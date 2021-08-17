Neenah, Inc. Introduces RECYCOTAPE, A 100% Recyclable Packaging Tape Backing

RECYCOTAPE is uniquely made from FSC certified, sustainably sourced fibers that easily re-pulp and allow coating removal during the recycling process. As a result, these base papers can provide usable fiber to reprocess into new paper.

Today, Neenah, Inc. adds the first of its kind, environmentally forward RECYCOTAPE tape backing to its sustainable product offering. Consumers can now recycle shipping or packaging boxes sealed with RECYCOTAPE, as this unique packaging tape backing will break down along with the box during the recycling process.

“There is a growing interest in the market for an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional packaging tapes and a viable replacement for plastic-based, non-recyclable tapes used to seal corrugated boxes. RECYCOTAPE is both,” says Chris Boothby, Tape Product Manager for Neenah.

"Neenah leads the market in custom performance tape backings for standard and customer-specific packaging tape applications. RECYCOTAPE is everything that customers expect from Neenah; high tensile strength, premium printability, superior extensibility, and sustainably manufactured. We’re excited to now meet consumer demand with a state-of-the-art tape backing product that performs beautifully without compromising the environment,” concludes Boothby.

For more information, visit neenahindustrialsolutions.com.

About Neenah, Inc.

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end users, shareholders and employees. With manufacturing facilities in the North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and premium packaging. Our materials are found in a variety of products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005728/en/