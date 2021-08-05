Yelp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“The Yelp of 2021 looks very different than it did when we began implementing our strategic initiatives in 2019, as we continue to connect consumers with local businesses through trusted content and reviews,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp co-founder and CEO. “We elevated the pace of product innovation, and made significant progress on our plan to drive advertising revenue growth from our Services categories as well as our Self-serve and Multi-location channels. This consistent execution of our multi-year strategy has transformed Yelp into a structurally stronger business.”

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today posted its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 in the Q2 2021 Shareholder Letter available on its Investor Relations website at www.yelp-ir.com .

“Our strong second quarter results give us the confidence to raise our full-year outlook,” said David Schwarzbach, Yelp’s CFO. “We achieved 52% year-over-year revenue growth and record Adjusted EBITDA, even as we invested behind our initiatives. We continue to see a broad set of opportunities to drive significant returns and shareholder value in the long term.”

____________________ 1 Yelp has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because it does not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other income, net and Provision for (benefit from) income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because Yelp cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Yelp’s future performance and opportunities to drive significant returns and shareholder value in the long term, that are based on its current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Yelp’s actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 cases, the pace at which vaccinations are administered in the United States, and the timeframe for the lifting of COVID-19-related shelter-in-place orders and business restrictions;

the pace of reopening and recovery by local economies and economic recovery in the United States generally;

Yelp’s ability to maintain and expand its base of advertisers, particularly as many businesses continue to face operating restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and other constraints;

Yelp’s ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote work force and attract and retain key talent;

Yelp’s limited operating history in an evolving industry; and

Yelp’s ability to generate and maintain sufficient high-quality content from its users.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences also include, but are not limited to, those factors that could affect Yelp’s business, operating results and stock price included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Yelp’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q at www.yelp-ir.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 558,227 $ 595,875 Accounts receivable, net 101,542 88,400 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,413 28,450 Total current assets 689,182 712,725 Property, equipment and software, net 92,627 101,718 Operating lease right-of-use assets 143,617 168,209 Goodwill 107,630 109,261 Intangibles, net 12,095 13,521 Restricted cash 1,027 665 Other non-current assets 59,066 48,848 Total assets $ 1,105,244 $ 1,154,947 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 106,190 $ 87,760 Operating lease liabilities — current 47,858 51,161 Deferred revenue 5,175 4,109 Total current liabilities 159,223 143,030 Operating lease liabilities — long-term 134,448 148,935 Other long-term liabilities 8,109 8,448 Total liabilities 301,780 300,413 Stockholders' equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 1,464,490 1,398,248 Treasury stock (4,250 ) (2,964 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,378 ) (6,807 ) Accumulated deficit (648,398 ) (533,943 ) Total stockholders' equity 803,464 854,534 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,105,244 $ 1,154,947

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 257,188 $ 169,030 $ 489,284 $ 418,931 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (1) 17,993 11,825 32,867 28,672 Sales and marketing (1) 113,641 96,289 226,550 233,586 Product development (1) 68,695 53,969 136,687 121,082 General and administrative (1) 45,095 26,402 76,956 69,938 Depreciation and amortization 12,833 12,582 25,916 24,940 Restructuring 12 3,312 32 3,312 Total costs and expenses 258,269 204,379 499,008 481,530 Loss from operations (1,081 ) (35,349 ) (9,724 ) (62,599 ) Other income, net 542 495 1,247 2,878 Loss before income taxes (539 ) (34,854 ) (8,477 ) (59,721 ) Benefit from income taxes (4,751 ) (10,864 ) (6,893 ) (20,228 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,212 $ (23,990 ) $ (1,584 ) $ (39,493 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 74,807 72,413 75,025 71,980 Diluted 78,983 72,413 75,025 71,980 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,094 $ 943 $ 2,202 $ 1,986 Sales and marketing 8,441 7,302 16,838 14,998 Product development 20,674 16,827 41,427 34,582 General and administrative 10,650 5,513 19,637 10,769 Total stock-based compensation $ 40,859 $ 30,585 $ 80,104 $ 62,335

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,584 ) $ (39,493 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,916 24,940 Provision for doubtful accounts 7,240 21,897 Stock-based compensation 80,104 62,335 Noncash lease cost 20,712 20,984 Deferred income taxes (7,755 ) (14,263 ) Asset impairment 11,164 — Other adjustments, net 386 876 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,382 ) 12,910 Prepaid expenses and other assets 88 604 Operating lease liabilities (22,489 ) (22,520 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 15,707 (11,021 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 109,107 57,249 Investing Activities Sales and maturities of marketable securities — available-for-sale — 290,395 Purchases of marketable securities — held-to-maturity — (87,438 ) Maturities of marketable securities — held-to-maturity — 93,200 Purchases of property, equipment and software (13,286 ) (17,004 ) Other investing activities 90 328 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,196 ) 279,481 Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans 15,587 10,808 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards (34,824 ) (12,557 ) Repurchases of common stock (114,157 ) — Other financing activities — (356 ) Net cash used in financing activities (133,394 ) (2,105 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 197 (340 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,286 ) 334,285 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 596,540 192,318 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 559,254 $ 526,603

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above referenced webcast may include information relating to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure."

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and, in certain periods, certain other income and expense items, such as restructuring costs and impairment charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Yelp’s financial results as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). In particular, Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Yelp's working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of the recording or release of valuation allowances or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to Yelp;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account any income or costs that management determines are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, such as restructuring costs and impairment charges; and

other companies, including those in Yelp’s industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, net income (loss) and Yelp’s other GAAP results.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the calculation of net income (loss) margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 4,212 $ (5,796 ) $ (23,990 ) $ 12,303 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,751 ) (2,142 ) (10,864 ) 3,785 Other income, net (542 ) (705 ) (495 ) (3,891 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,833 13,083 12,582 12,240 Stock-based compensation 40,859 39,245 30,585 30,452 Restructuring 12 20 3,312 — Asset impairment(1) 11,164 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,787 $ 43,705 $ 11,130 $ 54,889 Net revenue $ 257,188 $ 232,096 $ 169,030 $ 246,955 Net income (loss) margin 2 % (2 )% (14 )% 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25 % 19 % 7 % 22 %

(1) Recorded within general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

