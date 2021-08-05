Myers Industries Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales increased $69.0 million, or 58.3% to $187.4 million, including $30.9 million, or 26.1% from the Elkhart Plastics acquisition, compared with $118.4 million for the second quarter of 2020

Net income per diluted share was $0.30, compared with $0.23 for the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.29, compared with $0.23 for the second quarter of 2020

Cash flow from operations was $14.7 million and free cash flow was $11.7 million, compared with $6.8 million and $3.7 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020

Myers Industries’ President and CEO, Mike McGaugh, said, “The team’s ability to strategically manage the dynamic macro environment over the past few months is indicative of our overall strong operational performance during the first half of 2021. We continued to see increased demand from our core end-markets, which led to higher volumes across our business. Despite strong volume growth, our second quarter results were impacted by continued raw material inflation, which did outpace our price increases. We’ve continued to take incremental pricing actions to offset these unprecedented increases in raw material costs.”

McGaugh added, “Additionally, we continue to make progress in achieving our ‘One Myers’ strategic vision. Earlier this week, we announced the acquisition of Trilogy Plastics which comes after the successful integration of the Elkhart business over the last nine months. We are very excited to welcome the Trilogy team to the Myers family and are eager to move forward together as a leading producer of high-quality molded plastic products. We believe this combination will bring additional opportunities in the rotational molding industry and allow us to continue to raise the standard of commercial excellence and customer service within our industry.”

McGaugh concluded, “We also recently unveiled our updated corporate brand identity. This new visual identity is another important step in our strategic transformation. We look forward to continuing to advance our culture towards our ‘One Myers’ initiative while further driving our values of integrity, optimism, customer focus and can-do spirit throughout our operations.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Inc (Dec) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net sales $187.4 $118.4 58.3% Operating income $15.9 $12.3 29.5% Adjusted operating income $15.1 $12.3 23.2% Adjusted operating income margin 8.1% 10.4% -230 bps Net income $11.1 $8.4 32.3% Adjusted net income $10.4 $8.2 27.5% Net income per diluted share $0.30 $0.23 30.4% Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.29 $0.23 26.1%

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $187.4 million, an increase of $69.0 million, or 58.3%, compared with $118.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, driven by increases in both the Material Handling and Distribution segments. Excluding the $30.9 million net sales impact from the Elkhart acquisition, organic net sales increased 26% due to higher volume/mix, 5% due to favorable price and 1% due to foreign currency exchange.

Gross profit increased $12.4 million, or 29.2% to $55.0 million, primarily due to the increased contribution from volume/mix and the Elkhart Plastics acquisition. Partially offsetting these contributions were higher raw material costs, primarily resin, which were not fully recovered by pricing actions and led to an unfavorable price-to-cost relationship for the quarter. As a result, gross margin was 29.4% compared with 36.0% for the second quarter of 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $9.8 million, or 32.3% to $40.1 million, reflecting the Elkhart Plastics acquisition, higher salaries and incentive compensation and an increase in legal fees, partially offset by lower amortization expense. SG&A as a percentage of sales declined to 21.4% in the second quarter, compared with 25.6% in the same period last year. Net income per diluted share was $0.30, compared with $0.23 for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.29, compared with $0.23 for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Results

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions)

Material Handling

Net

Sales Op

Income Adj Op

Income Adj Op

Income

Margin Q2 2021 Results $137.2 $17.9 $17.0 12.4% Increase (decrease) vs prior year 69.7% 13.3% 7.7% -710 bps

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $137.2 million, an increase of $56.4 million, or 69.7%, compared with $80.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the $30.9 million net sales impact from the Elkhart acquisition, organic net sales increased 24% due to higher volume/mix, 6% due to favorable price and 2% due to foreign currency exchange. Sales increased in the vehicle, industrial, food and beverage, and consumer end markets. Operating income increased 13.3% to $17.9 million, compared with $15.8 million in 2020. Adjusted operating income increased to $17.0 million, compared with $15.8 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased volume/mix and the Elkhart Plastics acquisition. Partially offsetting these contributions were higher raw material costs, primarily resin, which were not fully recovered by pricing actions and led to an unfavorable price-to-cost relationship for the quarter. Additionally, SG&A expenses were higher year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to the Elkhart Plastics acquisition, higher salaries and incentive compensation costs, increased travel costs and higher legal fees, partially offset by a decrease in amortization expense. The Material Handling Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 12.4%, compared with 19.5% for the second quarter of 2020.

Distribution

Net

Sales Op

Income Adj Op

Income Adj Op

Income

Margin Q2 2021 Results $50.2 $4.2 $4.2 8.4% Increase vs prior year 33.6% 157.6% 157.6% +400 bps

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $50.2 million, an increase of $12.6 million, or 33.6%, compared with $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by higher volume/mix across both equipment and supplies. Operating income increased to $4.2 million, compared with $1.6 million in 2020. The increase in operating income was largely due to contributions from higher volume/mix, partially offset by higher incentive compensation costs. The Distribution Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 8.4%, compared with 4.4% for the second quarter of 2020.

2021 Outlook

The Company updated its outlook for fiscal 2021, and currently forecasts:

Net sales growth in the mid 40% range, with approximately half due to the Elkhart and Trilogy acquisitions

Diluted EPS in the range of $0.86 to $1.01; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.90 to $1.05

Capital expenditures to approximate $15 to $18 million

Effective tax rate to approximate 26%

Conference Call Details

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating income margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted income (loss) before taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed “forward-looking”. Words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “project”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “objective”, “outlook”, “target”, “goal”, “view” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions of future events and financial performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many outside of the Company's control that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, conditions, customers and capital position; the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; impacts of price increases, risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company’s business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities, or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; impact of the U.S. elections impacts on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and responses to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and other important factors detailed previously and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such reports are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com. Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak only as of the date made.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net sales $ 187,369 $ 118,394 $ 361,798 $ 240,644 Cost of sales 132,375 75,821 256,391 155,588 Gross profit 54,994 42,573 105,407 85,056 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,121 30,317 79,669 61,433 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (996 ) — (996 ) (7 ) Gain on sale of notes receivable — — — (11,924 ) Operating income (loss) 15,869 12,256 26,734 35,554 Interest expense, net 999 1,194 1,994 2,263 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,870 11,062 24,740 33,291 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,795 2,694 6,360 8,197 Net income (loss) $ 11,075 $ 8,368 $ 18,380 $ 25,094 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.51 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 0.51 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,122,792 35,774,241 36,058,061 35,749,110 Diluted 36,336,448 35,920,465 36,296,003 35,899,521

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. SALES AND EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net sales Material Handling $ 137,227 $ 80,855 69.7 % $ 267,120 $ 164,931 62.0 % Distribution 50,156 37,541 33.6 % $ 94,706 $ 75,736 25.0 % Inter-company Sales (14 ) (2 ) - $ (28 ) $ (23 ) - Total $ 187,369 $ 118,394 58.3 % $ 361,798 $ 240,644 50.3 % Operating income (loss) Material Handling $ 17,902 $ 15,796 13.3 % $ 34,829 $ 30,963 12.5 % Distribution 4,214 1,636 157.6 % 5,652 3,486 62.1 % Corporate (6,247 ) (5,176 ) - (13,747 ) 1,105 - Total $ 15,869 $ 12,256 29.5 % $ 26,734 $ 35,554 (24.8 )% Adjusted operating income (loss) Material Handling $ 17,009 $ 15,796 7.7 % $ 33,936 $ 30,963 9.6 % Distribution 4,214 1,636 157.6 % 6,179 3,503 76.4 % Corporate (6,123 ) (5,176 ) - (13,162 ) (10,535 ) - Total $ 15,100 $ 12,256 23.2 % $ 26,953 $ 23,931 12.6 % Adjusted operating income margin Material Handling 12.4 % 19.5 % 12.7 % 18.8 % Distribution 8.4 % 4.4 % 6.5 % 4.6 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 8.1 % 10.4 % 7.4 % 9.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Material Handling $ 21,727 $ 20,926 3.8 % $ 43,173 $ 41,123 5.0 % Distribution 4,761 2,244 112.2 % 7,269 4,706 54.5 % Corporate (6,018 ) (5,077 ) - (12,959 ) (10,336 ) - Total $ 20,470 $ 18,093 13.1 % $ 37,483 $ 35,493 5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin Material Handling 15.8 % 25.9 % 16.2 % 24.9 % Distribution 9.5 % 6.0 % 7.7 % 6.2 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 10.9 % 15.3 % 10.4 % 14.7 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate

& Other Total Net sales $ 137,227 $ 50,156 $ 187,383 $ (14 ) $ 187,369 Gross profit 54,994 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 102 Adjusted gross profit 55,096 Gross margin 29.4 % Operating income (loss) 17,902 4,214 22,116 (6,247 ) 15,869 Add: Acquisition and integration costs — — — 124 124 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1) 102 — 102 — 102 Less: Gain on sale of assets (995 ) — (995 ) — (995 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 17,009 4,214 21,223 (6,123 ) 15,100 Adjusted operating income margin 12.4 % 8.4 % 11.3 % n/a 8.1 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,718 547 5,265 105 5,370 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,727 $ 4,761 $ 26,488 $ (6,018 ) $ 20,470 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.8 % 9.5 % 14.1 % n/a 10.9 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustment of $102 Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate

& Other Total Net sales $ 80,855 $ 37,541 $ 118,396 $ (2 ) $ 118,394 Gross profit 42,573 Gross margin 36.0 % Operating income (loss) 15,796 1,636 17,432 (5,176 ) 12,256 Operating income margin 19.5 % 4.4 % 14.7 % n/a 10.4 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 5,130 608 5,738 99 5,837 EBITDA $ 20,926 $ 2,244 $ 23,170 $ (5,077 ) $ 18,093 EBITDA margin 25.9 % 6.0 % 19.6 % n/a 15.3 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate

& Other Total Net sales $ 267,120 $ 94,706 $ 361,826 $ (28 ) $ 361,798 Gross profit 105,407 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 102 Adjusted gross profit 105,509 Gross margin 29.2 % Operating income (loss) 34,829 5,652 40,481 (13,747 ) 26,734 Add: Severance costs — 527 527 318 845 Add: Acquisition and integration costs — — — 267 267 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1) 102 — 102 — 102 Less: Gain on sale of assets (995 ) — (995 ) — (995 ) Adjusted Operating income (loss) 33,936 6,179 40,115 (13,162 ) 26,953 Adjusted operating income margin 12.7 % 6.5 % 11.1 % n/a 7.4 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,237 1,090 10,327 203 10,530 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,173 $ 7,269 $ 50,442 $ (12,959 ) $ 37,483 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.2 % 7.7 % 13.9 % n/a 10.4 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustment of $102 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate

& Other Total Net sales $ 164,931 $ 75,736 $ 240,667 $ (23 ) $ 240,644 Gross profit 85,056 Gross margin 35.3 % Operating income (loss) 30,963 3,486 34,449 1,105 35,554 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments — — — 249 249 Add: Acquisition and integration costs — 17 17 35 52 Less: Lawn and Garden sale of note/release of lease guarantee liability — — — (11,924 ) (11,924 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 30,963 3,503 34,466 (10,535 ) 23,931 Adjusted operating income margin 18.8 % 4.6 % 14.3 % n/a 9.9 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 10,160 1,203 11,363 199 11,562 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,123 $ 4,706 $ 45,829 $ (10,336 ) $ 35,493 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.9 % 6.2 % 19.0 % n/a 14.7 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 15,869 $ 12,256 $ 26,734 $ 35,554 Add: Severance costs — — 845 — Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 102 — 102 249 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 124 — 267 52 Less: Gain on sale of assets (995 ) — (995 ) — Less: Lawn and Garden sale of note/release of lease guarantee liability — — — (11,924 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 15,100 12,256 26,953 23,931 Less: Interest expense, net (999 ) (1,194 ) (1,994 ) (2,263 ) Adjusted income (loss) before taxes 14,101 11,062 24,959 21,668 Less: Income tax expense(1) (3,666 ) (2,876 ) (6,489 ) (5,634 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 10,435 $ 8,186 $ 18,470 $ 16,034 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.23 $ 0.51 $ 0.45

(1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2021 and 2020 is 26%. (2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated using the weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective period.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 13,543 $ 28,301 Accounts receivable, net 98,610 83,701 Income tax receivable — 1,049 Inventories, net 79,482 65,919 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,576 4,760 Total Current Assets 201,211 183,730 Property, plant, & equipment, net 83,981 73,953 Right of use asset - operating leases 22,834 18,390 Deferred income taxes 84 84 Other assets 122,365 123,858 Total Assets $ 430,475 $ 400,015 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 81,614 $ 61,150 Accrued expenses 40,210 36,744 Operating lease liability - short-term 4,833 4,359 Finance lease liability - short-term 491 — Long-term debt - current portion — 39,994 Total Current Liabilities 127,148 142,247 Long-term debt 57,833 37,582 Operating lease liability - long-term 17,778 13,755 Finance lease liability - long-term 9,688 — Other liabilities 14,174 14,373 Deferred income taxes 1,873 2,958 Total Shareholders' Equity 201,981 189,100 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 430,475 $ 400,015

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 18,380 $ 25,094 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation 8,142 7,243 Amortization 2,610 4,518 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,829 1,346 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (996 ) (7 ) Gain on sale of notes receivable — (11,924 ) Other (702 ) 407 Other long-term liabilities (205 ) 478 Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital Accounts receivable (15,250 ) (9,672 ) Inventories (13,411 ) (5,453 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,814 ) (2,926 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 25,718 2,681 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 21,301 11,785 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures (8,220 ) (5,589 ) Acquisition of business (1,223 ) (691 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,848 — Proceeds from sale of notes receivable — 1,200 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (6,595 ) (5,080 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Net borrowings from revolving credit facility 19,900 — Repayments of long-term debt (40,000 ) — Payments on finance lease (161 ) — Cash dividends paid (9,809 ) (9,736 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,420 235 Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (748 ) (362 ) Deferred financing fees (1,095 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (29,493 ) (9,863 ) Foreign exchange rate effect on cash 29 (47 ) Net decrease in cash (14,758 ) (3,205 ) Cash at January 1 28,301 75,527 Cash at June 30 $ 13,543 $ 72,322

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES – CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) YTD YTD June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 21,301 $ 11,785 Capital expenditures (8,220 ) (5,589 ) Free cash flow $ 13,081 $ 6,196 YTD YTD Quarter June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 21,301 - $ 6,588 = $ 14,713 Capital expenditures (8,220 ) - (5,238 ) = (2,982 ) Free cash flow $ 13,081 - $ 1,350 = $ 11,731 YTD YTD Quarter June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 11,785 - $ 5,027 = $ 6,758 Capital expenditures (5,589 ) - (2,490 ) = (3,099 ) Free cash flow $ 6,196 - $ 2,537 = $ 3,659

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Full Year 2021 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.86 $ 1.01 Add: Net restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.02 0.02 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 0.02 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 1.05

