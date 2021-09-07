Snap-on to Present at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the CL King 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/clk21/sna/1514522 or by copying and pasting it into your browser. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website at the aforementioned links.