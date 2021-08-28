checkAd

Local Investor Raises Offer to Purchase Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
28.08.2021, 01:58  |  22   |   |   

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Kenneth J. Torsoe of Suffern, Rockland County, New York, announced today that he is willing to pay, through a to-be-formed holding company, $22.00 per share to purchase all of the shares of stock …

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Kenneth J. Torsoe of Suffern, Rockland County, New York, announced today that he is willing to pay, through a to-be-formed holding company, $22.00 per share to purchase all of the shares of stock of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington, New York. This offer is a substantial increase over the amended $20.25 proposed to be paid by Rhodium BA Holdings LLC as announced in a Form 8-K filing by Sunnyside on August 26, 2021.

Mr. Torsoe has demanded that Sunnyside immediately stop ignoring his offers and negotiate a deal with him. Under the terms of the definitive agreement with Rhodium, the Board of Sunnyside must make a determination as to whether the offer from Mr. Torsoe is superior to the proposal from Rhodium and then give Rhodium 5 business days to increase its offer. Recent developments make it clear that the $20 offer was found to be superior to the Rhodium prior offer of $18.50 and, after giving Rhodium the opportunity to increase its offer, Rhodium increased its offer to $20.25. The Board should immediately determine that $22.00 per share is more than $20.25 and give Rhodium 5 business days to increase its offer. The process should be completed by the day after Labor Day. Therefore, Mr. Torsoe stated that he will withdraw his offer if the Sunnyside Board does not accept his proposal by noon on September 10, 2021.

Mr. Torsoe also offers the Board of Sunnyside an alternate approach to finalizing the arrangement. He is willing to conduct a simple auction in which Sunnyside, its legal counsel, Rhodium, its legal counsel and Mr. Torsoe's representatives sit in a room together, with the starting per share bid being his offer of $22 per share. If Rhodium is willing to increase its offer, they can put a higher number on the table, and then the parties can go back and forth and resolve the issues in one day.

Mr. Torsoe explained, "I have made multiple proposals to acquire Sunnyside going back almost two years. We have been treated poorly by Sunnyside, which has repeatedly ignored us while continuing to lose money. I am ready to go elsewhere if they continue to breach their fiduciary duty. I cannot continue to increase the price I am willing to pay while management and the board continue to fritter away the bank's capital by losing money. My current offer is well above normal bank book multiples. The Board and management should get out of the way and allow the shareholders to get the benefits they deserve."

The data support Mr. Torsoe's claim that Sunnyside has repeatedly been losing money. Except for a small positive net income reported in 2018, Sunnyside Bancorp has lost money according to its own filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission back to 2016 as shown in the following table:

Period

Net Income (Loss)

First six months of 2021 $ (794,206)
Full year 2020.............. $ (235,628)
Full year 2019.............. $ (338,156)
Full year 2018.............. $ 52,106
Full year 2017.............. $ (327,049)
Full year 2016.............. $ (117,419)
Full year 2015.............. $ (80,483)

Mr. Torsoe is represented by Jay L. Hack, Esq. of Gallet Dreyer & Berkey, LLP (JLH@GDBLAW.COM) and Rudolph Zodda, Esq. of Bleakley Platt & Schmidt, LLP (RZODDA@BPSLAW.COM).

Nothing contained herein should be interpreted as creating an obligation to commence a tender offer, but in accordance with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, please be advised as follows:

Stockholders of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. should read the tender offer statement when and if it is available. It will contain important information. Stockholders can get the tender offer statement and other filed documents for free at the Securities and Exchange Commission web site as part of the SEC EDGAR filing system. All documents that may be filed by Mr. Torsoe or by the holding company to be formed may also be obtained from them for free, when filed, by requesting them at the email address: SaveSunnysideNow@gmail.com.

SOURCE: Kenneth J. Torsoe



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661810/Local-Investor-Raises-Offer-to-Purch ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Local Investor Raises Offer to Purchase Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Kenneth J. Torsoe of Suffern, Rockland County, New York, announced today that he is willing to pay, through a to-be-formed holding company, $22.00 per share to purchase all of the shares of stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Avidian Gold Announces Majority Owned Subsidiary High Tide Intention to Become Public Company and ...
Former NFL 4X Pro Bowl, 2X First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst ...
HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA / OTCQB:LVRLF) Opens 9th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its Self Tender Offer
Linde Publishes 2020 Sustainable Development Report
AlzeCure’s ACD856 Demonstrates Good Tolerability in Phase I Clinical Trial and is Approved for ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...