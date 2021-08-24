REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Announces Mrs. Johanna Thörnblad’s Appointment to Position of Sweden Country President

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (NASDAQ:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce Mrs. Johanna Thörnblad to the position of Country President in Sweden for the Company's two Swedish Data Centres, Bikupa Datacenter AB and Bikupa Datacenter 2 AB.

In March 2021, Johanna Thörnblad was appointed as Managing Director of the Company's two Swedish subsidiaries, Bikupa Datacenter AB and Bikupa Datacenter 2 AB ("Bikupa Datacenters"). Originally from Sweden, but with an extensive international career, Mrs. Thörnblad has more than twenty years of management and global corporate strategy and communications experience and held leadership positions in marketing, communication, investor relations and media relations for companies such as Fidelity Investments and U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) where she also held series 7 and 24 securities licenses. Recently, and prior to joining HIVE, Mrs. Thörnblad was Managing Director of the Spanish luxury textile brand Teixidors.

As President for the Company's Bikupa Datacenters, Mrs. Thörnblad will bring demonstrated success and lead the Company in strengthening its Nordic partnerships, strategic planning, execution and communication to further HIVE's leadership and renowned reputation as the first and only 100% green energy crypto mining company. Additionally, this position is key to forming new local strategic partnerships in order to expand HIVE's current 33 megawatt capacity in the country while extending the Company's commitment to its already solid ESG strategy.

"I have known Johanna for over 30 years and she brings unique capital market skills, global work experience with deep roots in Sweden and a competitive spirit." said Executive Chairman Frank Holmes.

Mrs. Thörnblad holds an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in Psychology (Cum Laude) from Kent State University where she played Div. 1 basketball while also being recognized as an All American Student Athlete. Mrs. Thörnblad is also a mother of two young boys, she speaks English, Spanish, Swedish and Catalan and is a marathon runner and her personal best (3:32) at the Boston Marathon.