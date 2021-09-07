Owens & Minor to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that the company will participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on September 14, 2021.

Ed Pesicka, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Owens & Minor, will make a presentation at the conference. The discussion with the management team that will begin at approximately 11:25 AM ET on September 14, 2021, will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.