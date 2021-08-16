checkAd

Osisko Development Appoints Martin Ménard as Vice-President, Engineering and Construction and Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs to Officers

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Ménard as Vice-President, Engineering and Construction.

Mr. Ménard brings fifteen years of experience in various engineering and management roles on energy, mining and mineral processing projects worldwide, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer at AEX Gold Inc. He has held leading technical & managerial roles, notably for Newmont Mining on their Merian Project in Suriname and IAMGOLD on their Essakane project in Burkina Faso. He earned a Master’s of Science degree in Economics from the Universitat Pompeu Fabra and a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from the McGill University.

The Company also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to officers to purchase 103,900 common shares at a price of $5.63 for five years with vesting terms of one third of the total grant at each of the first three anniversaries of such grant. These options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Company has also granted an aggregate total of 78,700 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to officers in accordance with the RSU Plan of the Company. The RSUs are subject to the following vest terms: one half (1/2) is time-based and vests on the third anniversary of such grant while the remaining half (1/2) , which also vests on the third anniversary of such grant, is subject to the achievement of approved long-term objectives over a three-year period.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

