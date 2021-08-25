Ryder Named Among Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers to Food & Beverage Industry for 9th Consecutive Year

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and fleet management solutions, announces it is listed among Food Logistics’ Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for 2021. The honor marks Ryder’s 9 th consecutive year on the list. Each year, the publication’s editorial team and advisory board selects the leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving their operations and meeting their customers’ needs.

Boxes sit on a conveyor system at a Ryder e-commerce fulfillment warehouse, where they'll be loaded on trucks headed for their final destination. The company expanded its e-commerce fulfillment solution last year to include food-grade compliant facilities, which deliver to at least 95% of U.S. consumers in two days or less. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The changing tastes and demands of consumers continue to create complexities for the food and beverage industry, which the pandemic exacerbated,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “The sudden swing to e-commerce caught many companies off guard. The lesson learned, of course, is just how critical it is to have a flexible, nimble, and agile supply chain. That means diversifying your sales channels and partnering with a 3PL that has the people, assets, and technology solutions in place to help you weather marketplace fluctuations.”

Last year, Ryder—which serves nine of the top 10 companies in the food and beverage industry—announced two solutions that proved critical during the pandemic. The company expanded its e-commerce fulfillment solution to include food-grade compliant facilities, which deliver to at least 95% of U.S. consumers in two days or less. And, Ryder rolled out a one-of-a-kind, real-time visibility and collaborative logistics platform called RyderShareTM. The technology enables all parties involved in moving goods through a supply chain to easily see potential problems, take pro-active action to course-correct, and find efficiency gains–an ability particularly valuable to the food and beverage industry, where maintaining time and temperature controls is critical.