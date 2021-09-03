Coinbase to Participate in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. PT / 3:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.