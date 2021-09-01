Berkley FinSecure Changes Name to Berkley Financial Specialists as of September 1, 2021

Berkley FinSecure, a Berkley Company, announced that it is changing its name to Berkley Financial Specialists effective September 1, 2021. The name change is part of a rebranding effort that reflects the operating unit’s specific focus and commitment to the specialty financial institutions market and more accurately reflects the company’s appetite and strategic direction.

Berkley Financial Specialists provides customized, comprehensive insurance solutions and outstanding personalized service exclusively to financial institutions through specialized management liability and fidelity coverages. Berkley Crime, a division of Berkley Financial Specialists, provides specialized crime and fidelity insurance products for commercial organizations, financial sector businesses and governmental entities on a primary and excess basis.