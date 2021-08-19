checkAd

Twilio Segment Unveils New CDP Developer Toolkit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Twilio Segment (NYSE:TWLO), the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), today unveiled its Developer Toolkit, a unique set of developer tools that gives companies unprecedented flexibility to customize their customer data stack and deliver truly differentiated customer experiences using the Twilio Segment CDP. The Twilio Segment Developer Toolkit provides companies with the most powerful data collection and integration capabilities on the market.

“Every company is investing and innovating in digital customer engagement in order to compete. The trouble is, you can’t buy a one-size-fits-all SaaS software and expect to deliver a differentiated experience — if you can buy it off the shelf, so can your competitors. You need the tools to build something unique that is true to your brand and customers,” said Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment. “In this race for differentiation, software developers are a company’s most valuable asset. That’s why we’ve created this new Developer Toolkit. The companies who figure out how to empower their developers to create amazing customer experiences will thrive, while those who do not will fail.”

The End of Off-the-Shelf Software

When the SaaS industry took off, companies eagerly purchased off-the-shelf products that they would previously have had to build in-house. But what they saved in build and maintenance effort, they began to lose in differentiation and flexibility: by their nature, one-size-fits-all solutions make it harder to set digital products and experiences apart from the competition.

For this reason, the world’s most customer-centric companies now prefer to build a customer data stack that is unique to the needs of their business. However, the majority of companies do not have an infinite army of engineers or resources to build this infrastructure.

This predicament led to an explosion of martech solutions that focus on unique use cases. By the beginning of 2020, there were over 8,000 marketing tools available. As a result, the simplicity and ease promised by the off-the-shelf approach has transformed into a chaos of interconnected tools.

The Twilio Segment CDP solves this dilemma by providing companies with the best of both worlds — the flexibility to build their own, differentiated products and experiences in-house using a “building blocks” approach. They can combine new and existing solutions to customize their customer data stack any way that they see fit, creating unique, differentiated experiences for each and every one of their customers.

