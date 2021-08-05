State Auto Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the first six months of 2021, STFC had net income of $4.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $80.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the same 2020 period. Net loss from operations 1 per diluted share for the first six months of 2021 was $1.07 versus $0.76 for the same 2020 period. STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for the first six months of 2021 was 111.4 compared to 111.0 for the same 2020 period.

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) today reported second quarter 2021 net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same 2020 period. Net loss from operations 1 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.47 versus $0.59 for the same 2020 period. STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for the second quarter 2021 was 110.0 compared to 114.7 for the same 2020 period.

SAP Operating Results

STFC's SAP combined ratio for the second quarter 2021 was 108.4 compared to 113.3 for the same 2020 period. Catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 accounted for 21.6 points of the 80.9 total loss ratio points, or $80.0 million, versus 26.5 points of the 79.7 total loss ratio points, or $90.4 million, for the same period in 2020. The second quarter 2021 was impacted by wind and hail events in Texas. Approximately 70% of the second quarter 2021 catastrophe losses occurred within homeowners. Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 included 4.3 points of favorable development relating to prior years, or $15.9 million, versus 0.6 points of favorable development, or $2.0 million, for the same period in 2020.

STFC's SAP combined ratio for the first six months of 2021 was 110.2 compared to 110.4 for the same 2020 period. Catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 accounted for 20.9 points of the 74.0 total loss ratio points, or $151.6 million, versus 19.7 points of the 76.2 total loss ratio points, or $132.3 million, for the same period in 2020. The first six months of 2021 were impacted by winter storms Uri and Viola in Texas, which added 8.5 points to the loss and ALAE ratio. Approximately 70% of the year to date 2021 catastrophe losses occurred within homeowners. Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 included 5.6 points of favorable development relating to prior years, or $40.5 million, versus 1.9 points of favorable development, or $12.5 million, for the same period in 2020.

Net written premium for the second quarter 2021 increased 8.0% compared to the same period in 2020. By insurance segment, net written premium for the commercial insurance segment increased 18.0% and the personal insurance segment increased 1.4%. The increase in the commercial segment was primarily driven by new business growth and rate increases in commercial auto and farm & ranch. The net written premium growth was partially offset by a decrease in net written premiums in workers’ compensation due to our 2020 decision to not renew and no longer write nursing home business. The increase in the personal segment was primarily due to increased rates in homeowners and other personal and new business growth in other personal. The net written premium growth was partially offset by a decline in new business in personal auto.

Net written premium for the first six months of 2021 increased 5.9% compared to the same period in 2020. By insurance segment, net written premium for the commercial insurance segment increased 15.6% and the personal insurance segment decreased 0.8%. The trends in the personal and commercial net written premiums are due to the same factors discussed above for the second quarter.

Book Value and Return on Equity

STFC’s book value increased to $22.18 per share as of June 30, 2021, compared to $22.07 on March 31, 2021. The increase in book value was primarily driven by an increase in the fair market value of fixed income investments attributable to lower interest rates.

Return on stockholders’ equity for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, was 10.2% compared to (3.9)% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020.

STFC’s Chairman, President and CEO Mike LaRocco commented on the quarter as follows:

“On July 12, we announced our plans to be acquired by Liberty Mutual, whose domestic personal lines and small commercial insurance is an ideal complement to our capabilities and product expertise. This transaction, which we expect to close in 2022 pending the appropriate member, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, furthers our commitment to independent agents and will contribute to the collective success of our agents, policyholders, shareholders and associates.

“The second quarter statutory combined ratio for our ongoing lines of business of 108.0 included catastrophe losses, primarily in homeowners, in excess of what was expected in the quarter that typically produces the highest amount of catastrophe losses each year. In commercial lines, overall growth and profitability continued, with net written premium growing 18.0% and a quarterly statutory combined ratio of 93.1%. The State Auto Group has now written in excess of $1.0 billion of commercial lines net written premiums in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

“Over the past six years, we’ve clearly demonstrated our ability to build the teams, technology and products required to deliver sustained profitable growth. In the months ahead, our focus will remain to make progress toward that goal throughout all our lines of business.”

1 Net earnings (loss) from operations, a non-GAAP financial measure which management believes is informative to Company management and investors, differs from GAAP net income (loss) only by the exclusion of net investment gain (loss), net of applicable taxes, on investment activity for the periods being reported. For STFC, this amounted to income of $0.48 and $1.16 per diluted share for the second quarter and year to date 2021, respectively, versus income of $1.35 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020 and a loss of $1.07 year to date 2020.

* * * * *

Selected Consolidated Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net premiums written $ 412.3 $ 381.6 $ 771.0 $ 728.1 Earned premiums 369.9 340.7 725.8 671.2 Net investment income 17.7 17.7 35.3 36.6 Net investment gain (loss) 26.7 75.9 64.9 (59.3 ) Other income 0.4 0.5 0.9 1.1 Total revenue 414.7 434.8 826.9 649.6 Income (loss) before federal income taxes 4.2 41.6 9.8 (102.4 ) Federal tax expense (benefit) 3.6 7.3 5.6 (22.1 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.6 $ 34.3 $ 4.2 $ (80.3 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.78 $ 0.10 $ (1.83 ) - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.74 $ 0.09 $ (1.83 ) Loss per share from operations(A): - basic $ (0.47 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.76 ) - diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: - basic 44.0 43.8 44.0 43.7 - diluted 44.8 44.1 44.6 43.7 Return on average equity (LTM) 10.2 % (3.9 )% Book value per share $ 22.18 $ 21.26 Dividends paid per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Total shares outstanding 44.1 43.8 GAAP ratios: Cat loss and ALAE ratio 21.6 26.5 20.9 19.7 Non-cat loss and LAE ratio 59.4 53.1 59.1 56.4 Loss and LAE ratio 81.0 79.6 80.0 76.1 Expense ratio 29.0 35.1 31.4 34.9 Combined ratio 110.0 114.7 111.4 111.0 (A) Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net loss from operations: Net income (loss) $ 0.6 $ 34.3 $ 4.2 $ (80.3 ) Net investment gain (loss), net of tax 21.1 59.9 51.3 (46.9 ) Net loss from operations $ (20.5 ) $ (25.6 ) $ (47.1 ) $ (33.4 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30 December 31 2021 2020 ASSETS Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost $2,134.9 and $2,117.0, respectively) $ 2,214.9 $ 2,237.2 Equity securities 375.5 389.7 Other invested assets 79.6 71.1 Other invested assets, at cost 11.1 12.1 Notes receivable from affiliate 70.0 70.0 Total investments 2,751.1 2,780.1 Cash and cash equivalents 108.7 90.7 Accrued investment income and other assets 26.4 29.7 Premiums Receivable 17.6 14.0 Deferred policy acquisition costs 127.2 122.2 Reinsurance recoverable on losses and loss expenses payable 19.7 24.3 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 8.8 8.3 Current federal income taxes 1.7 1.7 Net deferred federal income taxes 29.0 27.3 Property and equipment, at cost 3.8 4.2 Total assets $ 3,094.0 $ 3,102.5 LIABILITIES Losses and loss expenses payable $ 1,060.9 $ 1,050.4 Unearned premiums 769.1 723.4 Notes payable (affiliates $15.3 and $15.3, respectively) 122.1 122.1 Pension and postretirement benefits 52.2 66.2 Due to affiliate 16.2 11.2 Other liabilities 95.2 119.2 Total liabilities 2,115.7 2,092.5 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, without par value. Authorized 100.0 shares; 51.0 and 50.7 shares issued, respectively, at stated value of $2.50 per share 127.5 126.8 Treasury stock, 6.9 and 6.9 shares, respectively, at cost (118.8 ) (118.4 ) Additional paid-in capital 213.1 213.3 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (13.3 ) 13.9 Retained earnings 769.8 774.4 Total stockholders' equity 978.3 1,010.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,094.0 $ 3,102.5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($ in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earned premiums $ 369.9 $ 340.7 $ 725.8 $ 671.2 Net investment income 17.7 17.7 35.3 36.6 Net investment gain (loss) 26.7 75.9 64.9 (59.3 ) Other income from affiliates 0.4 0.5 0.9 1.1 Total revenues 414.7 434.8 826.9 649.6 Losses and loss expenses 299.8 271.2 580.6 510.6 Acquisition and operating expenses 107.2 119.5 228.2 234.4 Interest expense 1.1 1.3 2.2 2.5 Other expenses 2.4 1.2 6.1 4.5 Total expenses 410.5 393.2 817.1 752.0 Income (loss) before federal income taxes 4.2 41.6 9.8 (102.4 ) Federal income tax expense (benefit): Current — (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) Deferred 3.6 7.7 5.6 (21.7 ) Federal income tax expense (benefit) 3.6 7.3 5.6 (22.1 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.6 $ 34.3 $ 4.2 $ (80.3 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.78 $ 0.10 $ (1.83 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.74 $ 0.09 $ (1.83 ) Dividends paid per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) ($ in millions) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 0.6 $ 34.3 $ 4.2 $ (80.3 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments: Unrealized holding gains (losses) 17.7 38.9 (39.5 ) 69.9 Reclassification adjustments for losses (gains) realized in net income 0.8 (1.0 ) (0.7 ) (3.4 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (3.9 ) (7.9 ) 8.5 (13.9 ) Total net unrealized holding gains (losses) on available- for-sale investments 14.6 30.0 (31.7 ) 52.6 Net unrecognized benefit plan obligations: Reclassification adjustments for amortization to statements of income: Prior service credit (1.6 ) (1.6 ) (3.2 ) (3.2 ) Net actuarial loss 4.4 3.6 8.9 7.3 Income tax expense (0.6 ) (0.4 ) (1.2 ) (0.9 ) Total net unrecognized benefit plan obligations 2.2 1.6 4.5 3.2 Other comprehensive income (loss) 16.8 31.6 (27.2 ) 55.8 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 17.4 $ 65.9 $ (23.0 ) $ (24.5 )

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity ($ and shares in millions) (unaudited) Six months ended Year Ended June 30 December 31 2021 2020 Common shares: Balance at beginning of year 50.7 50.4 Issuance of shares 0.3 0.3 Balance at period ended 51.0 50.7 Treasury shares: Balance at beginning of year (6.9 ) (6.9 ) Balance at period ended (6.9 ) (6.9 ) Common stock: Balance at beginning of year $ 126.8 $ 125.9 Issuance of shares 0.7 0.9 Balance at period ended 127.5 126.8 Treasury stock: Balance at beginning of year $ (118.4 ) $ (117.5 ) Shares acquired on stock award exercises and vested restricted shares (0.4 ) (0.9 ) Balance at beginning of year and period ended (118.8 ) (118.4 ) Additional paid-in capital: Balance at beginning of year $ 213.3 $ 206.7 Issuance of common stock 1.4 3.0 Stock awards granted (1.6 ) 3.6 Balance at period ended 213.1 213.3 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income: Balance at beginning of the year $ 13.9 $ (26.9 ) Change in net unrealized holding (losses) gains on available-for-sale investments (31.7 ) 56.7 Change in net unrecognized benefit plan obligations 4.5 (15.9 ) Balance at period ended (13.3 ) 13.9 Retained earnings: Balance at beginning of year $ 774.4 $ 779.3 Cumulative effect of change in accounting to establish an allowance for expected credit losses at January 1, 2020 — (0.5 ) Net income 4.2 13.1 Cash dividends paid (8.8 ) (17.5 ) Balance at period ended 769.8 774.4 Total stockholders' equity at period ended $ 978.3 $ 1,010.0

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow ($ in millions) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 4.2 $ (80.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization, net 3.8 5.7 Share-based compensation (1.5 ) (0.5 ) Net investment (gain) loss (65.3 ) 59.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Deferred policy acquisition costs (5.0 ) (8.9 ) Accrued investment income and other assets 3.3 0.6 Premiums receivable (3.6 ) (4.5 ) Postretirement and pension benefits (11.7 ) (10.5 ) Reinsurance recoverable on losses and loss expenses payable and prepaid reinsurance premiums 4.1 (23.8 ) Other liabilities and due to/from affiliates, net (15.8 ) (42.0 ) Losses and loss expenses payable 10.5 38.2 Unearned premiums 45.7 56.6 Deferred tax on share-based awards (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Federal income taxes 6.0 (21.9 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25.7 ) (32.2 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed maturities available-for-sale (359.4 ) (280.8 ) Purchases of equity securities (12.9 ) (42.7 ) Purchases of other invested assets (0.5 ) (6.9 ) Maturities, calls and pay downs of fixed maturities available-for-sale 203.3 186.7 Sales of fixed maturities available-for-sale 135.5 188.3 Sales of equity securities 83.5 30.0 Sales of other invested assets 1.3 0.6 Disposals of property and equipment — 0.2 Net cash provided by investing activities 50.8 75.4 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2.1 3.0 Payments to acquire treasury stock (0.4 ) (0.9 ) Payment of dividends (8.8 ) (8.7 ) Proceeds from short-term debt — 60.0 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7.1 ) 53.4 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 18.0 96.6 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 90.7 78.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 108.7 $ 174.6 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid (affiliates $0.3 and $0.5, respectively) $ 2.2 $ 2.3

Net Investment Income ($ in millions) (unaudited) 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 Quarter to Date Gross investment income: Fixed maturities $ 14.8 $ 13.7 $ 14.3 $ 14.7 $ 13.4 TIPS (0.3 ) 1.3 0.7 0.7 2.0 Total fixed maturities 14.5 15.0 15.0 15.4 15.4 Equity securities 2.6 2.1 1.5 1.6 1.2 Other 0.8 0.9 1.3 0.9 1.1 Total gross investment income 17.9 18.0 17.8 17.9 17.7 Less: Investment expenses 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.3 — Net investment income $ 17.7 $ 17.9 $ 17.6 $ 17.6 $ 17.7 Year to Date Gross investment income: Fixed maturities $ 29.3 $ 43.0 $ 57.3 $ 14.7 $ 28.1 TIPS 0.3 1.6 2.3 0.7 2.7 Total fixed maturities 29.6 44.6 59.6 15.4 30.8 Equity securities 5.7 7.8 9.3 1.6 2.8 Other 1.8 2.7 4.0 0.9 2.0 Total gross investment income 37.1 55.1 72.9 17.9 35.6 Less: Investment expenses 0.5 0.6 0.8 0.3 0.3 Net investment income $ 36.6 $ 54.5 $ 72.1 $ 17.6 $ 35.3 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 TIPS, fair value $ 115.9 $ 117.0 $ 116.2 $ 104.7 $ 108.2 TIPS, book value $ 100.9 $ 99.4 $ 97.8 $ 89.2 $ 90.9

Net Investment Gain (Loss) ($ in millions) unaudited Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment gain (loss), net: Fixed maturities: Realized gains on sales of securities $ 0.9 $ 1.9 $ 3.9 $ 5.5 Realized losses on sales of securities (1.7 ) (0.9 ) (3.2 ) (2.1 ) Net (loss) gain on fixed securities (0.8 ) 1.0 0.7 3.4 Net gain (loss) on equity securities 24.9 69.1 56.4 (53.3 ) Net gain (loss) on other invested assets 3.0 5.8 8.2 (9.6 ) Other net realized (loss) gain (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) 0.2 Net gain (loss) on investments $ 26.7 $ 75.9 $ 64.9 $ (59.3 )

Income Taxes ($ in millions) (unaudited) The following table sets forth the tax effects of temporary differences that give rise to significant portions of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities: June 30 December 31 2021 2020 Deferred tax assets: Unearned premiums not currently deductible $ 32.0 $ 30.1 Losses and loss expenses payable discounting 11.3 10.5 Postretirement and pension benefits 17.3 19.3 Other liabilities 10.7 12.2 Net operating loss carryforward 28.3 19.8 Capital loss carryforward 6.1 6.1 Tax credit carryforward 2.3 1.9 Other — 1.1 Total deferred tax assets 108.0 101.0 Deferred tax liabilities: Deferral of policy acquisition costs 26.7 25.7 Investments 48.7 48.0 Other 3.3 — Total deferred tax liabilities 78.7 73.7 Total net deferred tax assets before valuation allowance 29.3 27.3 Less valuation allowance 0.3 — Net deferred federal income taxes $ 29.0 $ 27.3

The following table sets forth the components of federal income tax expense (benefit): Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) before federal income taxes $ 4.2 $ 41.6 $ 9.8 $ (102.4 ) Federal income tax expense (benefit) Current — (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) Deferred 3.6 7.7 5.6 (21.7 ) Total federal income tax expense (benefit) 3.6 7.3 5.6 (22.1 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.6 $ 34.3 $ 4.2 $ (80.3 )

SAP Personal Insurance Segment Results (unaudited) ($ in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Personal Auto Homeowners Other Personal Total Net written premiums $ 92.0 $ 116.2 $ 20.3 $ 228.5 Net earned premiums 93.6 102.1 17.4 213.1 Losses and LAE incurred: Cat loss and ALAE 4.5 55.2 9.5 69.2 Non-cat loss and ALAE Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE (1.3 ) 2.5 (0.2 ) 1.0 Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE 62.6 46.0 9.4 118.0 Total non-cat loss and ALAE 61.3 48.5 9.2 119.0 Total Loss and ALAE 65.8 103.7 18.7 188.2 ULAE 6.2 5.2 0.7 12.1 Total Loss and LAE 72.0 108.9 19.4 200.3 Underwriting expenses 23.8 28.3 4.9 57.0 Net underwriting loss $ (2.2 ) $ (35.1 ) $ (6.9 ) $ (44.2 ) Cat loss and ALAE ratio 4.8 % 54.1 % 54.5 % 32.5 % Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio (1.4 )% 2.5 % (1.4 )% 0.5 % Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 66.9 % 45.0 % 54.0 % 55.3 % Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 65.5 % 47.5 % 52.6 % 55.8 % Total Loss and ALAE ratio 70.3 % 101.6 % 107.1 % 88.3 % ULAE ratio 6.7 % 5.0 % 3.9 % 5.7 % Total Loss and LAE ratio 77.0 % 106.6 % 111.0 % 94.0 % Expense ratio 25.8 % 24.4 % 24.1 % 24.9 % Combined ratio 102.8 % 131.0 % 135.1 % 118.9 %

($ in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Personal Auto Homeowners Other Personal Total Net written premiums $ 104.3 $ 106.1 $ 15.0 $ 225.4 Net earned premiums 103.3 87.7 11.8 202.8 Losses and LAE incurred: Cat loss and ALAE 4.1 54.6 7.6 66.3 Non-cat loss and ALAE Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE 5.9 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 5.7 Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE 45.5 36.7 3.9 86.1 Total non-cat loss and ALAE 51.4 36.6 3.8 91.8 Total Loss and ALAE 55.5 91.2 11.4 158.1 ULAE 8.3 6.5 0.6 15.4 Total Loss and LAE 63.8 97.7 12.0 173.5 Underwriting expenses 33.7 31.5 4.5 69.7 Net underwriting gain (loss) $ 5.8 $ (41.5 ) $ (4.7 ) $ (40.4 ) Cat loss and ALAE ratio 4.0 % 62.3 % 64.3 % 32.7 % Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 5.7 % (0.2 )% (0.8 )% 2.8 % Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 44.0 % 41.8 % 33.2 % 42.4 % Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 49.7 % 41.6 % 32.4 % 45.2 % Total Loss and ALAE ratio 53.7 % 103.9 % 96.7 % 77.9 % ULAE ratio 8.1 % 7.5 % 4.8 % 7.6 % Total Loss and LAE ratio 61.8 % 111.4 % 101.5 % 85.5 % Expense ratio 32.3 % 29.7 % 30.6 % 31.0 % Combined ratio 94.1 % 141.1 % 132.1 % 116.5 %

($ in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Personal Auto Homeowners Other Personal Total Net written premiums $ 181.1 $ 202.4 $ 38.2 $ 421.7 Net earned premiums 189.3 198.4 33.2 420.9 Losses and LAE incurred: Cat loss and ALAE 5.0 107.6 19.1 131.7 Non-cat loss and ALAE Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE (2.1 ) 0.4 (0.2 ) (1.9 ) Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE 119.5 101.1 17.5 238.1 Total non-cat loss and ALAE 117.4 101.5 17.3 236.2 Total Loss and ALAE 122.4 209.1 36.4 367.9 ULAE 14.7 13.9 1.9 30.5 Total Loss and LAE 137.1 223.0 38.3 398.4 Underwriting expenses 51.3 54.8 10.0 116.1 Net underwriting gain (loss) $ 0.9 $ (79.4 ) $ (15.1 ) $ (93.6 ) Cat loss and ALAE ratio 2.6 % 54.2 % 57.4 % 31.3 % Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio (1.1 )% 0.2 % (0.6 )% (0.4 )% Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 63.1 % 51.0 % 52.8 % 56.6 % Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 62.0 % 51.2 % 52.2 % 56.2 % Total Loss and ALAE ratio 64.6 % 105.4 % 109.6 % 87.5 % ULAE ratio 7.8 % 7.0 % 5.6 % 7.2 % Total Loss and LAE ratio 72.4 % 112.4 % 115.2 % 94.7 % Expense ratio 28.3 % 27.1 % 26.2 % 27.5 % Combined ratio 100.7 % 139.5 % 141.4 % 122.2 %

($ in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2020 Personal Auto Homeowners Other Personal Total Net written premiums $ 208.9 $ 187.7 $ 28.3 $ 424.9 Net earned premiums 208.0 170.4 22.5 400.9 Losses and LAE incurred: Cat loss and ALAE 4.6 65.3 9.1 79.0 Non-cat loss and ALAE Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE 11.1 2.1 (1.1 ) 12.1 Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE 107.5 74.3 8.2 190.0 Total non-cat loss and ALAE 118.6 76.4 7.1 202.1 Total Loss and ALAE 123.2 141.7 16.2 281.1 ULAE 15.6 11.8 1.0 28.4 Total Loss and LAE 138.8 153.5 17.2 309.5 Underwriting expenses 66.5 56.5 8.5 131.5 Net underwriting gain (loss) $ 2.7 $ (39.6 ) $ (3.2 ) $ (40.1 ) Cat loss and ALAE ratio 2.2 % 38.3 % 40.4 % 19.7 % Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 5.4 % 1.2 % (4.8 )% 3.0 % Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 51.6 % 43.7 % 36.4 % 47.4 % Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 57.0 % 44.9 % 31.6 % 50.4 % Total Loss and ALAE ratio 59.2 % 83.2 % 72.0 % 70.1 % ULAE ratio 7.5 % 6.9 % 4.4 % 7.1 % Total Loss and LAE ratio 66.7 % 90.1 % 76.4 % 77.2 % Expense ratio 31.9 % 30.1 % 30.3 % 31.0 % Combined ratio 98.6 % 120.2 % 106.7 % 108.2 %

SAP Commercial Insurance Segment Results (unaudited) ($ in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Commercial

Auto Small

Commercial

Package Middle

Market

Commercial Workers'

Comp Farm &

Ranch Other

Commercial Total Net written premiums $ 57.4 $ 34.9 $ 50.4 $ 11.8 $ 22.5 $ 7.5 $ 184.5 Net earned premiums 45.0 33.1 41.3 14.5 17.8 5.9 157.6 Losses and LAE incurred: Cat loss and ALAE 1.9 3.2 2.0 — 2.9 — 10.0 Non-cat loss and ALAE Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE (0.3 ) (2.3 ) (5.4 ) (6.9 ) (0.1 ) (1.7 ) (16.7 ) Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE 29.9 23.3 22.9 12.6 9.8 1.6 100.1 Total non-cat loss and ALAE 29.6 21.0 17.5 5.7 9.7 (0.1 ) 83.4 Total Loss and ALAE 31.5 24.2 19.5 5.7 12.6 (0.1 ) 93.4 ULAE 2.1 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.4 0.1 5.1 Total Loss and LAE 33.6 25.3 20.2 6.4 13.0 — 98.5 Underwriting expenses 15.8 10.0 15.6 5.5 7.0 2.4 56.3 Net underwriting (loss) gain $ (4.4 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 5.5 $ 2.6 $ (2.2 ) $ 3.5 $ 2.8 Cat loss and ALAE ratio 4.3 % 9.6 % 4.9 % — % 16.0 % 0.5 % 6.4 % Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio (0.6 )% (6.9 )% (13.2 )% (47.5 )% (0.9 )% (28.8 )% (10.6 )% Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 66.5 % 70.2 % 55.5 % 87.4 % 54.3 % 28.0 % 63.5 % Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 65.9 % 63.3 % 42.3 % 39.9 % 53.4 % (0.8 )% 52.9 % Total Loss and ALAE ratio 70.2 % 72.9 % 47.2 % 39.9 % 69.4 % (0.3 )% 59.3 % ULAE ratio 4.7 % 3.5 % 1.7 % 4.7 % 2.6 % 1.0 % 3.3 % Total Loss and LAE ratio 74.9 % 76.4 % 48.9 % 44.6 % 72.0 % 0.7 % 62.6 % Expense ratio 27.3 % 28.9 % 30.8 % 46.4 % 32.1 % 30.9 % 30.5 % Combined ratio 102.2 % 105.3 % 79.7 % 91.0 % 104.1 % 31.6 % 93.1 %

($ in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Commercial

Auto Small

Commercial

Package Middle

Market

Commercial Workers'

Comp Farm &

Ranch Other

Commercial Total Net written premiums $ 41.4 $ 32.5 $ 46.5 $ 13.0 $ 17.5 $ 5.4 $ 156.3 Net earned premiums 31.6 31.1 39.6 17.2 13.7 4.7 137.9 Losses and LAE incurred: Cat loss and ALAE 0.7 11.9 6.9 — 4.6 — 24.1 Non-cat loss and ALAE Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE (0.2 ) (3.6 ) (2.9 ) (4.8 ) (0.3 ) (2.1 ) (13.9 ) Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE 15.0 17.2 22.0 12.8 6.1 1.3 74.4 Total non-cat loss and ALAE 14.8 13.6 19.1 8.0 5.8 (0.8 ) 60.5 Total Loss and ALAE 15.5 25.5 26.0 8.0 10.4 (0.8 ) 84.6 ULAE 1.7 2.1 1.1 1.7 0.6 0.1 7.3 Total Loss and LAE 17.2 27.6 27.1 9.7 11.0 (0.7 ) 91.9 Underwriting expenses 13.7 11.3 17.7 6.0 7.7 2.0 58.4 Net underwriting gain (loss) $ 0.7 $ (7.8 ) $ (5.2 ) $ 1.5 $ (5.0 ) $ 3.4 $ (12.4 ) Cat loss and ALAE ratio 2.0 % 38.4 % 17.6 % — % 33.4 % (0.1 )% 17.5 % Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio (0.6 )% (11.7 )% (7.3 )% (28.0 )% (2.0 )% (43.9 )% (10.1 )% Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 47.7 % 55.3 % 55.4 % 74.3 % 45.2 % 27.5 % 54.0 % Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 47.1 % 43.6 % 48.1 % 46.3 % 43.2 % (16.4 )% 43.9 % Total Loss and ALAE ratio 49.1 % 82.0 % 65.7 % 46.3 % 76.6 % (16.5 )% 61.4 % ULAE ratio 5.3 % 6.7 % 2.8 % 9.9 % 4.5 % 1.8 % 5.3 % Total Loss and LAE ratio 54.4 % 88.7 % 68.5 % 56.2 % 81.1 % (14.7 )% 66.7 % Expense ratio 33.1 % 34.8 % 38.1 % 45.5 % 43.4 % 37.6 % 37.3 % Combined ratio 87.5 % 123.5 % 106.6 % 101.7 % 124.5 % 22.9 % 104.0 %

($ in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Commercial

Auto Small

Commercial

Package Middle

Market

Commercial Workers'

Comp Farm &

Ranch Other

Commercial Total Net written premiums $ 108.7 $ 69.9 $ 89.7 $ 27.8 $ 42.4 $ 12.2 $ 350.7 Net earned premiums 85.9 64.8 80.9 29.7 34.3 10.7 306.3 Losses and LAE incurred: Cat loss and ALAE 2.1 8.4 5.0 — 6.1 — 21.6 Non-cat loss and ALAE Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE (0.9 ) (4.5 ) (13.5 ) (15.4 ) (1.5 ) (2.7 ) (38.5 ) Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE 55.3 43.1 48.5 21.9 15.3 3.5 187.6 Total non-cat loss and ALAE 54.4 38.6 35.0 6.5 13.8 0.8 149.1 Total Loss and ALAE 56.5 47.0 40.0 6.5 19.9 0.8 170.7 ULAE 4.7 3.5 1.5 1.4 1.1 0.2 12.4 Total Loss and LAE 61.2 50.5 41.5 7.9 21.0 1.0 183.1 Underwriting expenses 31.9 21.5 31.8 13.0 15.0 4.2 117.4 Net underwriting (loss) gain $ (7.2 ) $ (7.2 ) $ 7.6 $ 8.8 $ (1.7 ) $ 5.5 $ 5.8 Cat loss and ALAE ratio 2.4 % 12.9 % 6.2 % — % 17.8 % 0.3 % 7.1 % Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio (1.0 )% (7.0 )% (16.7 )% (51.8 )% (4.5 )% (25.1 )% (12.6 )% Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 64.4 % 66.6 % 60.0 % 73.7 % 44.3 % 32.9 % 61.2 % Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio 63.4 % 59.6 % 43.3 % 21.9 % 39.8 % 7.8 % 48.6 % Total Loss and ALAE ratio 65.8 % 72.5 % 49.5 % 21.9 % 57.6 % 8.1 % 55.7 % ULAE ratio 5.4 % 5.4 % 1.8 % 4.8 % 3.3 % 1.7 % 4.1 % Total Loss and LAE ratio 71.2 % 77.9 % 51.3 % 26.7 % 60.9 % 9.8 % 59.8 % Expense ratio 29.3 % 30.8 % 35.4 % 46.7 % 35.7 % 34.0 % 33.5 % Combined ratio 100.5 % 108.7 % 86.7 % 73.4 % 96.6 % 43.8 % 93.3 %