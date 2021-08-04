PROS Announces Virtual Investment Conference Schedule for August 2021

KeyBanc Virtual Technology Leadership Forum

Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 | Virtual Fireside Chat 11:20 AM - 11:50 AM ET and Investor Meetings

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

