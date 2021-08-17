Verint Named a Market Leader in Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report

Opus Research evaluated the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 firms helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Opus Research has named Verint’s artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions the overall market leader in Conversational Intelligence out of a field of 11 vendors evaluated in its new Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report . Opus also named Verint a leader for top Features and Technology, and Integration and Scalability criteria scores in its 2021 Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report published in February.

The highest rankings went to vendors offering the ability to capture (or ingest) user-generated content; analyze, starting with categorization or rapid recognition of the intent of a conversation; trigger specific actions based on analysis of captured conversations; and learn via a feedback loop that enables an automated system to refine its responses over time.

Opus Research notes that Verint’s holistic and open customer engagement platform powered by Verint Da Vinci AI and Analytics combines the broadest solution set with proven and quantifiable ROI for the world’s leading organizations. Verint Da Vinci AI and Analytics infuses advanced machine learning models, natural language processing, intent models, sentiment models and analytics engines into the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform and solutions portfolio, leveraging an applied AI approach to drive improved business outcomes.

The Verint platform also was lauded for being the highest rated and most used Conversational Intelligence platform, having been consistently rated as the best solution in the market for multiple years. Opus states that Verint is “by far the most used Conversational Intelligence platform in the world,” with over 2,000 customer deployments globally, in over 80 different languages and dialects.

Opus Research also cited Verint for having the most open and flexible platform supporting digital and cloud transformation. Verint’s cloud and on-premises platforms, open API and engagement data management approach supports ultimate flexibility for organizations wanting to take advantage of the latest innovations with existing investments and ecosystems to unify all their conversational and interaction data in a single unified platform.