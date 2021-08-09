Tenet Announces Leadership Transition

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the next step in its long-term leadership succession plan. Ron Rittenmeyer, who has served as CEO and Executive Chairman for nearly four years, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Company and the Board through 2022. Saum Sutaria, M.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Tenet, will become Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2021. He will continue to report to Rittenmeyer.

“When I joined Tenet as Executive Chairman and CEO almost four years ago, I had two major objectives,” said Rittenmeyer. “First, was the transformation of the business in terms of improving quality of care and service to build long-term, financial stability. Second, was to develop and execute a succession plan through the organization, enhancing our leadership at every level and identifying my replacement. During the past several years, Saum and I have worked closely together through extraordinary times including COVID, and at each step, he has continued to demonstrate excellent leadership in framing the right strategic and tactical pathway. Saum is always present for today but thinking about tomorrow, as evidenced by his impeccable track record in helping to deliver consistent and sustainable results. He has long been a leader in healthcare, and he also knows Tenet extremely well after nearly three years in top management roles. I have every confidence Saum will serve all company stakeholders well and with honor in this new capacity. Our partnership at the top of this organization will continue as we transition the work and further advance the transformation that is underway. This approach helps ensure consistency and an appropriate runway for us to finalize the changes we have successfully embedded into the Company.”

“Having a deep internal bench is a cornerstone of thoughtful succession planning and something Ron addressed immediately when stepping into the CEO role in late 2017,” said former Senator Bob Kerrey, Lead Director of the Board. “When Ron became CEO, he dug very deep to transform and drive the Company toward a healthier future. The Tenet of today is an entirely different organization with strong performance and a better business mix that speaks to all the changes in quality, talent and operations brought during the last four years. As part of this, Ron wanted to ensure there was always a bench of leaders who could serve the Company in the long term or even on a moment’s notice. Together with the Board, those efforts centered on recruiting and building leaders like Saum, whose vast knowledge and experience make him the ideal candidate to lead Tenet into its next phase of growth. This change follows a well thought-out and planned transition led by Ron and the Board. It is a testament to the leadership of both Ron and Saum in making this happen.”