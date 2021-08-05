State Auto Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) today reported second quarter 2021 net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same 2020 period. Net loss from operations1 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.47 versus $0.59 for the same 2020 period. STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for the second quarter 2021 was 110.0 compared to 114.7 for the same 2020 period.
For the first six months of 2021, STFC had net income of $4.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $80.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the same 2020 period. Net loss from operations1 per diluted share for the first six months of 2021 was $1.07 versus $0.76 for the same 2020 period. STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for the first six months of 2021 was 111.4 compared to 111.0 for the same 2020 period.
SAP Operating Results
STFC's SAP combined ratio for the second quarter 2021 was 108.4 compared to 113.3 for the same 2020 period. Catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 accounted for 21.6 points of the 80.9 total loss ratio points, or $80.0 million, versus 26.5 points of the 79.7 total loss ratio points, or $90.4 million, for the same period in 2020. The second quarter 2021 was impacted by wind and hail events in Texas. Approximately 70% of the second quarter 2021 catastrophe losses occurred within homeowners. Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 included 4.3 points of favorable development relating to prior years, or $15.9 million, versus 0.6 points of favorable development, or $2.0 million, for the same period in 2020.
STFC's SAP combined ratio for the first six months of 2021 was 110.2 compared to 110.4 for the same 2020 period. Catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 accounted for 20.9 points of the 74.0 total loss ratio points, or $151.6 million, versus 19.7 points of the 76.2 total loss ratio points, or $132.3 million, for the same period in 2020. The first six months of 2021 were impacted by winter storms Uri and Viola in Texas, which added 8.5 points to the loss and ALAE ratio. Approximately 70% of the year to date 2021 catastrophe losses occurred within homeowners. Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2021 included 5.6 points of favorable development relating to prior years, or $40.5 million, versus 1.9 points of favorable development, or $12.5 million, for the same period in 2020.
Net written premium for the second quarter 2021 increased 8.0% compared to the same period in 2020. By insurance segment, net written premium for the commercial insurance segment increased 18.0% and the personal insurance segment increased 1.4%. The increase in the commercial segment was primarily driven by new business growth and rate increases in commercial auto and farm & ranch. The net written premium growth was partially offset by a decrease in net written premiums in workers’ compensation due to our 2020 decision to not renew and no longer write nursing home business. The increase in the personal segment was primarily due to increased rates in homeowners and other personal and new business growth in other personal. The net written premium growth was partially offset by a decline in new business in personal auto.
Net written premium for the first six months of 2021 increased 5.9% compared to the same period in 2020. By insurance segment, net written premium for the commercial insurance segment increased 15.6% and the personal insurance segment decreased 0.8%. The trends in the personal and commercial net written premiums are due to the same factors discussed above for the second quarter.
Book Value and Return on Equity
STFC’s book value increased to $22.18 per share as of June 30, 2021, compared to $22.07 on March 31, 2021. The increase in book value was primarily driven by an increase in the fair market value of fixed income investments attributable to lower interest rates.
Return on stockholders’ equity for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, was 10.2% compared to (3.9)% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020.
STFC’s Chairman, President and CEO Mike LaRocco commented on the quarter as follows:
“On July 12, we announced our plans to be acquired by Liberty Mutual, whose domestic personal lines and small commercial insurance is an ideal complement to our capabilities and product expertise. This transaction, which we expect to close in 2022 pending the appropriate member, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, furthers our commitment to independent agents and will contribute to the collective success of our agents, policyholders, shareholders and associates.
“The second quarter statutory combined ratio for our ongoing lines of business of 108.0 included catastrophe losses, primarily in homeowners, in excess of what was expected in the quarter that typically produces the highest amount of catastrophe losses each year. In commercial lines, overall growth and profitability continued, with net written premium growing 18.0% and a quarterly statutory combined ratio of 93.1%. The State Auto Group has now written in excess of $1.0 billion of commercial lines net written premiums in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
“Over the past six years, we’ve clearly demonstrated our ability to build the teams, technology and products required to deliver sustained profitable growth. In the months ahead, our focus will remain to make progress toward that goal throughout all our lines of business.”
About State Auto Financial Corporation
State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.
The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.
1 Net earnings (loss) from operations, a non-GAAP financial measure which management believes is informative to Company management and investors, differs from GAAP net income (loss) only by the exclusion of net investment gain (loss), net of applicable taxes, on investment activity for the periods being reported. For STFC, this amounted to income of $0.48 and $1.16 per diluted share for the second quarter and year to date 2021, respectively, versus income of $1.35 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020 and a loss of $1.07 year to date 2020.
* * * * *
Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in State Auto Financial's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports and exhibits to those reports, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, and other types of catastrophic events. State Auto Financial undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30
|
Net premiums written
|
Earned premiums
Net investment income
Net investment gain (loss)
Other income
Total revenue
|
Income (loss) before federal income taxes
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
- diluted
Loss per share from operations(A):
|
- diluted
Weighted average shares outstanding:
- basic
- diluted
Return on average equity (LTM)
Book value per share
Dividends paid per share
Total shares outstanding
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
Non-cat loss and LAE ratio
Loss and LAE ratio
Expense ratio
Combined ratio
|
Net loss from operations:
Net income (loss)
Net investment gain (loss), net of tax
Net loss from operations
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
ASSETS
Equity securities
Other invested assets
Other invested assets, at cost
Notes receivable from affiliate
Total investments
|
Accrued investment income and other assets
Premiums Receivable
Deferred policy acquisition costs
Reinsurance recoverable on losses and loss expenses payable
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
Current federal income taxes
Net deferred federal income taxes
Property and equipment, at cost
Total assets
|
Losses and loss expenses payable
Unearned premiums
Notes payable (affiliates $15.3 and $15.3, respectively)
Pension and postretirement benefits
Due to affiliate
Other liabilities
Total liabilities
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
Retained earnings
Total stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Earned premiums
|
Net investment gain (loss)
Other income from affiliates
Total revenues
|
Losses and loss expenses
Acquisition and operating expenses
Interest expense
Other expenses
Total expenses
|
Income (loss) before federal income taxes
Federal income tax expense (benefit):
Deferred
Federal income tax expense (benefit)
Net income (loss)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Diluted
Dividends paid per common share
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Net income (loss)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Income tax (expense) benefit
Total net unrealized holding gains (losses) on available- for-sale investments
Net unrecognized benefit plan obligations:
Net actuarial loss
Income tax expense
Total net unrecognized benefit plan obligations
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
Common shares:
Issuance of shares
Balance at period ended
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
Balance at period ended
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
Stock awards granted
Balance at period ended
|
Change in net unrealized holding (losses) gains on available-for-sale investments
Balance at period ended
|
Cumulative effect of change in accounting to establish an allowance for expected credit losses at January 1, 2020
Net income
Cash dividends paid
Balance at period ended
Total stockholders' equity at period ended
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
Cash flows from operating activities:
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
Net investment (gain) loss
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accrued investment income and other assets
Premiums receivable
Postretirement and pension benefits
Reinsurance recoverable on losses and loss expenses payable and prepaid reinsurance premiums
Other liabilities and due to/from affiliates, net
Losses and loss expenses payable
Unearned premiums
Deferred tax on share-based awards
Federal income taxes
Net cash used in operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equity securities
Purchases of other invested assets
Maturities, calls and pay downs of fixed maturities available-for-sale
Sales of fixed maturities available-for-sale
Sales of equity securities
Sales of other invested assets
Disposals of property and equipment
Net cash provided by investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments to acquire treasury stock
Payment of dividends
Proceeds from short-term debt
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Supplemental disclosures:
Net Investment Income
Quarter to Date
Fixed maturities
TIPS
Total fixed maturities
Equity securities
Other
Total gross investment income
Less: Investment expenses
Net investment income
|
Gross investment income:
TIPS
Total fixed maturities
Equity securities
Other
Total gross investment income
Less: Investment expenses
Net investment income
|
TIPS, fair value
TIPS, book value
|
Investment gain (loss), net:
Realized losses on sales of securities
Net (loss) gain on fixed securities
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
Net gain (loss) on other invested assets
Other net realized (loss) gain
Net gain (loss) on investments
|
Deferred tax assets:
Losses and loss expenses payable discounting
Postretirement and pension benefits
Other liabilities
Net operating loss carryforward
Capital loss carryforward
Tax credit carryforward
Other
Total deferred tax assets
Deferred tax liabilities:
Investments
Other
Total deferred tax liabilities
Total net deferred tax assets before valuation allowance
Less valuation allowance
Net deferred federal income taxes
|
Income (loss) before federal income taxes
Federal income tax expense (benefit)
Deferred
Total federal income tax expense (benefit)
Net income (loss)
|
|
Net earned premiums
Losses and LAE incurred:
Non-cat loss and ALAE
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
Total Loss and ALAE
ULAE
Total Loss and LAE
Underwriting expenses
Net underwriting loss
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
ULAE ratio
Total Loss and LAE ratio
Expense ratio
Combined ratio
($ in millions)
|
Net earned premiums
Losses and LAE incurred:
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
5.7
|
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
45.5
|
|
|
36.7
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
86.1
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
51.4
|
|
|
36.6
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
91.8
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
55.5
|
|
|
91.2
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
158.1
|
|
ULAE
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
63.8
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
173.5
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
31.5
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
69.7
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
5.8
|
|
|
$
|
(41.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40.4
|
)
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
62.3
|
%
|
|
64.3
|
%
|
|
32.7
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
44.0
|
%
|
|
41.8
|
%
|
|
33.2
|
%
|
|
42.4
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
49.7
|
%
|
|
41.6
|
%
|
|
32.4
|
%
|
|
45.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
53.7
|
%
|
|
103.9
|
%
|
|
96.7
|
%
|
|
77.9
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
61.8
|
%
|
|
111.4
|
%
|
|
101.5
|
%
|
|
85.5
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
32.3
|
%
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
|
31.0
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
94.1
|
%
|
|
141.1
|
%
|
|
132.1
|
%
|
|
116.5
|
%
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2021
|
|
Personal Auto
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
Other Personal
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
181.1
|
|
|
$
|
202.4
|
|
|
$
|
38.2
|
|
|
$
|
421.7
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
189.3
|
|
|
198.4
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
|
420.9
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
107.6
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
131.7
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
119.5
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
238.1
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
117.4
|
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
236.2
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
122.4
|
|
|
209.1
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
367.9
|
|
ULAE
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
137.1
|
|
|
223.0
|
|
|
38.3
|
|
|
398.4
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
54.8
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
116.1
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
|
$
|
(79.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(93.6
|
)
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
54.2
|
%
|
|
57.4
|
%
|
|
31.3
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
63.1
|
%
|
|
51.0
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
56.6
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
|
51.2
|
%
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
56.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
64.6
|
%
|
|
105.4
|
%
|
|
109.6
|
%
|
|
87.5
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
72.4
|
%
|
|
112.4
|
%
|
|
115.2
|
%
|
|
94.7
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
26.2
|
%
|
|
27.5
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
100.7
|
%
|
|
139.5
|
%
|
|
141.4
|
%
|
|
122.2
|
%
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
|
Personal Auto
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
Other Personal
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
208.9
|
|
|
$
|
187.7
|
|
|
$
|
28.3
|
|
|
$
|
424.9
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
208.0
|
|
|
170.4
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
400.9
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
65.3
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
79.0
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
12.1
|
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
107.5
|
|
|
74.3
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
190.0
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
118.6
|
|
|
76.4
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
202.1
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
123.2
|
|
|
141.7
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
281.1
|
|
ULAE
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
138.8
|
|
|
153.5
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
309.5
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
66.5
|
|
|
56.5
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
131.5
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
2.7
|
|
|
$
|
(39.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40.1
|
)
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
|
40.4
|
%
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
51.6
|
%
|
|
43.7
|
%
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
|
47.4
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
57.0
|
%
|
|
44.9
|
%
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
50.4
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
59.2
|
%
|
|
83.2
|
%
|
|
72.0
|
%
|
|
70.1
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
66.7
|
%
|
|
90.1
|
%
|
|
76.4
|
%
|
|
77.2
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
31.9
|
%
|
|
30.1
|
%
|
|
30.3
|
%
|
|
31.0
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
98.6
|
%
|
|
120.2
|
%
|
|
106.7
|
%
|
|
108.2
|
%
|
SAP Commercial Insurance Segment Results
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
57.4
|
|
|
$
|
34.9
|
|
|
$
|
50.4
|
|
|
$
|
11.8
|
|
|
$
|
22.5
|
|
|
$
|
7.5
|
|
|
$
|
184.5
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
33.1
|
|
|
41.3
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
157.6
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
(16.7
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
83.4
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
31.5
|
|
|
24.2
|
|
|
19.5
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
93.4
|
|
ULAE
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
33.6
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
56.3
|
|
Net underwriting (loss) gain
|
|
$
|
(4.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
|
|
$
|
2.6
|
|
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.5
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
(6.9
|
)%
|
|
(13.2
|
)%
|
|
(47.5
|
)%
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
|
(28.8
|
)%
|
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
66.5
|
%
|
|
70.2
|
%
|
|
55.5
|
%
|
|
87.4
|
%
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
|
28.0
|
%
|
|
63.5
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
65.9
|
%
|
|
63.3
|
%
|
|
42.3
|
%
|
|
39.9
|
%
|
|
53.4
|
%
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
|
52.9
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
70.2
|
%
|
|
72.9
|
%
|
|
47.2
|
%
|
|
39.9
|
%
|
|
69.4
|
%
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
59.3
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
74.9
|
%
|
|
76.4
|
%
|
|
48.9
|
%
|
|
44.6
|
%
|
|
72.0
|
%
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
62.6
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
27.3
|
%
|
|
28.9
|
%
|
|
30.8
|
%
|
|
46.4
|
%
|
|
32.1
|
%
|
|
30.9
|
%
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
102.2
|
%
|
|
105.3
|
%
|
|
79.7
|
%
|
|
91.0
|
%
|
|
104.1
|
%
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
41.4
|
|
|
$
|
32.5
|
|
|
$
|
46.5
|
|
|
$
|
13.0
|
|
|
$
|
17.5
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
|
$
|
156.3
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
31.6
|
|
|
31.1
|
|
|
39.6
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
137.9
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
24.1
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
(13.9
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
74.4
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
60.5
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
84.6
|
|
ULAE
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
27.1
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
91.9
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
11.3
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
58.4
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
0.7
|
|
|
$
|
(7.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.5
|
|
|
$
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.4
|
|
|
$
|
(12.4
|
)
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
38.4
|
%
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
33.4
|
%
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
(11.7
|
)%
|
|
(7.3
|
)%
|
|
(28.0
|
)%
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
|
(43.9
|
)%
|
|
(10.1
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
47.7
|
%
|
|
55.3
|
%
|
|
55.4
|
%
|
|
74.3
|
%
|
|
45.2
|
%
|
|
27.5
|
%
|
|
54.0
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
47.1
|
%
|
|
43.6
|
%
|
|
48.1
|
%
|
|
46.3
|
%
|
|
43.2
|
%
|
|
(16.4
|
)%
|
|
43.9
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
49.1
|
%
|
|
82.0
|
%
|
|
65.7
|
%
|
|
46.3
|
%
|
|
76.6
|
%
|
|
(16.5
|
)%
|
|
61.4
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
54.4
|
%
|
|
88.7
|
%
|
|
68.5
|
%
|
|
56.2
|
%
|
|
81.1
|
%
|
|
(14.7
|
)%
|
|
66.7
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
33.1
|
%
|
|
34.8
|
%
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
45.5
|
%
|
|
43.4
|
%
|
|
37.6
|
%
|
|
37.3
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
87.5
|
%
|
|
123.5
|
%
|
|
106.6
|
%
|
|
101.7
|
%
|
|
124.5
|
%
|
|
22.9
|
%
|
|
104.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
108.7
|
|
|
$
|
69.9
|
|
|
$
|
89.7
|
|
|
$
|
27.8
|
|
|
$
|
42.4
|
|
|
$
|
12.2
|
|
|
$
|
350.7
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
85.9
|
|
|
64.8
|
|
|
80.9
|
|
|
29.7
|
|
|
34.3
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
306.3
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
|
(13.5
|
)
|
|
(15.4
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
|
(38.5
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
55.3
|
|
|
43.1
|
|
|
48.5
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
187.6
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
54.4
|
|
|
38.6
|
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
149.1
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
56.5
|
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
170.7
|
|
ULAE
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
61.2
|
|
|
50.5
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
183.1
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
31.8
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
117.4
|
|
Net underwriting (loss) gain
|
|
$
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
7.6
|
|
|
$
|
8.8
|
|
|
$
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
|
|
$
|
5.8
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
(7.0
|
)%
|
|
(16.7
|
)%
|
|
(51.8
|
)%
|
|
(4.5
|
)%
|
|
(25.1
|
)%
|
|
(12.6
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
64.4
|
%
|
|
66.6
|
%
|
|
60.0
|
%
|
|
73.7
|
%
|
|
44.3
|
%
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
61.2
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
63.4
|
%
|
|
59.6
|
%
|
|
43.3
|
%
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
39.8
|
%
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
48.6
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
65.8
|
%
|
|
72.5
|
%
|
|
49.5
|
%
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
57.6
|
%
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
55.7
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
71.2
|
%
|
|
77.9
|
%
|
|
51.3
|
%
|
|
26.7
|
%
|
|
60.9
|
%
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
59.8
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
29.3
|
%
|
|
30.8
|
%
|
|
35.4
|
%
|
|
46.7
|
%
|
|
35.7
|
%
|
|
34.0
|
%
|
|
33.5
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
100.5
|
%
|
|
108.7
|
%
|
|
86.7
|
%
|
|
73.4
|
%
|
|
96.6
|
%
|
|
43.8
|
%
|
|
93.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
77.8
|
|
|
$
|
64.4
|
|
|
$
|
86.8
|
|
|
$
|
31.8
|
|
|
$
|
32.3
|
|
|
$
|
10.3
|
|
|
$
|
303.4
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
60.6
|
|
|
61.4
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
36.9
|
|
|
26.3
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
270.3
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(9.0
|
)
|
|
(8.0
|
)
|
|
(8.8
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
(30.7
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
31.6
|
|
|
36.3
|
|
|
49.5
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
158.0
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
31.3
|
|
|
27.3
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
127.3
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
32.3
|
|
|
42.8
|
|
|
72.5
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
180.5
|
|
ULAE
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
35.5
|
|
|
46.5
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
20.8
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
195.4
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
34.4
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
117.3
|
|
Net underwriting (loss) gain
|
|
$
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.2
|
|
|
$
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
4.0
|
|
|
$
|
(42.4
|
)
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
25.3
|
%
|
|
41.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
|
(14.7
|
)%
|
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
|
(24.0
|
)%
|
|
(4.1
|
)%
|
|
(36.9
|
)%
|
|
(11.4
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
59.1
|
%
|
|
65.4
|
%
|
|
71.1
|
%
|
|
38.7
|
%
|
|
45.5
|
%
|
|
58.5
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
51.8
|
%
|
|
44.4
|
%
|
|
54.8
|
%
|
|
47.1
|
%
|
|
34.6
|
%
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
47.1
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
53.4
|
%
|
|
69.7
|
%
|
|
95.8
|
%
|
|
47.1
|
%
|
|
55.4
|
%
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
66.8
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
58.6
|
%
|
|
75.7
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
56.4
|
%