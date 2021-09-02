CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Please replace the press release dated September 1st, 2021 with the following corrected version. Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Please replace the press release dated September 1st, 2021 with the following corrected version. Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Please replace the press release dated September 1st, 2021 with the following corrected version. Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") pursuant to which Echelon has agreed to act as lead agent and sole book runner on behalf of a syndicate of investment dealers (collectively with Echelon, the "Agents") in connection with a brokered private placement of up to 3,000 convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Agents have an option to sell up to 450 additional Convertible Debenture Units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering of $3,450,000.