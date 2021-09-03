checkAd

Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 17:45  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of issued shares

Real number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)

Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury shares)*

31 August 2021

788 148 615

996 444 991

1 012 560 536

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR
 French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 970 371 537.50 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

Wertpapier


