TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, September 8, at 10:55 a.m. EDT at the following event:

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
September 8 – 10, 2021

Location: Virtual Conference

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory

Wertpapier


