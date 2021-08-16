Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after the close of the stock market and host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)

(201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site and directly via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/elctr/mediaframe ...

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

