checkAd

Verint Named a Market Leader in Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Opus Research has named Verint’s artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions the overall market leader in Conversational Intelligence out of a field of 11 vendors evaluated in its new Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report. Opus also named Verint a leader for top Features and Technology, and Integration and Scalability criteria scores in its 2021 Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report published in February.

Opus Research evaluated the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 firms helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.

The highest rankings went to vendors offering the ability to capture (or ingest) user-generated content; analyze, starting with categorization or rapid recognition of the intent of a conversation; trigger specific actions based on analysis of captured conversations; and learn via a feedback loop that enables an automated system to refine its responses over time.

Opus Research notes that Verint’s holistic and open customer engagement platform powered by Verint Da Vinci AI and Analytics combines the broadest solution set with proven and quantifiable ROI for the world’s leading organizations. Verint Da Vinci AI and Analytics infuses advanced machine learning models, natural language processing, intent models, sentiment models and analytics engines into the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform and solutions portfolio, leveraging an applied AI approach to drive improved business outcomes.

The Verint platform also was lauded for being the highest rated and most used Conversational Intelligence platform, having been consistently rated as the best solution in the market for multiple years. Opus states that Verint is “by far the most used Conversational Intelligence platform in the world,” with over 2,000 customer deployments globally, in over 80 different languages and dialects.

Opus Research also cited Verint for having the most open and flexible platform supporting digital and cloud transformation. Verint’s cloud and on-premises platforms, open API and engagement data management approach supports ultimate flexibility for organizations wanting to take advantage of the latest innovations with existing investments and ecosystems to unify all their conversational and interaction data in a single unified platform.

Seite 1 von 3
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint Named a Market Leader in Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Opus Research has named Verint’s artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions the overall market leader in Conversational Intelligence out of a field of 11 vendors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Verint is Expanding its Cloud Platform Capabilities to Help Brands Accelerate Digital-First Customer Engagement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Verint Wins AI Breakthrough Award for Excellence and Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten