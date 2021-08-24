checkAd

Logility Partners with Körber and Expands Capabilities for Customers

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced a collaboration with Körber to elevate its comprehensive suite of solutions. Now, Logility customers have access to Körber’s warehouse and transportation management solutions, allowing organizations to optimize their end-to-end supply chains.

As demand-planning and transparency have become vital to the success of supply chains, an alliance between Logility and Körber will help customers adapt quickly during times of uncertainty, mitigating risk and bringing added value to both solutions.

“This collaboration provides Logility and Körber customers with access to end-to-end supply chain solutions,” said Ed Hamlin, Senior Vice President, Logility. “Customers will experience first-hand the benefits of both companies’ solutions to support their unique supply chains.”

This partnership brings critical supply chain solutions and expertise to Kӧrber and Logility customers. Businesses can benefit from Kӧrber’s warehouse and transportation management solutions and Logility’s planning solutions can further optimize supply chain operations and increase revenue.

About Logility
 Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

