,916
|
|Noncurrent income taxes
|
|
69,150
|
|
|
72,653
|
|Other assets
|
|
507,748
|
|
|
491,514
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
5,013,295
|
|
$
|
5,220,137
|
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
820,065
|
|
$
|
880,616
|
|Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank
|
|
632,833
|
|
|
617,200
|
|Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
41,835
|
|
|
39,182
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
97,015
|
|
|
216,032
|
|Advance billings
|
|
119,645
|
|
|
114,550
|
|Current income taxes
|
|
5,844
|
|
|
2,880
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,717,237
|
|
|
1,870,460
|
|Long-term debt
|
|
2,330,698
|
|
|
2,348,361
|
|Deferred taxes on income
|
|
286,338
|
|
|
279,451
|
|Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities
|
|
37,155
|
|
|
38,163
|
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
|
182,746
|
|
|
180,292
|
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
405,751
|
|
|
437,015
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
4,959,925
|
|
|
5,153,742
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|
|
323,338
|
|
|
323,338
|
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
5,903
|
|
|
68,502
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
5,172,185
|
|
|
5,201,195
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(831,303
|
)
|
|
(839,131
|
)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(4,616,753
|
)
|
|
(4,687,509
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
53,370
|
|
|
66,395
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,013,295
|
|
$
|
5,220,137
|
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Business Segment Revenue
|(Unaudited; in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
% Change
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
% Change
|Global Ecommerce
|
$
|
418,429
|
|
$
|
398,453
|
5
|
%
|
$
|
831,515
|
|
$
|
690,776
|
20
|
%
|Presort Services
|
|
134,619
|
|
|
118,127
|
14
|
%
|
|
277,745
|
|
|
258,847
|
7
|
%
|Sending Technology Solutions
|
|
346,155
|
|
|
320,912
|
8
|
%
|
|
705,140
|
|
|
684,137
|
3
|
%
|Total revenue - GAAP
|
|
899,203
|
|
|
837,492
|
7
|
%
|
|
1,814,400
|
|
|
1,633,760
|
11
|
%
|Currency impact on revenue
|
|
(13,521
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(22,324
|
)
|
|
-
|Revenue, at constant currency
|
$
|
885,682
|
|
$
|
837,492
|
6
|
%
|
$
|
1,792,076
|
|
$
|
1,633,760
|
10
|
%
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Business Segment EBIT & EBITDA
|(Unaudited; in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
% change
|EBIT (1)
|D&A
|EBITDA
|EBIT (1)
|D&A
|EBITDA
|EBIT
|EBITDA
|Global Ecommerce
|
$
|
(10,831
|
)
|
$
|
19,060
|
$
|
8,229
|
|
$
|
(18,894
|
)
|
$
|
17,297
|
$
|
(1,597
|
)
|
43
|
%
|>100%
|Presort Services
|
|
16,134
|
|
|
6,798
|
|
22,932
|
|
|
12,582
|
|
|
7,857
|
|
20,439
|
|
28
|
%
|
12
|
%
|Sending Technology Solutions
|
|
107,121
|
|
|
7,537
|
|
114,658
|
|
|
104,268
|
|
|
8,776
|
|
113,044
|
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|Segment total
|
$
|
112,424
|
|
$
|
33,395
|
|
145,819
|
|
$
|
97,956
|
|
$
|
33,930
|
|
131,886
|
|
15
|
%
|
11
|
%
|Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income (Loss):
|Segment depreciation and amortization
|
|
(33,395
|
)
|
|
(33,930
|
)
|Unallocated corporate expenses
|
|
(56,316
|
)
|
|
(49,489
|
)
|Restructuring charges
|
|
(4,844
|
)
|
|
(4,922
|
)
|Gain on sale of business
|
|
10,201
|
|
|
-
|
|Gain on sale of assets
|
|
1,434
|
|
|
-
|
|Loss on debt refinancing
|
|
(989
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Gain on sale of equity investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,908
|
|Transaction costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
(349
|
)
|Interest, net
|
|
(36,119
|
)
|
|
(38,385
|
)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
(4,915
|
)
|
|
(17,016
|
)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
20,876
|
|
|
(297
|
)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(1,020
|
)
|
|
(3,032
|
)
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
19,856
|
|
$
|
(3,329
|
)
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
% change
|
|
EBIT (1)
|
D&A
|
EBITDA
|
|
EBIT (1)
|
D&A
|
EBITDA
|
|
EBIT
|
EBITDA
|Global Ecommerce
|
$
|
(37,207
|
)
|
$
|
37,236
|
$
|
29
|
|
$
|
(48,369
|
)
|
$
|
35,363
|
$
|
(13,006
|
)
|
23
|
%
|>100%
|Presort Services
|
|
35,185
|
|
|
14,297
|
|
49,482
|
|
|
28,277
|
|
|
15,631
|
|
43,908
|
|
24
|
%
|
13
|
%
|Sending Technology Solutions
|
|
221,591
|
|
|
15,140
|
|
236,731
|
|
|
210,830
|
|
|
17,815
|
|
228,645
|
|
5
|
%
|
4
|
%
|Segment Total
|
$
|
219,569
|
|
$
|
66,673
|
|
286,242
|
|
$
|
190,738
|
|
$
|
68,809
|
|
259,547
|
|
15
|
%
|
10
|
%
|Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Loss:
|Segment depreciation and amortization
|
|
(66,673
|
)
|
|
(68,809
|
)
|Unallocated corporate expenses
|
|
(113,781
|
)
|
|
(93,211
|
)
|Restructuring charges
|
|
(7,733
|
)
|
|
(8,739
|
)
|Loss on debt refinancing
|
|
(52,383
|
)
|
|
(36,987
|
)
|Gain on sale of business
|
|
10,201
|
|
|
-
|
|Gain on sale of assets
|
|
1,434
|
|
|
-
|
|Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
|
(198,169
|
)
|Gain on sale of equity investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,908
|
|Transaction costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
(641
|
)
|Interest, net
|
|
(73,163
|
)
|
|
(76,757
|
)
|Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|
|
9,077
|
|
|
(6,986
|
)
|Loss from continuing operations
|
|
(6,779
|
)
|
|
(218,844
|
)
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(4,906
|
)
|
|
7,032
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(11,685
|
)
|
$
|
(211,812
|
)
|(1) Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment.
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results
|(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Reconciliation of reported net income (loss) to adjusted EBIT and EBITDA
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
19,856
|
|
$
|
(3,329
|
)
|
$
|
(11,685
|
)
|
$
|
(211,812
|
)
|Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
3,032
|
|
|
4,906
|
|
|
(7,032
|
)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
4,915
|
|
|
17,016
|
|
|
(9,077
|
)
|
|
6,986
|
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
|
|
25,791
|
|
|
16,719
|
|
|
(15,856
|
)
|
|
(211,858
|
)
|Restructuring charges
|
|
4,844
|
|
|
4,922
|
|
|
7,733
|
|
|
8,739
|
|Gain on sale of business
|
|
(10,201
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10,201
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Gain on sale of assets
|
|
(1,434
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,434
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Loss on debt refinancing
|
|
989
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
52,383
|
|
|
36,987
|
|Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
198,169
|
|Gain on sale of equity investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11,908
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11,908
|
)
|Transaction costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
641
|
|Adjusted net income before tax
|
|
19,989
|
|
|
10,082
|
|
|
32,625
|
|
|
20,770
|
|Interest, net
|
|
36,119
|
|
|
38,385
|
|
|
73,163
|
|
|
76,757
|
|Adjusted EBIT
|
|
56,108
|
|
|
48,467
|
|
|
105,788
|
|
|
97,527
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
39,822
|
|
|
41,068
|
|
|
79,416
|
|
|
81,787
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
95,930
|
|
$
|
89,535
|
|
$
|
185,204
|
|
$
|
179,314
|
|Reconciliation of reported diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(1.24
|
)
|Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|Restructuring charges
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.03
|
|Gain on sale of business
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Gain on sale of assets
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Loss on debt refinancing
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.16
|
|Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.14
|
|Gain on sale of equity investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|Tax on surrender of company owned life insurance policies
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.07
|
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow
|Net cash from operating activities
|
$
|
78,805
|
|
$
|
153,777
|
|
$
|
144,729
|
|
$
|
86,422
|
|Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
38,423
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(40,375
|
)
|
|
(34,176
|
)
|
|
(83,703
|
)
|
|
(59,954
|
)
|Restructuring payments
|
|
4,870
|
|
|
5,318
|
|
|
8,825
|
|
|
11,365
|
|Change in customer deposits at PB Bank
|
|
43,427
|
|
|
23,219
|
|
|
15,633
|
|
|
22,331
|
|Transaction costs paid
|
|
-
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,117
|
|Free cash flow
|
$
|
86,727
|
|
$
|
149,133
|
|
$
|
85,484
|
|
$
|
100,704
|
|(1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.
