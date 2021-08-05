Envestnet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Three months ended

Six months ended

Key Financial Metrics June 30, % June 30, %

(in millions except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change

GAAP:

Total revenues $ 288.7 $ 235.3 23 % $ 563.8 $ 481.9 17 %

Net income (loss) $ (8.4 ) $ (5.5 ) 53 % $ 6.6 $ (12.7 ) n/m

Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Envestnet, Inc. $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) 67 % $ 0.12 $ (0.23 ) n/m

Non-GAAP:

Adjusted revenues(1) $ 288.8 $ 235.4 23 % $ 564.0 $ 482.4 17 %

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 71.1 $ 55.8 27 % $ 139.3 $ 110.4 26 %

Adjusted net income(1) $ 43.5 $ 31.8 37 % $ 85.4 $ 63.0 36 %

Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) $ 0.67 $ 0.59 14 % $ 1.31 $ 1.16 13 %

n/m - not meaningful

“During the second quarter and first half of 2021, Envestnet again delivered strong financial results,” said Bill Crager, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are executing our investment plan, which we expect to drive consistent, accelerated growth. Additionally, we will continue to utilize our operational expertise and leverage our competitive advantage to create the ecosystem that powers the intelligent financial life,” concluded Mr. Crager.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

Asset-based recurring revenues increased 39% from the second quarter of 2020, and represented 59% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 52% for the second quarter of 2020. Subscription-based recurring revenues increased 7% from the second quarter of 2020, and represented 39% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 45% for the second quarter of 2020. Professional services and other non-recurring revenues decreased 24% from the prior year period. Total revenues increased 23% to $288.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $235.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 20% to $277.8 million from $231.3 million in the prior year period. Cost of revenues increased 46% to $100.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $68.8 million for the prior year period. Compensation and benefits increased 10% to $105.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $95.6 million for the prior year period. Compensation and benefits were 37% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 41% for the prior year period. General and administration expenses increased 9% to $41.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $38.4 million for the prior year period. General and administrative expenses were 14% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 16% for the prior year period.

Income from operations was $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss was $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net loss of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss per diluted share attributable to Envestnet, Inc. was $0.15 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net loss per diluted share attributable to Envestnet, Inc. of $0.09 for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted revenues(1) for the second quarter of 2021 increased 23% to $288.8 million from $235.4 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2021 increased 27% to $71.1 million from $55.8 million for the prior year period. Adjusted net income(1) increased 37% for the second quarter of 2021 to $43.5 million from $31.8 million for the prior year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) for the second quarter of 2021 increased 14% to $0.67 from $0.59 in the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Envestnet had $369.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $862.5 million in outstanding debt. The outstanding debt as of June 30, 2021 included $345 million in convertible notes maturing in 2023 and $517.5 million in convertible notes maturing in 2025. The Company's $500 million revolving credit facility was undrawn as of June 30, 2021.

Outlook

Envestnet provided the following outlook for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 and full year ending December 31, 2021. This outlook is based on the market value of assets as of June 30, 2021. We caution that we cannot predict the market value of our assets on any future date. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

In Millions Except Adjusted EPS 3Q 2021 FY 2021 GAAP: Revenues: Asset-based $ 181.0 - $ 182.0 Subscription-based 113.0 - 114.0 Total recurring revenues $ 294.0 - $ 296.0 Professional services and other revenues 4.0 - 4.5 Total revenues $ 298.0 - $ 300.5 $ 1,168.0 - $ 1,174.0 Asset-based cost of revenues $ 101.2 - $ 101.7 Total cost of revenues $ 109.5 - $ 110.0 Net income (a) - (a) (a) - (a) Diluted shares outstanding 65.6 65.6 Net income per diluted share (a) - (a) (a) - (a) Non-GAAP: Adjusted revenues (1): Asset-based $ 181.0 - $ 182.0 Subscription-based 113.0 - 114.0 Total recurring revenues $ 294.0 - $ 296.0 Professional services and other revenues 4.0 - 4.5 Total revenues $ 298.0 - $ 300.5 $ 1,169.0 - $ 1,174.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 61.0 - $ 63.0 $ 253.0 - $ 257.0 Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) $ 0.58 $ 2.30 - $ 2.35

(a) Envestnet does not forecast net income and net income per diluted share due to the unpredictable nature of various items adjusted for non-GAAP disclosure purposes, including the periodic GAAP income tax provision.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Nearly 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“Adjusted revenues” excludes the effect of purchase accounting on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. Under GAAP, we record at fair value the acquired deferred revenue for contracts in effect at the time the entities were acquired. Consequently, revenue related to acquired entities for periods subsequent to the acquisition does not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been recorded by these entities had they remained stand-alone entities. Adjusted revenues has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income (loss) before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, interest income, interest expense, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability, non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, fair market value adjustment to investment in private company, loss allocation from equity method investments and income attributable to non-controlling interest.

“Adjusted net income” represents net income before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability, non-cash interest expense, cash interest on our convertible notes (subsequent to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021), non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance, fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability, amortization of acquired intangibles, non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, non-recurring gain, fair market value adjustment to investment in private company, loss allocation from equity method investments and income attributable to non-controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations.

“Adjusted net income per diluted share” represents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding. Beginning January 1, 2021, the dilutive effect of our Convertible Notes are calculated using the if-converted method in accordance with the adoption of ASU 2020-06. As a result, 9.9 million potential shares to be issued in connection with our Convertible Notes are considered to be dilutive for purposes of the adjusted net income per share calculation beginning January 1, 2021.

See reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 9-15 of this press release. Reconciliations are not provided for guidance on such measures as the Company is unable to predict the amounts to be adjusted, such as the GAAP tax provision. The Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be viewed as a substitute for revenues, net income or net income per share determined in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this press release and its attachments concerning, among other things, Envestnet, Inc.’s expected financial performance and outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2021, its strategic operational plans and growth strategy are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as our products, clients, vendors and employees, and our results of operations, the full extent of which is currently unknown; changes and volatility in financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for our products or services or in the value of assets on which we earn revenue; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of any of our acquisitions will not be realized to the extent or when expected, difficulty in sustaining rapid revenue growth, which may place significant demands on our administrative, operational and financial resources, the concentration of nearly all of our revenues from the delivery of our solutions and services to clients in the financial services industry, our reliance on a limited number of clients for a material portion of our revenues, the renegotiation of fee percentages or termination of our services by our clients, our ability to identify potential acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired companies, the impact of market and economic conditions on revenues, our inability to successfully execute the conversion of clients’ assets from their technology platform to our technology platforms in a timely and accurate manner, our ability to expand our relationships with existing customers, grow the number of customers and derive revenue from new offerings such as our data analytics solutions and market research services and premium financial applications, compliance failures, adverse judicial or regulatory proceedings against us, liabilities associated with potential, perceived or actual breaches of fiduciary duties and/or conflicts of interest, changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations, general economic conditions, political and regulatory conditions, the impact of fluctuations in market condition and interest rates on the demand for our products and services and the value of assets under management or administration, the impact of market conditions on our ability to issue debt and equity, the impact of fluctuations in interest rates on our cost of borrowing, our financial performance, the results of our investments in research and development, our data center and other infrastructure, our ability to maintain the security and integrity of our systems and facilities and to maintain the privacy of personal information, failure of our systems to work properly, our ability to realize operating efficiencies, the advantages of our solutions as compared to those of others, the failure to protect our intellectual property rights, our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights, our ability to retain and hire necessary employees and appropriately staff our operations and management’s response to these factors. More information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or our Investor Relations website at http://investor.envestnet.com/. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All information in this press release and its attachments is as of August 5, 2021 and, unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 369,524 $ 384,565 Fees receivable, net 81,037 80,064 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,619 40,570 Total current assets 491,180 505,199 Property and equipment, net 50,008 47,969 Internally developed software, net 114,770 96,501 Intangible assets, net 435,023 435,041 Goodwill 928,493 906,773 Operating lease right-of-use-assets, net 93,298 105,249 Other non-current assets 57,924 47,558 Total assets $ 2,170,696 $ 2,144,290 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 174,957 $ 158,548 Accounts payable 20,423 18,003 Operating lease liabilities 12,477 13,649 Contingent consideration 1,312 11,251 Deferred revenue 38,645 34,918 Total current liabilities 247,814 236,369 Long-term debt 846,411 756,503 Non-current operating lease liabilities 107,045 112,182 Deferred tax liabilities, net 33,576 34,740 Other non-current liabilities 18,384 28,678 Total liabilities 1,253,230 1,168,472 Equity: Total stockholders’ equity 917,117 976,337 Non-controlling interest 349 (519 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 2,170,696 $ 2,144,290

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Asset-based $ 170,075 $ 122,246 $ 329,450 $ 257,057 Subscription-based 112,504 104,979 222,333 209,530 Total recurring revenues 282,579 227,225 551,783 466,587 Professional services and other revenues 6,159 8,088 12,060 15,265 Total revenues 288,738 235,313 563,843 481,852 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 100,494 68,849 193,363 143,782 Compensation and benefits 105,548 95,565 206,262 205,995 General and administration 41,755 38,448 78,070 79,558 Depreciation and amortization 30,010 28,443 58,402 56,126 Total operating expenses 277,807 231,305 536,097 485,461 Income (loss) from operations 10,931 4,008 27,746 (3,609 ) Other expense, net (3,784 ) (8,173 ) (11,252 ) (9,710 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 7,147 (4,165 ) 16,494 (13,319 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 15,516 1,306 9,928 (658 ) Net income (loss) (8,369 ) (5,471 ) 6,566 (12,661 ) Add: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 88 547 99 401 Net income (loss) attributable to Envestnet, Inc. $ (8,281 ) $ (4,924 ) $ 6,665 $ (12,260 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Envestnet, Inc.: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.23 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,440,388 53,562,850 54,325,353 53,288,741 Diluted 54,440,388 53,562,850 55,136,946 53,288,741

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 6,566 $ (12,661 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,402 56,126 Provision for doubtful accounts 455 1,515 Deferred income taxes 8,137 (1,598 ) Non-cash compensation expense 31,422 29,869 Non-cash interest expense 2,906 5,907 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability 575 910 Payments of contingent consideration (2,360 ) — Fair market value adjustment to contingent consideration liability (140 ) (1,982 ) Fair market value adjustment to investment in private company (758 ) — Gain on acquisition of equity method investment — (4,230 ) Loss allocation from equity method investments 4,045 3,286 Impairment of right of use assets 1,110 1,426 Other 282 556 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Fees receivables, net (1,334 ) (8,560 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (155 ) (7,756 ) Other non-current assets 3,665 (353 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 527 (4,484 ) Accounts payable 2,333 (2,130 ) Deferred revenue 2,789 7,236 Other non-current liabilities 692 1,946 Net cash provided by operating activities 119,159 65,023 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (11,357 ) (4,329 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (31,802 ) (25,703 ) Investments in private companies (4,549 ) (12,625 ) Acquisition of proprietary technology (25,517 ) — Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (33,143 ) (20,257 ) Advance for technology solutions (3,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (109,368 ) (62,914 ) -continued-

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility — 45,000 Payments on revolving credit facility — (30,000 ) Capital contributions - non-controlling shareholders 23 — Payments of contingent consideration (9,200 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 573 6,683 Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation (13,020 ) (12,816 ) Share repurchases (2,097 ) — Other (587 ) 3 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,308 ) 8,870 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (524 ) (1,342 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (15,041 ) 9,637 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 384,714 82,755 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (a) $ 369,673 $ 92,392

(a) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to amounts reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:

June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 369,524 $ 92,244 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 149 — Restricted cash included in other non-current assets — 148 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 369,673 $ 92,392

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 288,738 $ 235,313 $ 563,843 $ 481,852 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 80 77 160 516 Adjusted revenues $ 288,818 $ 235,390 $ 564,003 $ 482,368 Net income (loss) $ (8,369 ) $ (5,471 ) $ 6,566 $ (12,661 ) Add (deduct): Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 80 77 160 516 Interest income (b) (197 ) (197 ) (367 ) (588 ) Interest expense (b) 4,225 6,634 8,440 13,768 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (c) 187 311 575 910 Income tax provision (benefit) 15,516 1,306 9,928 (658 ) Depreciation and amortization 30,010 28,443 58,402 56,126 Non-cash compensation expense (d) 17,285 13,875 31,422 27,345 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (f) 5,028 6,648 7,812 9,468 Severance (e) 5,377 1,869 10,291 15,851 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (c) — (1,982 ) (140 ) (1,982 ) Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (c) 1,938 3,517 3,647 4,220 Foreign currency (b) (138 ) 463 13 (31 ) Non-income tax expense adjustment (c) 295 (642 ) (271 ) (454 ) Non-recurring gain (b) — — — (4,230 ) Fair market value adjustment to investment in private company (b) (758 ) — (758 ) — Loss allocation from equity method investments (b) 757 1,256 4,045 3,286 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (175 ) (299 ) (440 ) (500 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,061 $ 55,808 $ 139,325 $ 110,386

(a) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) All of 2021 included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, $13,875 was included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, $29,869 was included in compensation and benefits and a fair value adjustment of $(2,524) was included in other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (e) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (f) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $2,708 and $5,569 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $2,320 and $968 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $0 and $111 were included within other expense, net, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $4,489 and $7,493 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $3,323 and $1,795 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $0 and $180 were included within other expense, net, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Envestnet, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (8,369 ) $ (5,471 ) $ 6,566 $ (12,661 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (a) 15,516 1,306 9,928 (658 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 7,147 (4,165 ) 16,494 (13,319 ) Add (deduct): Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b) 80 77 160 516 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (c) 187 311 575 910 Non-cash interest expense (d) 1,429 2,983 2,852 5,945 Cash interest - Convertible Notes (d) 2,480 — 4,960 — Non-cash compensation expense (e) 17,285 13,875 31,422 27,345 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (h) 5,028 6,648 7,812 9,468 Severance (f) 5,377 1,869 10,291 15,851 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (c) — (1,982 ) (140 ) (1,982 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (g) 17,502 18,746 33,980 37,504 Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (c) 1,938 3,517 3,647 4,220 Foreign currency (d) (138 ) 463 13 (31 ) Non-income tax expense adjustment (c) 295 (642 ) (271 ) (454 ) Non-recurring gain (d) — — — (4,230 ) Fair market value adjustment to investment in private company (d) (758 ) — (758 ) — Loss allocation from equity method investments (d) 757 1,256 4,045 3,286 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (175 ) (299 ) (440 ) (500 ) Adjusted net income before income tax effect 58,434 42,657 114,642 84,529 Income tax effect (i) (14,901 ) (10,884 ) (29,234 ) (21,554 ) Adjusted net income $ 43,533 $ 31,773 $ 85,408 $ 62,975 Basic number of weighted-average shares outstanding 54,440,388 53,562,850 54,325,353 53,288,741 Effect of dilutive shares: Options to purchase common stock 198,277 374,070 210,381 519,886 Unvested restricted stock units 435,023 322,140 536,186 475,990 Convertible notes 9,898,549 — 9,898,549 11,719 Warrants 53,648 — 65,026 22,714 Diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding 65,025,885 54,259,060 65,035,495 54,319,050 Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.59 $ 1.31 $ 1.16

(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the effective tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP equaled 217.1% and (31.4)%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the effective tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP equaled 60.2% and 4.9%, respectively. (b) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) Included within other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (e) All of 2021 included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, $13,875 was included in compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, $29,869 was included in compensation and benefits and a fair value adjustment of $(2,524) was included in other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (f) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (g) Included within depreciation and amortization in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (h) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $2,708 and $5,569 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $2,320 and $968 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $0 and $111 were included within other expense, net, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $4,489 and $7,493 were included within general and administrative expenses, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $3,323 and $1,795 were included within compensation and benefits, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $0 and $180 were included within other expense, net, respectively, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (i) An estimated normalized effective tax rate of 25.5% have been used to compute adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Envestnet

Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data

& Analytics Nonsegment Total Total Revenues $ 240,297 $ 48,441 $ — $ 288,738 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 80 — — 80 Adjusted revenues $ 240,377 $ 48,441 $ — $ 288,818 Revenues: Asset-based $ 170,075 $ — $ — $ 170,075 Subscription-based 66,663 45,841 — 112,504 Total recurring revenues 236,738 45,841 — 282,579 Professional services and other revenues 3,559 2,600 — 6,159 Total revenues 240,297 48,441 — 288,738 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 93,341 — — 93,341 Subscription-based 1,294 5,733 — 7,027 Professional services and other 78 48 — 126 Total cost of revenues 94,713 5,781 — 100,494 Compensation and benefits 65,114 25,008 15,426 105,548 General and administration 24,884 9,427 7,444 41,755 Depreciation and amortization 23,127 6,883 — 30,010 Total operating expenses $ 207,838 $ 47,099 $ 22,870 $ 277,807 Income (loss) from operations $ 32,459 $ 1,342 $ (22,870 ) $ 10,931 Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 80 — — 80 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 168 19 — 187 Depreciation and amortization 23,127 6,883 — 30,010 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 9,590 3,183 4,512 17,285 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 3,821 27 1,180 5,028 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) 105 190 — 295 Severance (c) 1,096 1,687 2,594 5,377 Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b) — 1,938 — 1,938 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (175 ) — — (175 ) Other 88 9 8 105 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,359 $ 15,278 $ (14,576 ) $ 71,061

(a) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, $2,708 was included within general and administrative expenses and $2,320 was included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Envestnet

Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data

& Analytics Nonsegment Total Total Revenues $ 466,707 $ 97,136 $ — $ 563,843 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 160 — — 160 Adjusted revenues $ 466,867 $ 97,136 $ — $ 564,003 Revenues: Asset-based $ 329,450 $ — $ — $ 329,450 Subscription-based 130,675 91,658 — 222,333 Total recurring revenues 460,125 91,658 — 551,783 Professional services and other revenues 6,582 5,478 — 12,060 Total revenues 466,707 97,136 — 563,843 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 179,531 — — 179,531 Subscription-based 2,507 11,124 — 13,631 Professional services and other 107 94 — 201 Total cost of revenues 182,145 11,218 — 193,363 Compensation and benefits 127,968 51,297 26,997 206,262 General and administration 45,583 17,943 14,544 78,070 Depreciation and amortization 44,355 14,047 — 58,402 Total operating expenses $ 400,051 $ 94,505 $ 41,541 $ 536,097 Income (loss) from operations $ 66,656 $ 2,631 $ (41,541 ) $ 27,746 Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 160 — — 160 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 510 65 — 575 Depreciation and amortization 44,355 14,047 — 58,402 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 17,419 6,024 7,979 31,422 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 5,186 174 2,452 7,812 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) (430 ) 159 — (271 ) Severance (c) 4,183 3,407 2,701 10,291 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b) — (140 ) — (140 ) Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b) — 3,647 — 3,647 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (440 ) — — (440 ) Other 104 9 8 121 Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,703 $ 30,023 $ (28,401 ) $ 139,325

(a) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) For the six months ended June 30, 2021, $4,489 was included within general and administrative expenses and $3,323 was included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Envestnet

Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data

& Analytics Nonsegment Total Revenues $ 187,685 $ 47,628 $ — $ 235,313 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 77 — — 77 Adjusted revenues $ 187,762 $ 47,628 $ — $ 235,390 Revenues: Asset-based $ 122,246 $ — $ — $ 122,246 Subscription-based 61,410 43,569 — 104,979 Total recurring revenues 183,656 43,569 — 227,225 Professional services and other revenues 4,029 4,059 — 8,088 Total revenues 187,685 47,628 — 235,313 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 61,875 — — 61,875 Subscription-based 1,227 5,580 — 6,807 Professional services and other 9 158 — 167 Total cost of revenues 63,111 5,738 — 68,849 Compensation and benefits 62,796 25,802 6,967 95,565 General and administration 21,830 8,667 7,951 38,448 Depreciation and amortization 20,081 8,362 — 28,443 Total operating expenses $ 167,818 $ 48,569 $ 14,918 $ 231,305 Income (loss) from operations $ 19,867 $ (941 ) $ (14,918 ) $ 4,008 Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 77 — — 77 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 373 (62 ) — 311 Depreciation and amortization 20,081 8,362 — 28,443 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 9,055 2,981 1,839 13,875 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 3,731 271 2,646 6,648 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) (578 ) (64 ) — (642 ) Severance (c) 1,437 432 — 1,869 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b) — (1,982 ) — (1,982 ) Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b) — 3,517 — 3,517 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (17 ) — — (17 ) Other (299 ) — — (299 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,727 $ 12,514 $ (10,433 ) $ 55,808

(a) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, $5,569 was included within general and administrative expenses, $968 was included within compensation and benefits and $111 was included within other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Envestnet

Wealth Solutions Envestnet Data

& Analytics Nonsegment Total Revenues $ 386,105 $ 95,747 $ — $ 481,852 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 516 — — 516 Adjusted revenues $ 386,621 $ 95,747 $ — $ 482,368 Revenues: Asset-based $ 257,057 $ — $ — $ 257,057 Subscription-based 121,733 87,797 — 209,530 Total recurring revenues 378,790 87,797 — 466,587 Professional services and other revenues 7,315 7,950 — 15,265 Total revenues 386,105 95,747 — 481,852 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues: Asset-based 130,467 — — 130,467 Subscription-based 2,419 10,665 — 13,084 Professional services and other 17 214 — 231 Total cost of revenues 132,903 10,879 — 143,782 Compensation and benefits 135,384 55,915 14,696 205,995 General and administration 47,110 17,854 14,594 79,558 Depreciation and amortization 39,501 16,625 — 56,126 Total operating expenses $ 354,898 $ 101,273 $ 29,290 $ 485,461 Income (loss) from operations $ 31,207 $ (5,526 ) $ (29,290 ) $ (3,609 ) Add: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 516 — — 516 Accretion on contingent consideration and purchase liability (b) 746 164 — 910 Depreciation and amortization 39,501 16,625 — 56,126 Non-cash compensation expense (c) 18,752 7,207 3,910 29,869 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (d) 4,920 456 4,092 9,468 Non-income tax expense adjustment (b) (328 ) (126 ) — (454 ) Severance (c) 12,439 2,092 1,320 15,851 Fair market value adjustment on contingent consideration liability (b) — (1,982 ) — (1,982 ) Non-recurring litigation and regulatory related expenses (b) — 4,220 — 4,220 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (500 ) — — (500 ) Other (29 ) — — (29 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,224 $ 23,130 $ (19,968 ) $ 110,386

(a) Included within subscription-based revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (b) Included within general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (c) Included within compensation and benefits in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (d) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, $7,493 was included within general and administrative expenses, $1,795 was included within compensation and benefits and $180 was included within other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Envestnet, Inc. Historical Assets, Accounts and Advisors (in millions, except accounts and advisors) (unaudited) As of June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 (in millions, except accounts and advisors data) Platform Assets Assets under Management (“AUM”) $ 215,994 $ 228,905 $ 263,043 $ 286,039 $ 315,422 Assets under Administration (“AUA”) 344,957 375,860 405,365 408,858 426,416 Total AUM/A 560,951 604,765 668,408 694,897 741,838 Subscription 3,247,400 3,498,353 3,892,814 4,132,917 4,447,733 Total Platform Assets $ 3,808,351 $ 4,103,118 $ 4,561,222 $ 4,827,814 $ 5,189,571 Platform Accounts AUM 1,007,386 1,018,817 1,073,122 1,138,183 1,209,761 AUA 1,252,247 1,318,730 1,276,975 1,192,668 1,163,991 Total AUM/A 2,259,633 2,337,547 2,350,097 2,330,851 2,373,752 Subscription 10,003,156 10,639,399 11,079,048 11,453,434 11,712,573 Total Platform Accounts 12,262,789 12,976,946 13,429,145 13,784,285 14,086,325 Advisors AUM/A 41,206 41,450 41,206 41,177 41,259 Subscription 62,404 63,862 65,104 65,724 66,597 Total Advisors 103,610 105,312 106,310 106,901 107,856

The following table summarizes the changes in AUM and AUA for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

3/31/2021 Gross Sales Redemptions Net Flows Market Impact 6/30/2021 (in millions, except account data) AUM $ 286,039 $ 27,431 $ (12,299 ) $ 15,132 $ 14,251 $ 315,422 AUA 408,858 22,785 (23,688 ) (903 ) 18,461 426,416 Total AUM/A $ 694,897 $ 50,216 $ (35,987 ) $ 14,229 $ 32,712 $ 741,838 Fee-Based Accounts 2,330,851 42,901 2,373,752

The above AUM/A gross sales figures include $9.3 billion in new client conversions. The Company onboarded an additional $82.8 billion in subscription conversions during the three months ended June 30, 2021, bringing total conversions for the quarter to $92.1 billion.

