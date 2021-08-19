Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care in the U.S. and a New Product for Professional and Consumer Care in Switzerland

After successfully launching Endocyn for root canal irrigation in December 2020, Sonoma’s second dental product in the U.S. is an oral hygiene rinse. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse uses Sonoma’s patented Microcyn technology to cleanse teeth, gums, and mouth.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is Sonoma’s second dental product in the U.S., and was developed with its partner Gabriel Science, LLC. Additionally, in Switzerland, Sonoma and its partner, Medical Systems Solutions, have launched Microdacyn Oral Care for both professional and consumer use.

For more information and to buy OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse please visit http://sonomapharma.com/orogenix-oral/.

In Europe, Microdacyn60 Oral Care is intended to combat oral and pharyngeal infections and inflammation, and reduce pain and coughing. Sonoma’s dental products do not stain the teeth, and are manufactured using the safe and effective evidence-based Microcyn technology. For more information and to buy Microdacyn60 Oral Care please visit http://www.medicalsol.ch/produkte/wundbehandlung/microdacyn60-oral-car ....

“We believe the OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse and the Microcyn family of hypochlorous acid products will help dentists and their patients achieve healthy gums, teeth, and oral cavity,” said Dr. Mark Fontenot, managing member at Gabriel Science, LLC.

“Microdacyn60 Oral Care offers a superior alternative for oral and throat care. Not only in dentistry, but also in general oral and pharyngeal care such as intubated patients, we see the great benefits of Microdacyn60 Oral Care as an alternative for widely used chlorhexidine-based products,” commented Mr. Edgar Sommer, General Manager at Medical System Solutions.

“We are pleased to bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe. Gabriel Science and Medical System Solutions are ideal partners for advancing our dental and oral care line of products,” said Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “Our proprietary Microcyn technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety.”