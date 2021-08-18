Magellan Healthcare Launches eMbolden Resilience Program

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral health division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced the launch of its eMbolden program, developed in collaboration with Finding Mastery. eMbolden is a resilience and high-performance training and coaching program that Magellan will pilot with its own employees and select clients over the next few months.

eMbolden is one of many initiatives Magellan has undertaken as it reimagines and transforms behavioral healthcare towards a focus of total wellbeing that supports members in their journey to build thriving lives, resilient minds and healthy bodies. Springing from the deep experience of performance experts in Magellan Federal, a subsidiary of Magellan Health, eMbolden builds resilient minds based on evidence-based mental readiness principles. During the past five years, Magellan Federal has successfully certified more than 16,000 Master Resilience Trainers and delivered performance and resilience training to more than 2.7 million soldiers, family members and civilian employees within the Army population.

“We have seen such incredible results from the execution of our Readiness and Resilience program in the Army, we knew we had to share our expertise with a broader audience,” explained Oscar Montes, chief executive officer, Magellan Federal. “Our collaboration with Finding Mastery and the experience and delivery platform they bring enables us to offer this important solution to commercial customers and their employees.”

Finding Mastery was founded by high-performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais, who explores how the best in the world master their craft and shares the lessons through podcasts, blogs and online courses. Dr. Gervais and his team of successful business leaders, accomplished Olympians and other thought leaders have delivered training programs to large employers through on-site and digital offerings, achieving valuable results. Their Finding Your Best course has accelerated Magellan’s development of evidence-based content and complements the eMbolden Performance Experts who lead workshops as participants progress through the training modules.

“At Finding Mastery, our mission is to empower and educate the next generation of leaders through mindset training and personal development,” said Dr. Gervais. “We are committed to helping people learn the principles and practices that build high-performance mindsets and sustainable wellbeing. Teaming up with Magellan enables us to scale our reach and impact across the globe.”