checkAd

Neenah, Inc. Introduces RECYCOTAPE, A 100% Recyclable Packaging Tape Backing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 00:18  |  33   |   |   

Today, Neenah, Inc. adds the first of its kind, environmentally forward RECYCOTAPE tape backing to its sustainable product offering. Consumers can now recycle shipping or packaging boxes sealed with RECYCOTAPE, as this unique packaging tape backing will break down along with the box during the recycling process.

RECYCOTAPE is uniquely made from FSC certified, sustainably sourced fibers that easily re-pulp and allow coating removal during the recycling process. As a result, these base papers can provide usable fiber to reprocess into new paper.

“There is a growing interest in the market for an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional packaging tapes and a viable replacement for plastic-based, non-recyclable tapes used to seal corrugated boxes. RECYCOTAPE is both,” says Chris Boothby, Tape Product Manager for Neenah.

"Neenah leads the market in custom performance tape backings for standard and customer-specific packaging tape applications. RECYCOTAPE is everything that customers expect from Neenah; high tensile strength, premium printability, superior extensibility, and sustainably manufactured. We’re excited to now meet consumer demand with a state-of-the-art tape backing product that performs beautifully without compromising the environment,” concludes Boothby.

For more information, visit neenahindustrialsolutions.com.

About Neenah, Inc.

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end users, shareholders and employees. With manufacturing facilities in the North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and premium packaging. Our materials are found in a variety of products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com

Neenah Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neenah, Inc. Introduces RECYCOTAPE, A 100% Recyclable Packaging Tape Backing Today, Neenah, Inc. adds the first of its kind, environmentally forward RECYCOTAPE tape backing to its sustainable product offering. Consumers can now recycle shipping or packaging boxes sealed with RECYCOTAPE, as this unique packaging tape backing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Neenah Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Led by Organic Sales Growth and Accretive Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Neenah to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Neenah Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten