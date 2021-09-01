Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Virtual Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Central Time (11:15 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.