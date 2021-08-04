checkAd

PROS Announces Virtual Investment Conference Schedule for August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate virtually in the following investment conferences in August.

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
 Alex Harrington, VP of Finance, and Belinda Overdeput, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | Virtual Fireside Chat 12:25 PM - 1:05 PM ET and Investor Meetings

KeyBanc Virtual Technology Leadership Forum
 Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Wednesday, August 11, 2021 | Virtual Fireside Chat 11:20 AM - 11:50 AM ET and Investor Meetings

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Pros Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PROS Announces Virtual Investment Conference Schedule for August 2021 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate virtually in the following investment conferences in August. Oppenheimer 24th Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21PROS Launches Next-Generation Intelligent SaaS Editions to Drive Harmonized and Interconnected Omnichannel Sales Experiences for Every Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten