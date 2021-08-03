Envirotech Vehicles to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results.

To access the live webcast, please use the following link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2214/42429

To participate in the call by phone, dial (844) 407-9500 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial (862) 298-0850.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and using replay passcode 42429. International callers should dial (919) 882-2331and use replay passcode 42429.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658197/Envirotech-Vehicles-to-Host-Conferen ...

