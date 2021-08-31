Semtech Announces Production Release of Tri-Edge PAM4 CDR Chipset Enabling 100G Data Center Optical Links

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced full production availability of the GN2538 and GN2539, Semtech’s newest Tri-Edge CDR chipset to enable next generation data center interconnectivity over multi-mode fibers. The GN2538 is a dual channel 50G PAM4 CDR with integrated VCSEL drivers and the GN2539 is a dual channel 50G PAM4 CDR with integrated linear transimpedence amplifiers (TIAs). This chipset is the latest addition to the proven Tri-Edge CDR platform, and the low power and ease of implementation of the GN2538 and GN2539 will allow major data centers to upgrade their intra-data center interconnects and enhance overall performance.

