Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and Intent To Temporarily Delay Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Autor: Accesswire
28.08.2021, 00:01  |  66   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF), (WKN:C36) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that George H. Brookman and Larry Schafran have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective September 8, 2021. Mr. Brookman and Mr. Schafran will replace Mr. Doug Mackenzie and Mr. Chris Dovbniak, who will be resigning from their positions with the Board effective September 7, 2021. Cielo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Sabat as its Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, effective September 1, 2021.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo stated: "I believe Cielo is extremely fortunate to be adding the experience, knowledge, and pedigree both Mr. Brookman and Mr. Schafran each bring to our organization and to our Board. I look forward to their many anticipated contributions. I would like to thank Mr. Mackenzie and Mr. Dovbniak for their 8 years of time and committment while on the Cielo Board. I am also pleased to welcome Chris Sabat as our Corporate Secretary and General Counsel."

George Brookman is well known in Calgary's business and volunteer community. He is a third generation Albertan and was born in Calgary. His early career was spent in the Real Estate Development Industry and in 1984, George acquired West Canadian Industries Group, an industry leading digital print and information management company. Today the company operates as WCD with employees located in BC, Alberta, and Ontario. After 36 years at the helm, George Brookman recently transitioned to Chairman and Corporate Ambassador to pass the torch to his daughters.

George Brookman served as a Director for Obsidian Energy (formerly Penn-West Energy) for twelve years and was interim chairman for 6 months. He currently serves as a Director of Calgary Flames Foundation, The Field of Crosses, The Global Affairs Institute, and he is a Past Chairman of the Board of the Calgary Stampede, Tourism Calgary, and the Calgary Downtown Rotary Club. Mr. Brookman is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Among many awards received, in 2020, George Brookman proudly received, perhaps his greatest honour, the Order of Canada for outstanding achievement, community service and contribution to the nation.

