checkAd

Labcorp Raises Minimum Hourly Wage to $15 Per Hour

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 22:33  |  19   |   |   

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced it has increased the minimum hourly wage for United States (U.S.)-based, non-union employees to $15, effective September 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005851/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

“At the core of our ability to innovate and meet customer and patient needs is the diverse talent that we have across all of Labcorp,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. “To that end, we will continue to invest in our employees. I am grateful for my colleagues at Labcorp who play such a critical role in delivering on our mission—through our continued fight against COVID-19 and in providing our patients and customers with the answers they need to make clear, confident health care decisions.”

Labcorp has received recognition for its efforts to create an environment that supports the wellbeing of its employees. This includes being honored with a platinum Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award by the Business Group on Health, receiving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, becoming a CEO Roundtable on Cancer Gold Standard employer, and being named to the Forbes World’s Best Employers list.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labcorp Raises Minimum Hourly Wage to $15 Per Hour Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced it has increased the minimum hourly wage for United States (U.S.)-based, non-union employees to $15, effective September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Pfizer Announces Start of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Its Investigational Vaccine Against ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
GTT Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Key Stakeholders to Improve Capital Structure ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Labcorp and Community Clinical Oncology Research Network Collaborate to Assess Social and Economic Impacts of Disparities in Cancer Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Labcorp Extends Leadership in Women’s Health With Acquisition of Ovia Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten