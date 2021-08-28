Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and Intent To Temporarily Delay Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF), (WKN:C36) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that George H. Brookman and Larry Schafran have been appointed to the board of directors of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF), (WKN:C36) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that George H. Brookman and Larry Schafran have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective September 8, 2021. Mr. Brookman and Mr. Schafran will replace Mr. Doug Mackenzie and Mr. Chris Dovbniak, who will be resigning from their positions with the Board effective September 7, 2021. Cielo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Sabat as its Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, effective September 1, 2021. Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo stated: "I believe Cielo is extremely fortunate to be adding the experience, knowledge, and pedigree both Mr. Brookman and Mr. Schafran each bring to our organization and to our Board. I look forward to their many anticipated contributions. I would like to thank Mr. Mackenzie and Mr. Dovbniak for their 8 years of time and committment while on the Cielo Board. I am also pleased to welcome Chris Sabat as our Corporate Secretary and General Counsel."