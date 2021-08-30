checkAd

Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Paul Burdiss, CFO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Monday, September 13 at 1:15 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $85 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Zions is a national leader in small business lending, including Small Business Administration lending, ranking as the nation’s 10th largest provider of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans (2020-2021). The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking as well as a leader in public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.



