Semtech Announces Production Release of Tri-Edge PAM4 CDR Chipset Enabling 100G Data Center Optical Links
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced full production availability of the GN2538 and GN2539, Semtech’s newest Tri-Edge CDR chipset to enable next generation data center interconnectivity over multi-mode fibers. The GN2538 is a dual channel 50G PAM4 CDR with integrated VCSEL drivers and the GN2539 is a dual channel 50G PAM4 CDR with integrated linear transimpedence amplifiers (TIAs). This chipset is the latest addition to the proven Tri-Edge CDR platform, and the low power and ease of implementation of the GN2538 and GN2539 will allow major data centers to upgrade their intra-data center interconnects and enhance overall performance.
The new CDR chipset expands on the industry leading 200G and 400G GN2558 and GN2559 Tri-Edge chipset enabling lower power, reduced latency and low cost for up to 100 meter multi-mode fiber links (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing need for information has rapidly altered data center demands with more industries and consumers turning to online processes and activities like streaming, social media, e-commerce and telemedicine. The COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified data consumption and usage trends as more businesses shifted activities online, putting an emphasis on data and compute availability. Semtech's Tri-Edge SR CDR solutions offer low power and reduced latency to enable seamless data transfer despite growing data rates, while offering lower power dissipation that helps reduce the environmental impact of data centers.
“Our customers have fully tested the solutions confirming interoperability with 100G ports of commercial Ethernet switches used in major data centers. The integration offered by the analog PAM4 GN2538 and GN2539 chipset enables reduced cost, and delivers the highly desired low power and low latency performance that meets the needs of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud data center networks. This chipset is also fully compliant to the 50G per lane multi-mode fiber Open Eye MSA specification,” said Julius Yam, market manager, Data Center Products in Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.
